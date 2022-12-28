Forbes says Jacksonville is the second-best place to live in Florida, beating out Miami, Orlando, Tallahassee and others. The Forbes study compared Florida metropolitan areas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Realtor.com, Economic Policy Institute, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Florida Department of Law Enforcement to measure home affordability, employment opportunities and population growth. The ratings also took into consideration the city size, crime rate, diversity, cost of living and community amenities, including outdoor activities, public transit and health care access.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO