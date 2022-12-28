Read full article on original website
Remembering Rosewood: Racial violence razed Florida town 100 years ago
ROSEWOOD — Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate. The 84-year-old’s expression changed as...
Florida is one of the most dangerous states for driving, a recent report shows
A recently published report from the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety shows Florida has some of fewest roadway safety laws in the country. On a scale of 1 to 10, Florida scored a 2 for optimal roadway safety laws. Only Montana and Wyoming scored lower. Tara Gill is the...
Jacksonville ranks No. 2 among best Florida places to live
Forbes says Jacksonville is the second-best place to live in Florida, beating out Miami, Orlando, Tallahassee and others. The Forbes study compared Florida metropolitan areas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Realtor.com, Economic Policy Institute, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Florida Department of Law Enforcement to measure home affordability, employment opportunities and population growth. The ratings also took into consideration the city size, crime rate, diversity, cost of living and community amenities, including outdoor activities, public transit and health care access.
St. Johns County may seek easements to rebuild dunes
St. Johns County officials are ready to discuss possible projects to rebuild sand dunes eroded by recent tropical storms. But if FEMA does renourish the sand dunes gouged out by Tropical Storms Ian and Nicole, the county needs residents living along the coast in Ponte Vedra, South Ponte Vedra and Vilano Beach to grant easements so the work can be done.
