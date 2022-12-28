Read full article on original website
DWayne H.
3d ago
Masks are worthless unless they are designed for filtering biological contaminants. That would require something like the M-50/51 JSGPM, which is actually a respirator type mask.
edglentoday.com
IDPH Reports 54 Illinois Counties at an Elevated Community Level for COVID-19
CHICAGO – As Illinois prepares to celebrate the New Year, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says the CDC is reporting 54 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19. Of those, five Illinois counties are at a High Community Level, compared to 33 a week ago; while 49 counties are at Medium Level, compared to 55 last week. IDPH is reporting 15,904 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois since December 23, and 47 deaths.
thelansingjournal.com
Weekly COVID-19 data, released December 30, 2022
CHICAGO, Ill. (December 30, 2022) – Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting a total of 3,969,832 cases, including 35,761 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Thursday night, 1,767 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the...
CDC: Over half of Illinois counties at elevated COVID-19 levels
(WTVO) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are at an elevated level of COVID-19, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control. The organization said that 54 of the state’s 102 counties are at an elevated level, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Of those counties, five are at […]
kbsi23.com
Illinois Dept. of Public Health reports 54 counties at COVID elevated levels
wmay.com
Illinois To Halt Daily Reporting Of New COVID Numbers
The state of Illinois is scaling back its reporting of COVID numbers. Last week, Sangamon County announced it would stop daily reporting of new COVID cases, referring people to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Now IDPH says it will also halt daily reporting, starting on New Year’s Day, and will instead issue weekly updates on Wednesdays.
NBC Chicago
33 New Laws Taking Effect in Illinois in 2023 You Should Know About
From new driving laws to educational changes to smoke detector requirements to some unexpected shifts, more than 180 new laws will take effect starting Jan. 1 and you'll probably want to know about some of them. Here's a roundup of some of the big changes to expect in 2023:. New...
foodsafetynews.com
New Salmonella outbreak investigated by FDA; two other outbreaks unresolved
The FDA is investigating a new outbreak on infections related to consumption of raw alfalfa sprouts. At least 15 people in Nebraska have become sick from Salmonella Typhimurium. U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials are involved in the outbreak investigation along with state health officials and staff from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
One Illinois City Named Among The Top 25 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
A massive payday for iLottery winner on Fast Play Twenty 20s
An Illinois iLottery player will end 2022 with a massive payday – $923,796 to be exact. Sharon, from Chicago, won the biggest Fast Play jackpot ever with Twenty 20s. Twenty 20s is a $20 progressive Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.
wmay.com
The City in Illinois Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
‘Dry January' Gaining Traction After Alcohol Use Soars During Pandemic
The concept is simple – cut out alcohol for the month of January, helping the “Dry January” idea gain traction as we head into 2023. “People are really starting to take a look at their drinking,” said Kelley Kitley, a licensed clinical social worker, who owns Serendipitous Psychotherapy in Chicago.
Washington Examiner
Illinois has ceded control of its fiscal future to public unions
Much of the media’s coverage of the November midterm elections was dedicated to individual races (and their surprising outcomes) that would determine control of Congress . But another critical result that slipped under the radar was Illinois voters’ landmark decision on Nov. 8 to permanently alter the fiscal future of their state.
Several New Driving Laws to Go Into Effect Jan. 1 in Illinois
More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of 2023, including a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to learn about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have their vehicle stolen, changes are coming across the state.
chicagostarmedia.com
Who are they? IL children reported missing as of December 30
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Kaia Scott (IL) Kaia Scott, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/22/2022. Missing From MOUNT VERNON, IL. ANYONE...
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Illinois: 8 notes
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 7,154 active general dentists in Illinois. Illinois has 247 dental professional shortage areas. Illinois received a score of 22 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Illinois landed the No. 6...
rockrivercurrent.com
From a ban on latex gloves to an official state snake: Nearly 200 new laws take effect Jan. 1
ROCKFORD — Starting Sunday, Illinois has a new state snake. It also has an official state rock. And, food service workers will no longer be allowed to wear latex gloves during food preparation. Those are just a few of nearly 200 laws that take effect on Jan. 1. They...
Chicago Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Cities to Celebrate News Year's Eve In
There's no need to worry if you're want to ring in the new year in style, but don't have plans. There's plenty happening in Chicago, which according to a new ranking, is among the best cities to celebrate the new year. Personal finance website WalletHub compared the 100 most populated...
Illinoisans to see two gas tax increases in 2023
(The Center Square) – In 2023, Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes, with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first goes into effect Jan. 1 and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. That will spike the state's gas tax to more than 42 cents a gallon. Illinois also assesses its state sales tax on top of gas taxes and the normal price of gas, which makes the amount Illinois motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation.
