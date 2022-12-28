ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

thisweekinworcester.com

$15 Minimum Wage Takes Effect in Massachusetts on Jan. 1

MASS. - The state’s minimum wage will increase to $15 per hour beginning Jan. 1, 2023. In June 2018, Massachusetts enacted a law that set the minimum wage to increase each year until it reaches $15.00 in 2023. The minimum wage has steadily increased by $0.75 per hour each year since 2019.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Eversource rates rising again soon

New rates come into effect for Eversource customers starting this new year. It's standard in Massachusetts that energy supply prices change twice a year, but it's the size of the increase this year that has people doing a double take.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

As of Sunday, MA Residents Will Get A Much Needed Raise

As 2023 is slowly but surely approaching, the new year brings another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, workers will see a 75 cent raise as $14.25 per hour goes up to $15. This is a long-awaited extra boost in employees paychecks. the only acception is those who are agricultural workers, as the minimum wage is a mere $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hollistontownnews.com

Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes the stress out of cleanups

Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife Christine in 2005.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

Dental Insurance Reform in Massachusetts May Be Harbinger of More to Come

A public ballot measure requiring Massachusetts dental insurers to spend a minimum of 83% of premiums on patient care, as opposed to administrative costs or marketing expenses, passed in the November election and was signed into law in early December. This requirement is referred to as establishing a medical loss ratio. Proponents of such measures, including the American Dental Association (ADA) and many state dental associations, hope this means that other states will bring similar legislation before their voters. The ADA contributed $5 million to get the measure passed in Massachusetts and is working toward establishing a federal medical-loss ratio for dental insurers. Click here to read more.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Record State Savings Balance Creeping Closer to Legal Limit

Beacon Hill seems to have more money than it knows what to do with these days, and lawmakers could soon have even fewer options at their disposal. Surging state revenues have in recent years fueled sizeable surpluses and allowed the Baker administration and Legislature to pump the state’s Stabilization Fund up to new heights. But similar to the way that fiscal year 2022 revenues were capped by Chapter 62F, leading to taxpayer rebates totaling nearly $3 billion, the Stabilization Fund’s balance is getting closer than it has in at least 20 years to a cap of its own — one that would trigger another lesser-known tax rebate mechanism in state law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Encore: To give and receive free items, Mass. residents turn to the Buy Nothing Project

This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. Even as inflation rises, Americans continue to shop. But what if you could find the goods you need without paying a cent? That's the idea behind the Buy Nothing Project, an app and collection of hyperlocal Facebook groups where users can give away and receive items and services with their neighbors — all for free.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nationalfisherman.com

Massachusetts regulators uphold offshore wind contracts

Massachusetts utility regulators on Dec. 30 approved contracts between offshore wind developers Commonwealth Wind and Mayflower Wind Energy and power companies, saying the agreements are “in the public interest” – despite Commonwealth’s request to cancel its contracts in the face of rising costs, and a similar warning from Mayflower.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

As ‘Millionaires Tax' Is Set to Go Into Effect, Big Questions Remain

With the voter-approved surtax on Massachusetts' highest earners set to start in the new year, there are still big questions around the constitutional amendment that changes the state tax code, according to Bay State accountants. The so-called 'millionaires tax' was cleared by voters in November, amending the state constitution for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Medical experts: Shortage in children’s cold medications continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The shortage of children’s cold medications continues around the nation and right here in western Mass. This, alongside of an uptick in the number of respiratory viruses among both adults and children. Those empty pharmacy shelves are a dreaded sight for many parents with sick kids...
CBS Boston

Changes coming to Massachusetts minimum wage law on Jan. 1

BOSTON - The Massachusetts minimum wage is increasing to start 2023, and there are other changes coming for workers in the new year.The minimum wage will be $15 an hour starting January 1, up from $14.25. The service rate will go from $6.15 an hour to $6.75.Time-and-a-half pay on Sundays and holidays will be eliminated completely in 2023 after years of being phased out.The wage changes were set in motion back in 2018, when a "grand bargain" was struck on Beacon Hill that upped the minimum wage, required paid leave for workers and guaranteed an August sales tax holiday on the calendar.Massachusetts, Connecticut, California and Washington are the states that will be paying $15 an hour or more in the new year. CBS News reported earlier this year that "$20 is the new $15" when it comes to wage expectations, with inflation at its highest level in decades. Job search data shows that more workers are searching for jobs that pay $20 or $25 an hour instead of $15.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

