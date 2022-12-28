Read full article on original website
thisweekinworcester.com
$15 Minimum Wage Takes Effect in Massachusetts on Jan. 1
MASS. - The state’s minimum wage will increase to $15 per hour beginning Jan. 1, 2023. In June 2018, Massachusetts enacted a law that set the minimum wage to increase each year until it reaches $15.00 in 2023. The minimum wage has steadily increased by $0.75 per hour each year since 2019.
Eversource rates rising again soon
New rates come into effect for Eversource customers starting this new year. It's standard in Massachusetts that energy supply prices change twice a year, but it's the size of the increase this year that has people doing a double take.
As of Sunday, MA Residents Will Get A Much Needed Raise
As 2023 is slowly but surely approaching, the new year brings another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, workers will see a 75 cent raise as $14.25 per hour goes up to $15. This is a long-awaited extra boost in employees paychecks. the only acception is those who are agricultural workers, as the minimum wage is a mere $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.
hollistontownnews.com
Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes the stress out of cleanups
Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife Christine in 2005.
Massachusetts elected officials to see pay hike in new year
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers will see their pay jump in the new year, as will statewide officeholders including the incoming governor. Minimum wage workers will also see a modest increase. Lawmaker pay hinges on changes to the state’s median household income. The median household income in Massachusetts rose...
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Dental Insurance Reform in Massachusetts May Be Harbinger of More to Come
A public ballot measure requiring Massachusetts dental insurers to spend a minimum of 83% of premiums on patient care, as opposed to administrative costs or marketing expenses, passed in the November election and was signed into law in early December. This requirement is referred to as establishing a medical loss ratio. Proponents of such measures, including the American Dental Association (ADA) and many state dental associations, hope this means that other states will bring similar legislation before their voters. The ADA contributed $5 million to get the measure passed in Massachusetts and is working toward establishing a federal medical-loss ratio for dental insurers. Click here to read more.
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
whdh.com
Record State Savings Balance Creeping Closer to Legal Limit
Beacon Hill seems to have more money than it knows what to do with these days, and lawmakers could soon have even fewer options at their disposal. Surging state revenues have in recent years fueled sizeable surpluses and allowed the Baker administration and Legislature to pump the state’s Stabilization Fund up to new heights. But similar to the way that fiscal year 2022 revenues were capped by Chapter 62F, leading to taxpayer rebates totaling nearly $3 billion, the Stabilization Fund’s balance is getting closer than it has in at least 20 years to a cap of its own — one that would trigger another lesser-known tax rebate mechanism in state law.
Eyewitness News
How to save on rising electric bills; PURA public meeting with Eversource January 3rd
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There are a few things you can do to make sure you don’t go into electric bill shock. It’s not too late to switch to a third-party supplier, you can actually do so at any time of the year. ”One thing to know is,...
Information on quitting smoking in the new year for Massachusetts residents
With year's end fast approaching, it's time to for many to consider their New Year's Resolutions, and a popular one every year is quitting smoking. The latest data from the American Lung Association shows that 11-percent of Massachusetts residents smoke.
How late are Big Y, Costco, Market Basket and Aldi open on New Year’s Eve?
Many businesses in Massachusetts will have different opening hours this weekend due to New Year’s Eve. See below to find out how late you can plan to stop by the grocery store to pick up some last-minute party supplies. Big Y. All Big Y stores will be open regular...
wgbh.org
Encore: To give and receive free items, Mass. residents turn to the Buy Nothing Project
This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. Even as inflation rises, Americans continue to shop. But what if you could find the goods you need without paying a cent? That's the idea behind the Buy Nothing Project, an app and collection of hyperlocal Facebook groups where users can give away and receive items and services with their neighbors — all for free.
Turnto10.com
Minimum wage goes up in Rhode Island and Massachusetts on January 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The minimum wages in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts will increase at the start of the new year. On Jan. 1, Rhode Island's minimum wage will go up from $12.25 an hour to $13 an hour. The change is the result of legislation passed in...
nationalfisherman.com
Massachusetts regulators uphold offshore wind contracts
Massachusetts utility regulators on Dec. 30 approved contracts between offshore wind developers Commonwealth Wind and Mayflower Wind Energy and power companies, saying the agreements are “in the public interest” – despite Commonwealth’s request to cancel its contracts in the face of rising costs, and a similar warning from Mayflower.
NECN
As ‘Millionaires Tax' Is Set to Go Into Effect, Big Questions Remain
With the voter-approved surtax on Massachusetts' highest earners set to start in the new year, there are still big questions around the constitutional amendment that changes the state tax code, according to Bay State accountants. The so-called 'millionaires tax' was cleared by voters in November, amending the state constitution for...
westernmassnews.com
Medical experts: Shortage in children’s cold medications continues
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The shortage of children’s cold medications continues around the nation and right here in western Mass. This, alongside of an uptick in the number of respiratory viruses among both adults and children. Those empty pharmacy shelves are a dreaded sight for many parents with sick kids...
Plant disease threatening Massachusetts’ huge marijuana growing industry
BOSTON — Growing marijuana in Massachusetts is big business. By one estimate, it’s now the state’s largest agricultural crop surpassing even the iconic cranberry. A plant disease once found primarily out west is now showing up in pot plants here and that’s raising concerns about how that could affect the local harvest.
Lawmakers send Gov. Baker bill aimed at reducing traffic deaths in Mass.
State lawmakers sent Gov. Charlie Baker a revised road safety bill this week that aims to cut down the number of traffic fatalities by imposing new measures on drivers like minimum passing distances to protect pedestrians, cyclists, and those not in a vehicle from road-related injuries or death. It is...
Free telehealth consultation available for Paxlovid COVID-19 treatment
Is Paxlovid right for you? Free telehealth consultation is available in Massachusetts to help you make that decision.
Changes coming to Massachusetts minimum wage law on Jan. 1
BOSTON - The Massachusetts minimum wage is increasing to start 2023, and there are other changes coming for workers in the new year.The minimum wage will be $15 an hour starting January 1, up from $14.25. The service rate will go from $6.15 an hour to $6.75.Time-and-a-half pay on Sundays and holidays will be eliminated completely in 2023 after years of being phased out.The wage changes were set in motion back in 2018, when a "grand bargain" was struck on Beacon Hill that upped the minimum wage, required paid leave for workers and guaranteed an August sales tax holiday on the calendar.Massachusetts, Connecticut, California and Washington are the states that will be paying $15 an hour or more in the new year. CBS News reported earlier this year that "$20 is the new $15" when it comes to wage expectations, with inflation at its highest level in decades. Job search data shows that more workers are searching for jobs that pay $20 or $25 an hour instead of $15.
