Liberty, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Hillcrest Hope Thrift Store seeks volunteers

LIBERTY — The Hillcrest Hope Thrift Store, 7 W. Mill St. in Liberty, will be closed to shoppers the first Monday of January for "Restock Monday," when staff and volunteers will focus on sorting donations and restocking the sales floor. Hillcrest staff is seeking community service groups and individuals...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Confederate monument immoral relic

I am one of the “few citizens of Liberty” who “know about the Confederate statue in Fairview Cemetery" referenced in a Dec. 15 letter to the editor. The author claims there are remains buried in the plot that could be damaged, laments the $16,577.50 spent by the city of Liberty to determine ownership, and asks, “Will the removal of the grave marker to dead veterans provide peace?”
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty panel workshop examines business safety

LIBERTY — Historic Downtown Liberty Inc., Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce and Liberty Economic Development Corporation offer workshops and other informational tools to local business owners, managers and staff. The next will be a panel workshop on how to keep businesses safe. The meeting is slated for 8:30 to...
mycouriertribune.com

Eagle Days set for Jan. 7-8 at Smithville Lake

SMITHVILLE — The 27th annual Eagle Days at Smithville Lake will be Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8, with activities centered in Paradise Pointe Golf Complex's clubhouse, 18212 Golf Course Drive, on the west side of the lake in Smithville. Activities will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30...
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

The infectious personality of Resler

Editor’s Note: As part of our year-in-review sports coverage for 2022, we are featuring four unsung heroes of the athletic communities in Kearney, Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville high schools. These individuals, some you may know and some you may not, have contributed to our local sports communities in unique ways. This is part one in the four-part series.
KEARNEY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KANSAS STATE
Evan Crosby

10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World

Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Thomas James May

Thomas James May, 61, of Liberty, MO, passed away December 27, 2022, at Liberty Hospital with loved ones at his side. His death followed a three-month diagnosis with cancer. Tom was born August 22, 1961, in Wichita, KS, the fourth of eight children of Valery “Larry” May and Bernice (Wolke) May. Tom graduated from Kearney High School in 1979. He was united in marriage to Melody Blanche Lewis on June 28, 1986.
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Commerce Bank building in Liberty demolished

On Dec. 30, 2022, the well-known Commerce Bank at the intersection of Kansas Street and Missouri Highway 291 was being demolished. The bank media center shared that a "new, modern banking center in Liberty to better meet the changing needs of customers" is being built. The new banking center will be about 7,000 square feet and have additional private consultation areas to meet customer requests for personal advice. Construction should be complete in 2023. A temporary location has been established to provide customers uninterrupted access throughout the construction period.
LIBERTY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
plattecountylandmark.com

New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed

The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

3 seats up in April for Smithville Board of Aldermen

SMITHVILLE — Filing for the April 4 election for city officers and school board members ended in Smithville at 5 p.m. Dec. 27. For the city, there are three seats, one in each of the three wards, up for four-year terms. Voters approved moving aldermanic terms to four years in November.
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty North defeated by Staley in Jewell Championship

LIBERTY — Winning the title was always going to be a tall task. Staley is the undisputed No. 1 team in the state and they showed it on Friday, Dec. 30. Liberty North fell to the Falcons 60-37 in the Holley Division Championship game of the William Jewell Holiday Classic.
LIBERTY, MO
lstribune.net

R-7 School Board Member Resigns, Board To Discuss Vacancy

Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education member Megan Marshall submitted her resignation to the Board December 27. In the one-sentence resignation letter, Marshall stated she was resigning in order to prepare for her new position as 3rd District-At-Large Jackson County Legislator. Marshall, who was elected November 8 will be sworn in January 9.
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty falls to Belton in 3rd place game

LIBERTY — Beginning of the game struggles haunted Liberty in the third-place game of the William Jewell High School Holiday Classic Patterson Division. Belton defeated Liberty 52-48 on Friday, Dec. 30. The Pirates outscored the Blue Jays in three of the four quarters. Liberty defended well enough to get...
LIBERTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Developer tees up plan for new driving range in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. —Wednesday the Shawnee Planning Commission will review a preliminary plan to create a new golf driving range at 19950 Johnson Drive.  The Kansas City-based architect firm LOOK, a Design Studio, is requesting permission to create Swing Time Golf in the city’s Valley of Champions corridor.  The developer hopes to build a 9,200 square […]
SHAWNEE, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty North advances to Jewell Holiday Tournament Championship

LIBERTY — It wasn’t the most beautiful basketball game ever played in the semifinals of the William Jewell Holiday Tournament, but for Liberty North, a win is a win. The Eagles defeated Fort Osage 35-24 Thursday, Dec. 29. Liberty North’s defense was the star of the show as...
LIBERTY, MO

