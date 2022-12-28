Read full article on original website
mycouriertribune.com
Hillcrest Hope Thrift Store seeks volunteers
LIBERTY — The Hillcrest Hope Thrift Store, 7 W. Mill St. in Liberty, will be closed to shoppers the first Monday of January for "Restock Monday," when staff and volunteers will focus on sorting donations and restocking the sales floor. Hillcrest staff is seeking community service groups and individuals...
mycouriertribune.com
Confederate monument immoral relic
I am one of the “few citizens of Liberty” who “know about the Confederate statue in Fairview Cemetery" referenced in a Dec. 15 letter to the editor. The author claims there are remains buried in the plot that could be damaged, laments the $16,577.50 spent by the city of Liberty to determine ownership, and asks, “Will the removal of the grave marker to dead veterans provide peace?”
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty panel workshop examines business safety
LIBERTY — Historic Downtown Liberty Inc., Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce and Liberty Economic Development Corporation offer workshops and other informational tools to local business owners, managers and staff. The next will be a panel workshop on how to keep businesses safe. The meeting is slated for 8:30 to...
mycouriertribune.com
Eagle Days set for Jan. 7-8 at Smithville Lake
SMITHVILLE — The 27th annual Eagle Days at Smithville Lake will be Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8, with activities centered in Paradise Pointe Golf Complex's clubhouse, 18212 Golf Course Drive, on the west side of the lake in Smithville. Activities will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30...
mycouriertribune.com
The infectious personality of Resler
Editor’s Note: As part of our year-in-review sports coverage for 2022, we are featuring four unsung heroes of the athletic communities in Kearney, Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville high schools. These individuals, some you may know and some you may not, have contributed to our local sports communities in unique ways. This is part one in the four-part series.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World
Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
mycouriertribune.com
Thomas James May
Thomas James May, 61, of Liberty, MO, passed away December 27, 2022, at Liberty Hospital with loved ones at his side. His death followed a three-month diagnosis with cancer. Tom was born August 22, 1961, in Wichita, KS, the fourth of eight children of Valery “Larry” May and Bernice (Wolke) May. Tom graduated from Kearney High School in 1979. He was united in marriage to Melody Blanche Lewis on June 28, 1986.
KCMO drill team's equipment ruined ahead of New Orleans Mardi Gras performance
A Kansas City drill team's equipment was ruined by a water pipe break just ahead of their performance at the New Orleans Mardi Gras celebration.
mycouriertribune.com
Commerce Bank building in Liberty demolished
On Dec. 30, 2022, the well-known Commerce Bank at the intersection of Kansas Street and Missouri Highway 291 was being demolished. The bank media center shared that a "new, modern banking center in Liberty to better meet the changing needs of customers" is being built. The new banking center will be about 7,000 square feet and have additional private consultation areas to meet customer requests for personal advice. Construction should be complete in 2023. A temporary location has been established to provide customers uninterrupted access throughout the construction period.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Missouri is Home to 2 of the Most Obese Towns in the Country
New year, new you, right? If your New Years' resolution is to hit the gym and lose some weight you're probably not alone. Starting 2023 off on a healthier foot is what two of Missouri's most important cities may need to do, as they both ended up on the list of the Most Overweight Cities of 2022.
plattecountylandmark.com
New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed
The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
mycouriertribune.com
3 seats up in April for Smithville Board of Aldermen
SMITHVILLE — Filing for the April 4 election for city officers and school board members ended in Smithville at 5 p.m. Dec. 27. For the city, there are three seats, one in each of the three wards, up for four-year terms. Voters approved moving aldermanic terms to four years in November.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty North defeated by Staley in Jewell Championship
LIBERTY — Winning the title was always going to be a tall task. Staley is the undisputed No. 1 team in the state and they showed it on Friday, Dec. 30. Liberty North fell to the Falcons 60-37 in the Holley Division Championship game of the William Jewell Holiday Classic.
lstribune.net
R-7 School Board Member Resigns, Board To Discuss Vacancy
Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education member Megan Marshall submitted her resignation to the Board December 27. In the one-sentence resignation letter, Marshall stated she was resigning in order to prepare for her new position as 3rd District-At-Large Jackson County Legislator. Marshall, who was elected November 8 will be sworn in January 9.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty falls to Belton in 3rd place game
LIBERTY — Beginning of the game struggles haunted Liberty in the third-place game of the William Jewell High School Holiday Classic Patterson Division. Belton defeated Liberty 52-48 on Friday, Dec. 30. The Pirates outscored the Blue Jays in three of the four quarters. Liberty defended well enough to get...
Cass County fugitive in custody, other escapee remains on the run
U.S. Marshals take Cass County jail escapee, Trevor Sparks, into custody after he escaped from the facility on Dec. 6, 2022.
Developer tees up plan for new driving range in Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Kan. —Wednesday the Shawnee Planning Commission will review a preliminary plan to create a new golf driving range at 19950 Johnson Drive. The Kansas City-based architect firm LOOK, a Design Studio, is requesting permission to create Swing Time Golf in the city’s Valley of Champions corridor. The developer hopes to build a 9,200 square […]
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty North advances to Jewell Holiday Tournament Championship
LIBERTY — It wasn’t the most beautiful basketball game ever played in the semifinals of the William Jewell Holiday Tournament, but for Liberty North, a win is a win. The Eagles defeated Fort Osage 35-24 Thursday, Dec. 29. Liberty North’s defense was the star of the show as...
