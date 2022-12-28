Read full article on original website
FTX Founders Sam Bankman-Fried, Gary Wang Bought $600 Million Robinhood Stock Using Alameda Loans
Bankman-Fried affirmed that 56 million Robinhood shares were bought with loans from Alameda Research between April and May 2022. The loans were issued in several amounts to Sam and his co-founder Gary Wang, per a court affidavit. FTX lawyers asked a judge to freeze the assets after BlockFi claimed ownership...
$3.5 Billion In FTX Customer Crypto Custodied By Bahamian Watchdog
The Bahamian Securities Commission took control of the assets on November 12 due to concerns that FTX was vulnerable to cyberattacks. Hackers stole nearly $400 million in digital assets hours after Founder Sam Bankman-Fried filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on November 11. Notably, the tokens secured from FTX Digital...
CFTC: Alameda Used FTX Customer Funds To Stave Off Insolvency In May/June 2022
Alameda Research also had unlimited access to customer accounts among other special privileges at the FTX crypto exchange. The CFTC’s complaint against Sam Bankman-Fried cited insider information, chat logs, and internal conversations as evidence for its lawsuit. Charges were also filed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the...
Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital might buy crypto custodian GK8 from Celsius
Galaxy Digital won a bid to buy one of Celsius’s assets as part of bankruptcy proceedings for the crypto lender. Mike Novogratz’s company will buy GK8, a custodial business that Celsius acquired over a year ago in November 2021. The custodian plans to launch crypto trading and lending...
44 Traders Lost $14.8 Million In 3Commas Debacle: Report
On-chain sleuth ZachXBT discovered a group of 44 traders with complaints against crypto trading software 3Commas. The traders lost $14.8 million across centralized exchanges like Binance, FTX, and OKX due to stolen API keys, per Zach’s analysis. 3Commas denied leaking users’ API keys and claimed phishing attacks were partly...
Binance Bitcoin Reserves 101% Collateralized Says Mazars Audit
CZ’s company hired Mazars to audit its Bitcoin reserves after FTX’s crash shook faith in crypto exchanges. Mazars reported that Binance’s BTC reserves were fully collateralized at a 101% ratio. The global auditor verified both proof-of-reserves and proof-of-liabilities following a snapshot taken on November 22. An audit...
Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Mulls Launching Derivatives Exchange After FTX Collapse
Wintermute Founder Evgeny Gaevoy suggested that his crypto maker might move to fill in the created by FTX’s collapse. Gaevoy and CEO Marina Gurevich said the company was considering rolling out a derivatives exchange built for professional traders, similar to FTX but with a few changes. Gaevoy suggested segregated...
Raydium Hacker Swaps $2.5 million in Stolen Crypto From Solana To Ethereum
An exploiter stole around $2.5 million in cryptocurrencies from Solana-based decentralized exchange Raydium. The team confirmed that a hacker withdrew liquidity pool tokens from its admin wallet on Friday. The hacker swapped the stolen digital assets from Solana to Ethereum, per on-chain sleuth ZachXBT. Solana-based decentralized exchange Raydium was exploited...
FTX Creditors Committee Appointed, Includes Crypto Market Maker Wintermute And GGC
Cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute was appointed to the committee for unsecured FTX creditors. Wintermute and eight other members form the committee, according to a court document seen by EthereumWorldNews. Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. on November 11, 2022. Crypto market maker Wintermute...
Binance.US To Scoop Voyager Digital’s Assets For $1 Billion
Binance’s American division successfully bid $1.022 billion for assets under bankrupt crypto broker Voyager Digital. The deal could fast-track unlocking customer funds after Voyager collapsed in July 2022 due to market conditions and exposure to Three Arrows Capital. Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX bid $1.4 billion for Voyager’s asset before SBF’s...
Circle’s Merger With SPAC Concord Breaks Down
Circle and Concord announced the termination of their special purpose acquisition company agreement. Both entities agreed to shutter the deal as the stablecoin issuer could not meet regulator requirements in time. The deal was meant to allow Circle to expand its business operations and raise more capital. Circle, which issues...
Sam Bankman-Fried Supports Issuing New FTT Tokens To Make FTX Users Whole
SBF tweeted approval for a social media post suggesting restarting FTX and issuing new FTT tokens to users. Bankman-Fried hailed the proposal as a “productive path for parties to explore”. The suggestion was tweeted by Ran Neuner, a crypto influencer and coin Shiller who goes by CryptomanRan. Fallen...
FTX Hid Alameda’s $8 Billion In Liabilities Using Software And ‘Weird Korean Account’: Report
Alameda’s liabilities with crypto exchange FTX were masked on the orders of Sam Bankman-Fried, CFTC officials alleged. Nishad Singh, a top executive in SBF’s crypto empire, supposedly developed code that redirected Alameda’s billions in liabilities to a ‘weird Korean account’. The CFTC, DOJ, and SEC...
Crypto Declared Dead Yet Again As Bitcoin Hits All-Time High In Long-Term Investor Holdings￼
BTC Conviction is at an all-time high as long-term investors keep adding to their BTC stack unfazed by the recent news and fallouts according to data from Glassnode. Crypto has been declared dead quite a few times as Fear and Uncertainty is at highs in the crypto industry. Although low...
Crypto DEX Uniswap Introduces Crypto Purchases Through Fiat Using MoonPay
Uniswap users can now purchase crypto using their credit and debit cards. Crypto purchases through fiat will be available on Ethereum mainnet, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. The service will be provided with no minimum fees and zero spreads on USDC purchases. The protocol is working on an option to convert...
FTX and BlockFi Tussle Over SBF’s $450 Million Robinhood Stock
BlockFi and FTX are in contention over 56 million shares in trading giant Robinhood. The shares are currently controlled by Emergent Fidelity Technologies, a company owned almost entirely by fallen crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried. BlockFi argued ownership of the Robinhood stock as part of a deal with Bankman-Fried but FTX...
0xPlasma Labs Proposed Launching Uniswap V3 On Binance BNB Chain
The blockchain startup suggested connecting Uniswap V3 to BNB Chain, the second-largest DeFi ecosystem with over a million active user addresses and $5 billion in total value locked. 0xPlasma Labs argued that deploying on BNB will expand utility and trading on the decentralized exchange beyond Ethereum’s network. 0xPlasma Labs...
Paxos Rescued $20 Million In Digital Gold From FTX Hack
FTX was hacked for hundreds of millions in cryptocurrencies a few hours after filing for bankruptcy. Paxos quickly froze 11,184 Paxos Gold (PAXG) tokens stolen from the crypto exchange following a request from U.S. Federal authorities. The on-chain trust firm recovered roughly $20 million after tracking the assets to four...
Elon Musk Hype Drives OKX Token Price Up 8%
The OKB token shot up in value after Twitter CEO Elon Musk followed OKX’s account, the crypto exchange behind OKB. OKB’s price rose as high as 7% by press time on the speculations that Musk might unveil crypto payments for Twitter. Elon Musk does not follow Binance, another...
Zodia Custody To Hedge Against Crypto Exchange Insolvency With “Interchange” Service
The custodian will hold customers’ assets and mirror user deposits on crypto exchanges. Zodia dubbed the new service “Interchange”, per reports on Wednesday. The crypto custodial company announced the offering at a time when crypto custody concerns remained a trending topic following FTX’s crash. Zodia, a...
