thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Deion Sanders shares honest feelings on Nick Saban
Deion Sander’s four-part Coach Prime documentary on Amazon examines his time as head coach at Jackson State. One of the things examined was the controversy that happened earlier this year between him and Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Saban basically accused Sanders and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher of using the NIL in the Read more... The post Deion Sanders shares honest feelings on Nick Saban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) remains out at Ravens practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice again on Thursday. Jackson appears to be heading for another absence, setting up Tyler Huntley for a fourth straight start in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Mark Andrews and Demarcus Robinson have dominated targets and catches over the past three weeks with Huntley at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) questionable for Tampa Bay's Week 17 matchup
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable to play in Week 17's game against the Carolina Panthers. After three limited practices, Jones' availability is currently in question versus his division competitors. In a matchup versus a Panthers' defense giving up 29.3 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, expect Russell Gage to play an increased role in Week 17 if Jones is out.
Ohio State’s Cade Stover Taken to Hospital During Peach Bowl, per Report
The Buckeyes tight end is reportedly dealing with back spasms.
numberfire.com
Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Saturday 12/31/22
If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
Michigan continues troubling bowl game trend under HC Jim Harbaugh
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines fell 51-45 in a thriller against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal. While the loss ended the Wolverines' season, it also highlighted a troubling trend for the program under head coach Jim Harbaugh. After Saturday's loss, the Wolverines have...
numberfire.com
Jonnu Smith (concussion) out for New England's Week 17 matchup
New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (concussion) will not play in Week 17's game against the Miami Dolphins. Smith will not be available after he missed all of this week's practices with a concussion. Expect Hunter Henry to see more time at tight end if he can play through his questionable designation.
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (hip) available for Timberwolves on Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Edwards was listed questionable earlier in the day due to a left hip contusion. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor in the final game of 2022. Our...
Saints vs Eagles big-play blog: Follow all the action from Week 17
The Saints’ playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. Can they survive a visit to face the class of the NFC in the Philadelphia Eagles? We’ll find out in Week 17, and follow all the action on WWL.
numberfire.com
New England's Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) questionable for Week 17's matchup versus Miami
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 17's game against the Miami Dolphins. After three limited practices, Stevenson is trending towards the right side of questionable. In a potential matchup versus a Miami defense giving up 20.9 FanDuel points per game to running backs, numberFire's models project Stevenson to score 14.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Hayden Hurst (calf) not listed on Cincinnati's Week 17 injury report
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) is available for Week 17's game against the Buffalo Bills. After practicing in full this week, Hurst will make his return from a three game absence with a calf injury. In a matchup versus a Bills' defense allowing 6.4 FanDuel points per game to tight ends, our models project Hurst to score 4.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Kings' Trey Lyles (calf) available on Friday
Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Lyles has been upgraded to available and will be active for Friday's clash with Utah. Our models expect him to play 20.1 minutes against the Jazz. Lyles' Friday projection includes 10.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2...
Robert Griffin III learns wife is in labor during Fiesta Bowl broadcast
Robert Griffin III was broadcasting the game of a lifetime when he got the news that his wife was in labor. He bolted out the stadium as quickly as possible.
Giants to face Colts on New Year’s Day
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Giants insider David Tyree discusses what Big Blue needs to do to beat the Colts on Sunday. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
numberfire.com
Denver's Greg Dulcich (hamstring) ruled out in Week 17
Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) will not play in Week 17's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Dulcich will not be active after he was suffered a hamstring injury in Week 17. Expect Eric Tomlinson and Eric Saubert to see more snaps at tight end against a Kansas...
numberfire.com
Eagles' Miles Sanders (knee) available for Week 17
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (knee) is available for Week 17's game against the New Orleans Saints. Sanders was removed from the injury report on Friday and will be available to face the Saints on Sunday. Our models expect him to handle 17.9 carries against New Orleans. Sanders' Week...
numberfire.com
Herbert Jones (conditioning) starting in Pelicans' Saturday lineup, Naji Marshall to bench
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (conditioning) is starting in Saturday's contest agains the Memphis Grizzlies. Jones will make his 24th start this season after he was available in an emergency role on Friday. In a matchup against a Memphis team ranked fifth in defensive rating, Jones' FanDuel salary stands at $5,100.
numberfire.com
Javonte Green (knee) active for Bulls' Friday matchup versus Pistons
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Green will suit up on Friday night despite being listed as probable with right knee soreness. In 14.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 12.7 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 5.3 points, 2.9...
