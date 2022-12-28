ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit

Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Comeback

Deion Sanders shares honest feelings on Nick Saban

Deion Sander’s four-part Coach Prime documentary on Amazon examines his time as head coach at Jackson State. One of the things examined was the controversy that happened earlier this year between him and Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Saban basically accused Sanders and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher of using the NIL in the Read more... The post Deion Sanders shares honest feelings on Nick Saban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLORADO STATE
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (knee) remains out at Ravens practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice again on Thursday. Jackson appears to be heading for another absence, setting up Tyler Huntley for a fourth straight start in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Mark Andrews and Demarcus Robinson have dominated targets and catches over the past three weeks with Huntley at quarterback.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Julio Jones (knee) questionable for Tampa Bay's Week 17 matchup

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable to play in Week 17's game against the Carolina Panthers. After three limited practices, Jones' availability is currently in question versus his division competitors. In a matchup versus a Panthers' defense giving up 29.3 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, expect Russell Gage to play an increased role in Week 17 if Jones is out.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
numberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Saturday 12/31/22

If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
numberfire.com

Jonnu Smith (concussion) out for New England's Week 17 matchup

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (concussion) will not play in Week 17's game against the Miami Dolphins. Smith will not be available after he missed all of this week's practices with a concussion. Expect Hunter Henry to see more time at tight end if he can play through his questionable designation.
numberfire.com

Anthony Edwards (hip) available for Timberwolves on Saturday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Edwards was listed questionable earlier in the day due to a left hip contusion. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor in the final game of 2022. Our...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

New England's Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) questionable for Week 17's matchup versus Miami

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 17's game against the Miami Dolphins. After three limited practices, Stevenson is trending towards the right side of questionable. In a potential matchup versus a Miami defense giving up 20.9 FanDuel points per game to running backs, numberFire's models project Stevenson to score 14.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

Hayden Hurst (calf) not listed on Cincinnati's Week 17 injury report

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) is available for Week 17's game against the Buffalo Bills. After practicing in full this week, Hurst will make his return from a three game absence with a calf injury. In a matchup versus a Bills' defense allowing 6.4 FanDuel points per game to tight ends, our models project Hurst to score 4.6 FanDuel points.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Kings' Trey Lyles (calf) available on Friday

Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Lyles has been upgraded to available and will be active for Friday's clash with Utah. Our models expect him to play 20.1 minutes against the Jazz. Lyles' Friday projection includes 10.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Denver's Greg Dulcich (hamstring) ruled out in Week 17

Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) will not play in Week 17's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Dulcich will not be active after he was suffered a hamstring injury in Week 17. Expect Eric Tomlinson and Eric Saubert to see more snaps at tight end against a Kansas...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Eagles' Miles Sanders (knee) available for Week 17

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (knee) is available for Week 17's game against the New Orleans Saints. Sanders was removed from the injury report on Friday and will be available to face the Saints on Sunday. Our models expect him to handle 17.9 carries against New Orleans. Sanders' Week...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Javonte Green (knee) active for Bulls' Friday matchup versus Pistons

Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Green will suit up on Friday night despite being listed as probable with right knee soreness. In 14.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 12.7 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 5.3 points, 2.9...
CHICAGO, IL

