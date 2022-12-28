Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Boston Welcomes Visitors for New Year's Amid Orange Line Repairs
When asked how the commute was coming into Boston on New Year's Eve, most people surprisingly agreed it was smooth sailing. "It's pretty rough getting into the city [normally]," said Robin Riley, who travelled to the city with her husband Sean for the holiday. "Today was fine, so that was good."
nbcboston.com
Dumpling Daughter Planning Move Into Boston
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A trio of Chinese restaurants known in part for their dumplings is expanding to a fourth location, and this will be its first within the Boston city limits. A message from the business confirms what a poster within the Friends of Boston's...
nbcboston.com
NBC10 Boston's Top 10 Stories of 2022: COVID, Crime, Marine Life and More
It seems like every year has flown by since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with another blink 2022 has come and gone. For the second year running, the pandemic stole the spotlight on nbc10boston.com. But it wasn't the only topic that got a lot of attention in 2022....
nbcboston.com
This Mass. County Will Soon Clear Its 1,100 Rape Kit Backlog. The State Has a Long Way to Go
For nearly a decade, a murder in New Bedford could have been solved, prosecutors say. Hiding in plain sight was a rape kit that hadn't been tested 14 years prior. Through a coincidental and meandering turn of events, the woman's murder would help uncover an accumulation of rape kits that prosecutors say has led to criminals remaining free for years on end.
nbcboston.com
New Year's Eve Shaping Up to Be Warmest in Decades in Boston
The final days of 2022 are upon us, and the weather, although mild, is sliding. A weak weather system is expected to ripple through the area starting Saturday afternoon/evening and rolling through the night. While we may be seeing the warmest NYE in 30 years with temps in the low...
nbcboston.com
30 People Displaced by Fire in Beverly Apartment Building
A fire broke out at an apartment building Thursday night in Beverly, Massachusetts, producing huge plumes of smoke and sparking a large public safety response. The Beverly Fire Department was called the the apartment building on Trask Court just after 7 p.m. Thursday, according to Fire Chief Peter O'Connor. When...
nbcboston.com
One Dead , Two Injured After Crash in Rhode Island
One man is dead and two are injured after crashing in Lincoln, Rhode Island early Saturday morning, according to Rhode Island police. Authorities say three men were in one vehicle that crashed head-on against the attenuator when they tried to enter the access portion of Route 146. One of the...
nbcboston.com
Truck Fire at Mass. Pike Rest Area in Natick
A truck appeared to have caught fire overnight at a rest area along the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Natick. Firefighters were seen responding to the situation, hosing the big rig down with water. The truck was left with heavy damage. The Natick Fire Department confirmed that the agency responded to...
nbcboston.com
Mild Air is Here to Stay for the First Days of 2023
Showers continue to fill in today to wrap up 2022. The new year doesn’t mean we wrap up with the warm temps, however. Mild air is here to stay for the first several days of 2023. Cloudy skies, fog near the south coast, and scattered showers will be off...
nbcboston.com
The Valedictorian Project: Helping Boston's High School High Achievers Continue to Thrive
Have you ever looked back at your senior year in high school and thought, "I wonder what happened to the valedictorian?" For many Boston students at the top of the pack, the journey to academic success took unexpected detours. The Boston Globe tracked down BPS valedictorians from the classes of...
nbcboston.com
Woman Wounded in Shooting on MBTA Bus; Man Sought for Questioning
A woman was injured by a gunshot on an MBTA bus in Boston Friday, and authorities are looking to identify and question a man seen in a surveillance image. The MBTA Transit Police responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. to report that shots were fired on a bus just outside of the Andrew Square station in South Boston. A 60-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested for Allegedly Having Loaded Gun at Logan Airport
A Hyde Park man was arrested Wednesday night after TSA discovered a loaded gun in a carry-on bag at Logan Airport in Boston, according to a news release from the agency. TSA officers discovered the gun in a man's carry-on during a security screening in Terminal A, and an officer asked the man if the bag was his, according to the news release. The man then denied owning the bag, and headed to his gate, authorities said.
nbcboston.com
Doctors Urge Masks in Crowds, Vaccination as New COVID Variant Spreads
Concern is growing amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases. According to the CDC, the XBB subvariant accounts for more than half of all cases in New England. It is emerging while a lot of families are off enjoying holiday vacation, so many of them have started taking precautions. The Boston...
nbcboston.com
Family in ‘Shock' After Baby Found Abandoned in Woods. What We Know About the Alexandra Eckersley Case
In a situation that has been described as "tragic," a premature baby was born earlier this week in a tent in the woods of Manchester, New Hampshire and then allegedly abandoned amid frigid temperatures. The child's mother, identified as Alexandra Eckersley, has been accused of lying to first responders about...
nbcboston.com
Truck Crashes Into Bridge Over Mass. Pike in Newton
A truck hit a bridge over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton, closing down two lanes of highway traffic heading east Thursday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. Troopers have responded to the crash, which happened at the Auburn Street Bridge. The left and right lanes of Interstate 90 were closed...
nbcboston.com
Woman Wounded by Bullet on MBTA Bus; Police Say Shooting May Have Been Accidental
A woman was injured by a gunshot on an MBTA bus in Boston Friday, and authorities say the shooting, while under investigation, may have been accidental. The MBTA Transit Police responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. to a report that shots were fired on a bus just outside of the Andrew Square station in South Boston.
nbcboston.com
Some Stores Reopen Thursday After Rock Slide, Gas Leak at Merrimack Outlets
Some stores were expected to reopen Thursday at the Merrimack Premium Outlets in Merrimack, New Hampshire, after a rock slide Wednesday caused a gas leak and closed the entire outdoor mall for the day. There was not believed to be a threat to the public Thursday, and the mall didn't...
nbcboston.com
Rollover Crash in Duxbury Sends 1 Person to Hospital
A car crashed and rolled over Thursday morning in Duxbury, Massachusetts, sending one person to the hospital, according to fire officials in the town. The wreck happened in the area of Enterprise Street, according to the Duxbury Fire Department. The person hurt was taken to South Shore Hospital. First responders...
nbcboston.com
Man Shot After Argument Inside Chinese Restaurant in Manchester, NH
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating after a man was shot following an argument inside a Chinese restaurant early Friday morning. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
nbcboston.com
Police Arrest Burglary Suspect Who Was Hiding Up a Tree in Southborough
Massachusetts State Police arrested a man suspected of a burglary in Worcester early Friday morning. Authorities said they were able to find him hiding up a large tree in Southborough with help from a police helicopter. Worcester police responded to reports of a burglary at Shoe Supply Store at 1114...
