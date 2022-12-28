ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best of Cheap Eats 2022: Barbecue

By Serese Cole
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
Whether you love brisket, pulled pork, or ribs, the barbecue scene in Omaha went up a notch this year.

3 News Now anchor Serese Cole visited a few metro favorites in Cheap Eats.

See the full list of favorites below.

Smokin Barrel BBQ

Cheap Eats: Smokin Barrel BBQ

BBQ Brothers

Cheap Eats: BBQ Brothers

Pulled BBQ

Cheap Eats: Pulled BBQ Omaha

