Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
M62 crash: Shaan Hussain died when supercar overturned - police
A man who died in a motorway crash near Huddersfield was a passenger in a luxury supercar when it overturned, police have confirmed. Shaan Hussain, 20, from Bradford, was travelling in a black Lamborghini Urus when it crashed between junctions 22 and 23 of the M62 early on 21 December.
BBC
Three injured as car is crushed under tractor in Coatbridge
Three people were taken to hospital after a crash which left a car crushed underneath the wheels of a tractor. Police said the car's driver had been charged in connection with the incident at about 22:00 on Wednesday on Sunnyside Road, Coatbridge. The three occupants of the car were taken...
BBC
Norfolk fireman Carl Mills dies at fire station
A dedicated and popular firefighter with 38 years' service died at his fire station on Boxing Day. Carl Mills, 58, had been a watch manager at Wroxham, near Norwich, for several years, having joined the service in 1984. The married father-of-two died there on Monday morning. Norfolk Fire and Rescue...
BBC
Bus passenger attacked on way home after night out in Nottingham
A man was seriously assaulted by a fellow bus passenger after a night out. The victim, who is in his 30s, was travelling home at 23:20 GMT on Friday when he was confronted by a younger man. The attacker followed him off the bus and assaulted him in Bridgford Road,...
BBC
Love Island's Sharon Gaffka urges spike victims to go to police
A former Love Island contestant is urging victims of spiking to go to the police as partygoers gear up for the New Year. Sharon Gaffka, who was a victim of drink spiking herself, has been working with Thames Valley Police (TVP) "trying to change society". The Didcot-based social media influencer...
BBC
Southend Coastguard called out to car submerged in sea
A Coastguard rescue team had to wade into the sea after a car was spotted submerged in the water. The silver hatchback's roof and rear window were visible in the waves off Shoebury Common beach, near Southend-on-Sea, Essex on Wednesday. Officers from HM Coastguard Southend-on-Sea were called into action. "Two...
BBC
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
BBC
Cody Fisher: Two men charged with Birmingham nightclub stabbing murder
Two men have been charged with murder following the stabbing of footballer Cody Fisher at a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day. Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, both from Birmingham, have been remanded in custody, police said. The men, who were also charged with affray, will appear before...
BBC
Emma Lovell's brother pays tribute to her after fatal Australian break-in
A British woman killed during a break-in at her home in Australia was "a hero", her brother has said. Emma Lovell, 41, originally from Hasketon, Suffolk, died after confronting intruders at her home in North Lakes, Brisbane, on Boxing Day night, police said. David Angel, who lives near Norwich, said...
BBC
Police dive team search River Spey for missing man Rodrigo Falcon
Specialists from Police Scotland's dive and marine unit have been brought in to assist with the search for a man missing in Speyside. Rodrigo Falcon, 33, was last seen in Aviemore in the early hours of Sunday 11 December. Police have confirmed that the dive team have been searching a...
BBC
Lampeter: Inquiry into death of Emily Tredwell-Scott, 8, ongoing
Investigations are continuing into the unexplained death of an eight-year-old girl. The youngster, who died in Lampeter, Ceredigion, on 22 December, has been named by Dyfed-Powys Police as Emily Tredwell-Scott. Police said the Ceredigion coroner had "accepted jurisdiction of the case". Described as a sudden death, it came as health...
BBC
Patient demanding medication trashed Derby doctors' surgery
A patient trashed a surgery waiting room after being declined medication, a GP said. The patient threw chairs, overturned tables and abused terrified staff at the Wilson Street Surgery in Derby after he was refused drugs. Dr Shehla Imtiaz-Umer said it was a "miracle" no-one was hurt and plans were...
BBC
Police say no crime committed after Renfrewshire rape report
Detectives investigating allegations that a woman was raped on a cycle path in Renfrewshire have said no crime was committed. Police Scotland had earlier confirmed officers were trying to trace a man in his 20s. It followed a report that a 41-year-old had been subjected to a serious sex assault...
BBC
Darlington family's home destroyed in Christmas burglary
A family have been forced to move out of their home after it was ransacked, flooded and "destroyed" on Christmas Eve, police said. The home, in Blackmoor Close, Darlington, was flooded after suspects blocked sinks and left the taps running, causing ceilings to collapse. The family had been away visiting...
Comments / 0