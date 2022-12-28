Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Check out the most popular news stories in Houston this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pacific Northwest Publisher Hits Home Run With Quartet of HardcoversIBWAAHouston, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Bleacher Report
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Hints at NBA Scoring Record in Birthday Wish to LeBron James
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar knows LeBron James is coming for his all-time scoring record of 38,387 career points. And the Hall of Fame center hinted that he wouldn't mind seeing James set the record while wishing him a happy birthday on Saturday:. James is just 527 points behind Abdul-Jabbar and, barring injury,...
Bogdanovic, bench send Pistons to 116-104 win over Wolves
The Pistons got 65 points from their bench in a 116-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Anthony Davis Trending in the Right Direction for Return From Foot Injury
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham offered some good news to reporters Friday regarding eight-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis, who has been out indefinitely since Dec. 16 with a stress reaction in his right foot. ESPN's Dave McMenamin relayed the quotes. Those are welcoming comments for a Lakers...
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama Becomes Youngest Player to Win MVP in French All-Star Game
Victor Wembanyama became the youngest player to win the MVP award in the French LNB All-Star Game's history on Thursday night, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). The French LNB's All-Star Game is a matchup between the league's French players and non-French players. Wembanyama, 18, helped his team secure a 136-128 victory with 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Biggest Regret of 2022
Welcome to the season of #NoRagrets, a glorious time of year in which we reflect on the past 12 months of the NBA calendar, never once actually lamenting our fandom, interest or the hours upon hours we've spent watching this league, yet dutifully acknowledging that, yeah, things could have always gone better for each and every team.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Hawks' Nate McMillan Has Considered Resigning After Trae Young Drama
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has "strongly considered resigning from his position" amid a tumultuous and disappointing season that has reportedly included tension with star guard Trae Young. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the news Friday after speaking with anonymous league sources, though he added that a resignation from...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Expected to Eye 'Short-Term Wing Option' Before Deadline
Having already made their big trade to bring in Donovan Mitchell during the NBA offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers are likely going to be in the market for wings as they pursue upgrades before the trade deadline. Per ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Cavs are expected to pursue a "short-term wing option"...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets Eye Defensive Wing to Boost Bench as Jokić Carries Offense
The Denver Nuggets are looking to add a defensive wing to come off the bench ahead of the NBA's February 9 trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. "They want to get longer, more athletic, versatile, defensive-minded and bigger in that department. The Gordon trade with Orlando in March 2021 continues to pay big dividends, and adding another player with that sort of skill set would be the dream scenario here," Amick wrote.
Bleacher Report
LeBron James' 'Masterful' Dominance Has NBA Twitter Hyped as Lakers Beat Hawks
LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday with 47 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 130-121 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The ageless 20-year NBA veteran made 18 of 27 field goals and 4 of 6 three-pointers despite starting the game 1 of 5. He notably scored half of his team's 32 fourth quarter points, including 10 in the final four minutes.
Bleacher Report
Ranking Bulls' Top Trade Priorities Entering 2023
Externally, more than a few people are ready to quit on the 2022-23 Chicago Bulls. The Bulls aren't bailing on themselves, though. Granted, they need more than an encouraging five-game stretch to turn things around, but knocking off four Eastern Conference playoff-caliber opponents in their last five trips to the hardwood is a start. Then again, this stretch also featured a home loss (by 15 points) to the rebuilding Houston Rockets, so consistent inconsistency remains in the Windy City.
Bleacher Report
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan on Reaction to Bucks' Grayson Allen Hit: 'It's His Track Record'
DeMar DeRozan took exception to Grayson Allen appearing to elbow him in the second half of Wednesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks. The incident occurred with 6:55 remaining in the third quarter when Allen was attempting to get around Patrick Williams to set a screen for Wesley Matthews.
Bleacher Report
Robert Griffin III Leaves TCU-Michigan ESPN Broadcast After Wife Goes into Labor
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has been a welcomed addition to ESPN's college football broadcasts, but he couldn't stick around for the entirety of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal between TCU and Michigan. During ESPN's "Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show," Griffin took a phone call at the...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Cavs Concerned Darius Garland to Miss Time After Thumb Injury vs. Pacers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are concerned that point guard Darius Garland could miss some time after suffering a thumb injury late in Thursday's 135-126 loss to the Indiana Pacers, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. Garland sustained the injury in the fourth quarter after getting hit on the right hand by Indiana's...
Bleacher Report
Ryan Day Ripped by Ohio State Fans After Georgia Loss Despite CJ Stroud's Performance
It's hard to imagine C.J. Stroud playing much better on Saturday night. And against the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs, it still wasn't enough. Despite holding a 14-point lead to start the fourth quarter, Ohio State couldn't hold on against Georgia, losing 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal for the ages.
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Regrets Calling 'Philly Special' on 4th Down in Michigan's Loss to TCU
The Michigan Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl, putting an end to their national title hopes during the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second consecutive season. While there's plenty for Michigan to examine following the loss, there's one specific play that...
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: Teams Say 'It's Challenging' to Trade with Suns amid Jae Crowder Rumors
The Phoenix Suns apparently drive a hard bargain at the negotiating table. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported at the 28:17 mark of his Hoop Collective podcast Thursday that it's "challenging to do trade business with the Suns." One example is the ongoing Jae Crowder situation. "On the Jae Crowder front, one...
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Told to Go Back to NFL by CFB Twitter After Michigan's CFP Loss to TCU
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines fell to the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 on Saturday night in a wild Fiesta Bowl, marking a disappointing end to their national title hopes for the second straight season. Jim Harbaugh's team was outplayed early in the College Football Playoff semifinal as TCU's...
Bleacher Report
Joel Embiid, Zion Williamson Wow NBA Twitter in Dynamic Battle as Pelicans Beat 76ers
In a clash of titans, it was Zion Williamson left standing at the expense of Joel Embiid. The New Orleans Pelicans superstar went off for 36 points and five rebounds against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, leading his team to a 127-116 win. New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA. Take it...
Comments / 0