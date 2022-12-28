ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Hints at NBA Scoring Record in Birthday Wish to LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar knows LeBron James is coming for his all-time scoring record of 38,387 career points. And the Hall of Fame center hinted that he wouldn't mind seeing James set the record while wishing him a happy birthday on Saturday:. James is just 527 points behind Abdul-Jabbar and, barring injury,...
Bleacher Report

Victor Wembanyama Becomes Youngest Player to Win MVP in French All-Star Game

Victor Wembanyama became the youngest player to win the MVP award in the French LNB All-Star Game's history on Thursday night, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). The French LNB's All-Star Game is a matchup between the league's French players and non-French players. Wembanyama, 18, helped his team secure a 136-128 victory with 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Biggest Regret of 2022

Welcome to the season of #NoRagrets, a glorious time of year in which we reflect on the past 12 months of the NBA calendar, never once actually lamenting our fandom, interest or the hours upon hours we've spent watching this league, yet dutifully acknowledging that, yeah, things could have always gone better for each and every team.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Hawks' Nate McMillan Has Considered Resigning After Trae Young Drama

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has "strongly considered resigning from his position" amid a tumultuous and disappointing season that has reportedly included tension with star guard Trae Young. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the news Friday after speaking with anonymous league sources, though he added that a resignation from...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets Eye Defensive Wing to Boost Bench as Jokić Carries Offense

The Denver Nuggets are looking to add a defensive wing to come off the bench ahead of the NBA's February 9 trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. "They want to get longer, more athletic, versatile, defensive-minded and bigger in that department. The Gordon trade with Orlando in March 2021 continues to pay big dividends, and adding another player with that sort of skill set would be the dream scenario here," Amick wrote.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

LeBron James' 'Masterful' Dominance Has NBA Twitter Hyped as Lakers Beat Hawks

LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday with 47 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 130-121 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The ageless 20-year NBA veteran made 18 of 27 field goals and 4 of 6 three-pointers despite starting the game 1 of 5. He notably scored half of his team's 32 fourth quarter points, including 10 in the final four minutes.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Ranking Bulls' Top Trade Priorities Entering 2023

Externally, more than a few people are ready to quit on the 2022-23 Chicago Bulls. The Bulls aren't bailing on themselves, though. Granted, they need more than an encouraging five-game stretch to turn things around, but knocking off four Eastern Conference playoff-caliber opponents in their last five trips to the hardwood is a start. Then again, this stretch also featured a home loss (by 15 points) to the rebuilding Houston Rockets, so consistent inconsistency remains in the Windy City.
CHICAGO, IL

