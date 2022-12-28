ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Victor Wembanyama Becomes Youngest Player to Win MVP in French All-Star Game

Victor Wembanyama became the youngest player to win the MVP award in the French LNB All-Star Game's history on Thursday night, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). The French LNB's All-Star Game is a matchup between the league's French players and non-French players. Wembanyama, 18, helped his team secure a 136-128 victory with 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets Eye Defensive Wing to Boost Bench as Jokić Carries Offense

The Denver Nuggets are looking to add a defensive wing to come off the bench ahead of the NBA's February 9 trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. "They want to get longer, more athletic, versatile, defensive-minded and bigger in that department. The Gordon trade with Orlando in March 2021 continues to pay big dividends, and adding another player with that sort of skill set would be the dream scenario here," Amick wrote.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Biggest Regret of 2022

Welcome to the season of #NoRagrets, a glorious time of year in which we reflect on the past 12 months of the NBA calendar, never once actually lamenting our fandom, interest or the hours upon hours we've spent watching this league, yet dutifully acknowledging that, yeah, things could have always gone better for each and every team.
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Hawks' Nate McMillan Has Considered Resigning After Trae Young Drama

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has "strongly considered resigning from his position" amid a tumultuous and disappointing season that has reportedly included tension with star guard Trae Young. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the news Friday after speaking with anonymous league sources, though he added that a resignation from...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Ranking Bulls' Top Trade Priorities Entering 2023

Externally, more than a few people are ready to quit on the 2022-23 Chicago Bulls. The Bulls aren't bailing on themselves, though. Granted, they need more than an encouraging five-game stretch to turn things around, but knocking off four Eastern Conference playoff-caliber opponents in their last five trips to the hardwood is a start. Then again, this stretch also featured a home loss (by 15 points) to the rebuilding Houston Rockets, so consistent inconsistency remains in the Windy City.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Praised for Dominance as Celtics Beat Clippers

Thursday's game between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers featured a battle between two of the best dynamic duos in the NBA, and the young Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown managed to outlast the veteran Clippers pair of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Tatum and Brown scored...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Nick Young Joins Philippines Team; Former Lakers SG Won 2018 NBA Title with Warriors

Nick Young is back playing professional basketball. Per Lance Agcaoili on Inquirer.net, the former NBA champion is going to join Strong Group Realty, who are based in the Philippines, for the Dubai International Basketball Championship next month. Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu told Agcaoili he hopes Young can bring...

