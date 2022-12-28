Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Related
Bogdanovic, bench send Pistons to 116-104 win over Wolves
The Pistons got 65 points from their bench in a 116-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama Becomes Youngest Player to Win MVP in French All-Star Game
Victor Wembanyama became the youngest player to win the MVP award in the French LNB All-Star Game's history on Thursday night, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). The French LNB's All-Star Game is a matchup between the league's French players and non-French players. Wembanyama, 18, helped his team secure a 136-128 victory with 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Anthony Davis Trending in the Right Direction for Return From Foot Injury
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham offered some good news to reporters Friday regarding eight-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis, who has been out indefinitely since Dec. 16 with a stress reaction in his right foot. ESPN's Dave McMenamin relayed the quotes. Those are welcoming comments for a Lakers...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets Eye Defensive Wing to Boost Bench as Jokić Carries Offense
The Denver Nuggets are looking to add a defensive wing to come off the bench ahead of the NBA's February 9 trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. "They want to get longer, more athletic, versatile, defensive-minded and bigger in that department. The Gordon trade with Orlando in March 2021 continues to pay big dividends, and adding another player with that sort of skill set would be the dream scenario here," Amick wrote.
Bleacher Report
Robert Griffin III Leaves TCU-Michigan ESPN Broadcast After Wife Goes into Labor
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has been a welcomed addition to ESPN's college football broadcasts, but he couldn't stick around for the entirety of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal between TCU and Michigan. During ESPN's "Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show," Griffin took a phone call at the...
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Biggest Regret of 2022
Welcome to the season of #NoRagrets, a glorious time of year in which we reflect on the past 12 months of the NBA calendar, never once actually lamenting our fandom, interest or the hours upon hours we've spent watching this league, yet dutifully acknowledging that, yeah, things could have always gone better for each and every team.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Hawks' Nate McMillan Has Considered Resigning After Trae Young Drama
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has "strongly considered resigning from his position" amid a tumultuous and disappointing season that has reportedly included tension with star guard Trae Young. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the news Friday after speaking with anonymous league sources, though he added that a resignation from...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Expected to Eye 'Short-Term Wing Option' Before Deadline
Having already made their big trade to bring in Donovan Mitchell during the NBA offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers are likely going to be in the market for wings as they pursue upgrades before the trade deadline. Per ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Cavs are expected to pursue a "short-term wing option"...
Bleacher Report
Ranking Bulls' Top Trade Priorities Entering 2023
Externally, more than a few people are ready to quit on the 2022-23 Chicago Bulls. The Bulls aren't bailing on themselves, though. Granted, they need more than an encouraging five-game stretch to turn things around, but knocking off four Eastern Conference playoff-caliber opponents in their last five trips to the hardwood is a start. Then again, this stretch also featured a home loss (by 15 points) to the rebuilding Houston Rockets, so consistent inconsistency remains in the Windy City.
Bleacher Report
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan on Reaction to Bucks' Grayson Allen Hit: 'It's His Track Record'
DeMar DeRozan took exception to Grayson Allen appearing to elbow him in the second half of Wednesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks. The incident occurred with 6:55 remaining in the third quarter when Allen was attempting to get around Patrick Williams to set a screen for Wesley Matthews.
Bleacher Report
Former Warriors HC Mark Jackson Eyes Return to NBA as Head Coach: 'I Got My Phone On'
Mark Jackson remains optimistic about returning to the NBA coaching ranks one day. "I got my phone on, so I'm more than available," he said to TMZ Sports. "They know how to find me. I look forward to that day." Jackson led the Golden State Warriors for three seasons, compiling...
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: Teams Say 'It's Challenging' to Trade with Suns amid Jae Crowder Rumors
The Phoenix Suns apparently drive a hard bargain at the negotiating table. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported at the 28:17 mark of his Hoop Collective podcast Thursday that it's "challenging to do trade business with the Suns." One example is the ongoing Jae Crowder situation. "On the Jae Crowder front, one...
Bleacher Report
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Praised for Dominance as Celtics Beat Clippers
Thursday's game between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers featured a battle between two of the best dynamic duos in the NBA, and the young Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown managed to outlast the veteran Clippers pair of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Tatum and Brown scored...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Cavs Concerned Darius Garland to Miss Time After Thumb Injury vs. Pacers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are concerned that point guard Darius Garland could miss some time after suffering a thumb injury late in Thursday's 135-126 loss to the Indiana Pacers, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. Garland sustained the injury in the fourth quarter after getting hit on the right hand by Indiana's...
Bleacher Report
Joel Embiid, Zion Williamson Wow NBA Twitter in Dynamic Battle as Pelicans Beat 76ers
In a clash of titans, it was Zion Williamson left standing at the expense of Joel Embiid. The New Orleans Pelicans superstar went off for 36 points and five rebounds against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, leading his team to a 127-116 win. New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA. Take it...
Bleacher Report
Nick Young Joins Philippines Team; Former Lakers SG Won 2018 NBA Title with Warriors
Nick Young is back playing professional basketball. Per Lance Agcaoili on Inquirer.net, the former NBA champion is going to join Strong Group Realty, who are based in the Philippines, for the Dubai International Basketball Championship next month. Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu told Agcaoili he hopes Young can bring...
Comments / 0