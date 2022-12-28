ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinDesk

Why DAOs Need to Adopt a 2-Treasury System

The rapid growth of the Web3 ecosystem has been driven by advancements in Ethereum scaling systems and the emergence of high-performance layer 1 blockchains. This has led to increased adoption of crypto technologies across the board – from internet startups to large enterprise companies. However, the current model of...
Business Insider

The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis

Growth stocks have been thoroughly hammered this year, with high inflation and rising interest rates pinching growth equities of all stripes. But few stocks exemplify the dramatic shake-up at the top, like leading EV maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). TSLA stock has tanked 69.5% in the year-to-date, wiping off a staggering $877 billion from its market cap. In comparison, the S&P 500 has declined a more modest 19.7% over the timeframe. Tesla has gone from being the fifth most valuable public company and now ranks just thirteenth with a market cap of $385 billion.
The Jewish Press

Singularity Capital VC Fund to Increase Israel Investments

Despite the tech slowdown, Arizona-based venture capital fund Singularity Capital will increase its investments in Israel. According to Globes, this new development was revealed during a recent visit to the Jewish state by Singularity’s managing partner Sudeep Mishra. “The visit to Israel has been enlightening for me and the...
CNBC

Dollar slides as traders weigh China outlook, U.S. jobless claims

The dollar slipped on Thursday with investors on edge at the end of the year as initial optimism over China's reopening fizzled out and as markets processed a readout of U.S. jobless claims. Markets are weighing the impact of China's rapid loosening of its strict Covid rules with a surge...
CBS Detroit

Slightly more Americans sought jobless aid last week

The number of people seeking unemployment benefits rose only slightly last week — a sign the labor market remains strong despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the economy.Applications for unemployment aid for the week ending December 24 climbed 9,000 to 225,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of applications, which smooths out some of the week-to-week swings, slipped just 250 to 221,000.Unemployment benefit applications are a proxy for layoffs, and are being closely monitored by economists as the Fed has rapidly raised interest rates in an effort to slow job growth and inflation. Should the Fed's rate hikes cause...
TechCrunch

Some good news from this year in tech

Climate tech bolstered by the Inflation Reduction Act. After years of inaction, Congress finally took a step toward addressing climate change with a surprise — and surprisingly large — bill that funds everything from green hydrogen to cold-weather heat pumps. The Inflation Reduction Act seemed destined for failure, like every climate bill before it, until it suddenly wasn’t. Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) intransigence looked like it was a calculated effort to kill the bill, but in reality, it may just have been an attempt to guarantee American competitiveness in some of the more consequential industries of the 21st century. The law provides $369 billion toward a variety of climate initiatives, and while it’s not nearly enough to address the scope of the problem, it’s far better than nothing. And if investor sentiment is anything to go by, it may be the lure needed to get them rushing into climate tech.

