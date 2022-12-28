Read full article on original website
Related
Why organic eggs are suddenly cheaper than conventional ones
Organic eggs were cheaper than regular eggs in 2022, according to Cal-Maine Foods. Avian flu has led to chicken deaths, fewer eggs, and higher prices.
It's pretty rare for Americans to claim negative income on their taxes like the Trumps did for 4 years between 2015 and 2020
Trump's tax return was one of just 5 million with adjusted gross income of under $1 in tax year 2020.
CoinDesk
Why DAOs Need to Adopt a 2-Treasury System
The rapid growth of the Web3 ecosystem has been driven by advancements in Ethereum scaling systems and the emergence of high-performance layer 1 blockchains. This has led to increased adoption of crypto technologies across the board – from internet startups to large enterprise companies. However, the current model of...
These are the 10 worst entry-level tech jobs of 2022, according to experts
Despite the mass layoffs, the tech industry continues to hire. Here are the 10 worst entry-level jobs in tech, according to experts.
Business Insider
Vowing to invest more in 2023? These apps make it easier for investors to enjoy the perks of real-estate investing for as little as $5
A trend of "fractional ownership" allows almost anyone to purchase or invest in real estate. Via these 11 startups, buyers can invest in shares of an income-producing property or a second home. Don't call it a timeshare. Owners keep the gains in the property's value when they sell. In short,...
Business Insider
The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis
Growth stocks have been thoroughly hammered this year, with high inflation and rising interest rates pinching growth equities of all stripes. But few stocks exemplify the dramatic shake-up at the top, like leading EV maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). TSLA stock has tanked 69.5% in the year-to-date, wiping off a staggering $877 billion from its market cap. In comparison, the S&P 500 has declined a more modest 19.7% over the timeframe. Tesla has gone from being the fifth most valuable public company and now ranks just thirteenth with a market cap of $385 billion.
The Jewish Press
Singularity Capital VC Fund to Increase Israel Investments
Despite the tech slowdown, Arizona-based venture capital fund Singularity Capital will increase its investments in Israel. According to Globes, this new development was revealed during a recent visit to the Jewish state by Singularity’s managing partner Sudeep Mishra. “The visit to Israel has been enlightening for me and the...
Tech stock bounce part of ‘seasonal pattern’, investors pin hopes on January
Tech stocks like Meta, Apple, and Microsoft are lifting the Nasdaq 100 higher on Thursday after a jobs report spurred investors.
CNBC
Dollar slides as traders weigh China outlook, U.S. jobless claims
The dollar slipped on Thursday with investors on edge at the end of the year as initial optimism over China's reopening fizzled out and as markets processed a readout of U.S. jobless claims. Markets are weighing the impact of China's rapid loosening of its strict Covid rules with a surge...
Slightly more Americans sought jobless aid last week
The number of people seeking unemployment benefits rose only slightly last week — a sign the labor market remains strong despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the economy.Applications for unemployment aid for the week ending December 24 climbed 9,000 to 225,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of applications, which smooths out some of the week-to-week swings, slipped just 250 to 221,000.Unemployment benefit applications are a proxy for layoffs, and are being closely monitored by economists as the Fed has rapidly raised interest rates in an effort to slow job growth and inflation. Should the Fed's rate hikes cause...
TechCrunch
Some good news from this year in tech
Climate tech bolstered by the Inflation Reduction Act. After years of inaction, Congress finally took a step toward addressing climate change with a surprise — and surprisingly large — bill that funds everything from green hydrogen to cold-weather heat pumps. The Inflation Reduction Act seemed destined for failure, like every climate bill before it, until it suddenly wasn’t. Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) intransigence looked like it was a calculated effort to kill the bill, but in reality, it may just have been an attempt to guarantee American competitiveness in some of the more consequential industries of the 21st century. The law provides $369 billion toward a variety of climate initiatives, and while it’s not nearly enough to address the scope of the problem, it’s far better than nothing. And if investor sentiment is anything to go by, it may be the lure needed to get them rushing into climate tech.
Comments / 0