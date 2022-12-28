Read full article on original website
delaware.gov
Emergency Sirens Test on Tuesday, January 3
SMYRNA, Del. — The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The sirens will sound at approximately 10:45 a.m. The 37 sirens located within ten miles...
delaware.gov
Wastewater, Surface Water and Drinking Water Planning Grant Proposals Now Being Accepted by DNREC, DPH
Tidewater Park in the Town of Laurel. The town used a state Surface Water Matching Planning Grant for the preliminary engineering and design of a bioswale and created wetlands. Laurel and the town’s partners then used a Chesapeake Bay Implementation Grant along with a Community Water Quality Improvement Grant for implementation of the project at Tidewater Park.
