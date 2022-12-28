Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: 200 years ago steamboats arrived in Columbus
The new year marks the 200th anniversary of the first steamboat to arrive at Columbus. It was the Steamer Cotton Plant, which arrived in March 1823. Prior to the arrival of the Cotton Plant, Columbus’ river commerce had been by flatboats and keelboats. The earliest newspaper reference to river...
Commercial Dispatch
Oktibbeha’s Year in Review: A coaching legend passes, Starkville grows, county lake gets federal help
Those words from Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers at Humphrey Coliseum encapsulated the feelings of a community and so many others across the college football world as they mourned the loss of a coaching legend. A month before, MSU’s athletic director jumped ship for Auburn. Other issues making headlines...
Commercial Dispatch
How Mississippi State football, Illinois match up in ReliaQuest Bowl
Mississippi State has a chance to post its first nine-win season since 2017. The Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) take on Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) at 11 a.m. Monday in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida. Here’s how MSU and Illinois match up at every position on the field....
mississippiscoreboard.com
SIMPSON ACADEMY SOPHOMORE AVA DUNN SETS MAIS 3-POINTER RECORD, TIES FOR SECOND MOST IN MISSISSIPPI HISTORY, WITH 11 IN VICTORY OVER WESSON
Simpson Academy sophomore Ava Dunn made MAIS girls basketball history Thursday afternoon at Puckett High tournament. The 5-foot-7 Dunn made a MAIS record 11 3-pointers, tying for the second most in Mississippi story, and scored a school record 40 points to lead MAIS Class 5A Simpson to a 76-45 victory over MSHAA Class 3A Wesson.
Commercial Dispatch
What’s in a name? For Mississippi State men’s basketball’s four ‘Juniors,’ quite a bit
STARKVILLE — When he looks around the Mississippi State locker room, freshman guard Shawn Jones Jr. can’t help but notice it. For once, in this aspect, he’s not alone. “This is the first time I’ve had more than one person be a ‘Junior’ on my team,” Jones said.
Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons
Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
ourmshome.com
Remembering the Burger king All-Stars, and the standouts featured over the years
(Editors note: This is the fourth of a five-part series on former prep football traditions in the “Southern Six”) Over the years, the six southernmost counties in Mississippi have produced numerous prep football players that earned all-state accolades, many of which went on to be all-conference and even All-American on the collegiate level and some were even fortunate enough to find fame and success playing in the National Football league.
2023 could start with severe weather outbreak in South
The new year could start off with severe thunderstorms tearing across the South.
Commercial Dispatch
The Commercial Dispatch’s top 10 sports stories of 2022
2022 was another busy year in the Golden Triangle when it came to sports. From championships galore to exciting postseason runs, from surprising hirings and personnel moves to tragic losses, there was plenty going on all year long. The Commercial Dispatch sports staff — sports editor Theo DeRosa and sports...
Commercial Dispatch
Trojan Holiday Classic: Columbus boys basketball hands Hartfield Academy first loss
NEW HOPE — The Columbus High School boys basketball team is “growing.”. Head coach Phillip Morris has seen glimpses of what the Falcons could be this season, but the growing pains of a young team have led to “inconsistent” practices and games in their non-district schedule.
Commercial Dispatch
In Memoriam
From public servants to a decorated war hero to a master craftsman to a legendary coach and long-serving recreation figures, 2022 marked the departure of many memorable people in the Golden Triangle. Brad Freeman, 97, Caledonia. Decorated veteran and last surviving member of the famed “Band of Brothers” company of...
WLOX
Dane Maxwell discusses protecting Mississippi's power grid
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call 228.826.5283. Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash wait for updates. The Coast Guard had to put the recovery mission on hold today due to the stormy weather. Woman paints rocks in memory of loved ones...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women’s basketball opens SEC play with commanding win at Vanderbilt
Mississippi State women’s basketball began Thursday’s Southeastern Conference opener with a purpose, as Debreasha Powe nailed a 3-pointer on the very first possession against Vanderbilt. It set the tone early on in a decisive and commanding team performance, earning the Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SEC) their first conference win of the season. They were hoping to carry their momentum over the holiday break and did just that to the tune of 72-44 in Nashville.
Commercial Dispatch
Impact Sports Christmas Tournament, Day 3: Host Columbus Christian Academy sweeps competition
STEENS — Thursday was the third and final day of the Impact Sports Christmas Tournament at Columbus Christian Academy, and there were five games with local schools included in the mix. CCA, the tournament host, had both its girls and boys teams playing on the final day as the...
Mississippi State Bulldogs news: Bulldogs struggle offensively, bowl games today, and more
The Mississippi State Bulldogs struggled at the free throw line in their SEC basketball opener. The Mississippi State basketball team was defeated by the Alabama Crimson Tide, 78-67. The Mississippi State Bulldogs could not seem to hold off the Crimson Tide in the second half. The Mississippi State basketball team...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi School and District Accountability Grades: A Cause for Celebration or Concern?
The recent release of Mississippi school and district accountability grades generated praise for school districts across the state, as many of them received improved grades for the first time. Teachers, students and administrators in each of these districts have worked diligently to overcome the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on education, and for that, they should all be lauded.
WLOX
Representative Jeffrey Hulum III shares thoughts for the future of Mississippi
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - State Representative Jeffrey Hulum III aims to tackle issues across the state as legislators prepare for session in the new year. Making plans for the Magnolia State, State Representative Jeffrey Hulum III enters his freshman year as a state leader with high hopes for Mississippi. “We...
copiahmonitor.com
MTK thanks legislators for their continued support
Mississippi state legislators were invited to attend an appreciation brunch Dec. 6 for their past support of the Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to build and maintain Mississippi’s first and only year-round fully handicap-accessible camp facility for children and adults with serious illnesses, physical and mental challenges, and other special needs.
Mississippi Match 5 jackpot climbs to $145,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to $145,000. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has risen steadily since December 6, when the winning ticket worth $55,000 was purchased in Jackson. After a win, Mississippi Match 5 resets to $50,000, and […]
