Starkville, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Commercial Dispatch

Ask Rufus: 200 years ago steamboats arrived in Columbus

The new year marks the 200th anniversary of the first steamboat to arrive at Columbus. It was the Steamer Cotton Plant, which arrived in March 1823. Prior to the arrival of the Cotton Plant, Columbus’ river commerce had been by flatboats and keelboats. The earliest newspaper reference to river...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

How Mississippi State football, Illinois match up in ReliaQuest Bowl

Mississippi State has a chance to post its first nine-win season since 2017. The Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) take on Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) at 11 a.m. Monday in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida. Here’s how MSU and Illinois match up at every position on the field....
STARKVILLE, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

SIMPSON ACADEMY SOPHOMORE AVA DUNN SETS MAIS 3-POINTER RECORD, TIES FOR SECOND MOST IN MISSISSIPPI HISTORY, WITH 11 IN VICTORY OVER WESSON

Simpson Academy sophomore Ava Dunn made MAIS girls basketball history Thursday afternoon at Puckett High tournament. The 5-foot-7 Dunn made a MAIS record 11 3-pointers, tying for the second most in Mississippi story, and scored a school record 40 points to lead MAIS Class 5A Simpson to a 76-45 victory over MSHAA Class 3A Wesson.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
April Killian

Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons

Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
ALABAMA STATE
ourmshome.com

Remembering the Burger king All-Stars, and the standouts featured over the years

(Editors note: This is the fourth of a five-part series on former prep football traditions in the “Southern Six”) Over the years, the six southernmost counties in Mississippi have produced numerous prep football players that earned all-state accolades, many of which went on to be all-conference and even All-American on the collegiate level and some were even fortunate enough to find fame and success playing in the National Football league.
BILOXI, MS
Commercial Dispatch

The Commercial Dispatch’s top 10 sports stories of 2022

2022 was another busy year in the Golden Triangle when it came to sports. From championships galore to exciting postseason runs, from surprising hirings and personnel moves to tragic losses, there was plenty going on all year long. The Commercial Dispatch sports staff — sports editor Theo DeRosa and sports...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

In Memoriam

From public servants to a decorated war hero to a master craftsman to a legendary coach and long-serving recreation figures, 2022 marked the departure of many memorable people in the Golden Triangle. Brad Freeman, 97, Caledonia. Decorated veteran and last surviving member of the famed “Band of Brothers” company of...
COLUMBUS, MS
WLOX

Dane Maxwell discusses protecting Mississippi's power grid

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call 228.826.5283. Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash wait for updates. The Coast Guard had to put the recovery mission on hold today due to the stormy weather. Woman paints rocks in memory of loved ones...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State women’s basketball opens SEC play with commanding win at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State women’s basketball began Thursday’s Southeastern Conference opener with a purpose, as Debreasha Powe nailed a 3-pointer on the very first possession against Vanderbilt. It set the tone early on in a decisive and commanding team performance, earning the Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SEC) their first conference win of the season. They were hoping to carry their momentum over the holiday break and did just that to the tune of 72-44 in Nashville.
STARKVILLE, MS
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee

Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
TENNESSEE STATE
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi School and District Accountability Grades: A Cause for Celebration or Concern?

The recent release of Mississippi school and district accountability grades generated praise for school districts across the state, as many of them received improved grades for the first time. Teachers, students and administrators in each of these districts have worked diligently to overcome the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on education, and for that, they should all be lauded.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
copiahmonitor.com

MTK thanks legislators for their continued support

Mississippi state legislators were invited to attend an appreciation brunch Dec. 6 for their past support of the Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to build and maintain Mississippi’s first and only year-round fully handicap-accessible camp facility for children and adults with serious illnesses, physical and mental challenges, and other special needs.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot climbs to $145,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to $145,000. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has risen steadily since December 6, when the winning ticket worth $55,000 was purchased in Jackson. After a win, Mississippi Match 5 resets to $50,000, and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

