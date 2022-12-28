Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Check out the most popular news stories in Houston this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pacific Northwest Publisher Hits Home Run With Quartet of HardcoversIBWAAHouston, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Sister 2 Sistah’s Mentorship Organization Helps Houston College Women Reach Their Goals
Nakia Cooper and Rebecca Briscoe are helping black college-aged women achieve their academic goals through mentorship, love, and support.
Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local Programs
Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local Nonprofits in HoustonPhoto byTexans. Do you own a nonprofit in the Houston, Texas area? If so, you may not need to look outside the state to grab funds that's already available here in the Bayou City. Many times the heads of nonprofit organizations reach out to grant funders around the nation to fund their operations to stay the course and to keep helping needy people at no charge. But here in Houston the 'Inspire Change Grant Fund' provides sizeable amounts of funding for local nonprofits in Houston.The National Football League started the Inspire Change in 2019, showcasing the collaborative efforts of players, owners and the league to create positive change in communities across the country. Working together with the Players Coalition, NFL teams and the league office continue to support programs and initiatives that reduce barriers to opportunity, with a focus on three priority areas:
1053rnb.com
The Salt & Pepper Gang Of Houston Is Teaching Black Boys How To Be Distinguished Gentlemen
16 men in Houston are using their style and manhood to inspire the youth to be distinguished men through mentorship and community service. Founder Mr. Rico Davis describes The Salt and Pepper Gang as a group of distinguished gentlemen that focuses on fashion, health, and being mentors to the youth. Davis shared his history of community service by speaking at colleges, high schools, homeless shelters, and even juvenile detention centers which inspired the creation of the group.
Houston CEO Helen Stagg is serving others with Change Happens
Texas A&M University alumna Helen Stagg is the chief executive officer of a community based social service organization in Houston called Change Happens. The nonprofit organization is the largest community-based program both founded and operated by Black leaders located in the Greater Gulf Coast region of Texas. As chief executive...
papercitymag.com
Pioneering Woman Rapper, Major Power Players Come Through for Houston’s UNCF Gala, Boost Historically Black Colleges
Annette Bracey, Heidi Smith at the UNCF gala. What: The 33rd annual “A Mind Is . . .” Gala benefiting UNCF. PC Moment: The one and only MC Lyte, pioneer female rapper and actress, gave one of her jaw-dropping performances following dinner and the spirited networking, mingling and supporting of historic Black colleges and universities through UNCF leadership. Among those mixing through the throng were a number of students and Huston-Tillotson University’s Miss UNCF.
fox38corpuschristi.com
Baylor College of Medicine owes $12 million to woman who suffered complications
HOUSTON - A woman went into surgery for a herniated disc and suffered brain damage after being released from a hospital and is being awarded nearly $12 million by a Harris County jury. Genny Silverthorne underwent anterior spinal surgery on her neck at the Baylor College of Medicine. While in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Treatment options for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Silky Patel, an interventional spine, sports and pain management physician in Houston, Texas, and Farrah Stewart-Tarver, a patient who is being treated for this condition discusses treatment options for DPN. About 30% of people with diabetes also suffer from diabetic peripheral neuropathy or DPN, a...
This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Mayor, public works chief's texts show Houston's scramble to notify public of boil water notice
Newly released text messages confirm the city knew it needed to issue a boil water notice to the public hours before it actually did, and grew increasingly frustrated over public perception.
Black America Web
Houston Native Launches LAMIK, First Black Owned Clean Makeup Line In Ulta Beauty
Kim Roxie has given beauty its own definition with her clean cosmetics line, LAMIK. The Houston native began LAMIK (pronounced La-Meek) after falling in love with makeup while working at the counter. After graduating from her HBCU, Clark Atlanta University, she focused on brows and opened up her own shop servicing black women and their beauty needs. Roxie worked her own makeup for 14 years, and once she decided to close her doors, she knew that products were next.
getnews.info
Discover Why This Man Is The Most Sought-After Real Estate Agent In Houston
As a Peruvian Mechanical Engineer, Alberto Ortecho worked for many years overseas for different oil services companies in the Middle East. After the impacts of COVID-19, He decided to take a leap of faith and move to the United States in 2020. With his savings from working in the oil industry, he invested in learning about real estate and began investing in properties across Texas.
thekatynews.com
HCAD To Change Name
The Harris County Appraisal District will change its name to the Harris Central Appraisal District effective January 1. The board of directors voted at the August meeting to change the name to replace “County” with “Central” in the district’s name. Other than the name, there will be no changes.
Montgomery County legislators pre-file bills ahead of 2023 session
The 88th Legislative Session begins Jan. 10. (Community Impact Staff) Texas lawmakers pre-filed over 1,300 bills as of Dec. 29 ahead of the 2023 Legislative Session. Legislators serving Montgomery County residents pre-filed over 50 bills. Major issues to watch for in 2023 include property tax reform, education, school safety and health care issues.
tedmag.com
Crawford Moves Headquarters and Houston Branch
HOUSTON, Texas — Crawford, A Sonepar Company, moved its Houston branch and headquarters less than a mile away. The new 48,900 sq. ft. facility is packed with upgraded features. The supplier and solutions provider announced that its new location is equipped with 24/7 material lockers, customer training facilities, and a combined counter-warehouse. Like their Leander branch, the new Houston site allows for material self-selection from the 21,000 sq. ft. combined counter-warehouse to accelerate the speed of service.
travelblog.org
Houston, Texas
!!!Newsflash!!!! Don has completed his cross country bike ride and is now joining me on completing our travel back home to Oregon. Don and I have settled down for about one month in Houston Texas. Our friends James and Rita greeted us, opened there home, and we are still here. Warning: Be careful when you offer a place for friends to stay. It worked out that we could house sit for them while they visited beautiful sunny Costa Rica for a couple weeks. I really enjoyed having a full kitchen to cook in. Right away Don and I started to cook some incredible foods. BBQ, salads, cold beer, roasted vegetables. Rita's kitchen is built and equipped with everything a person needs to be creative. A very short walk and we could access an open market to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables and so much more. Across the street is a Mexican bakery with incredible sweet treats, and in the other direction is a meat market. All are very Latino based so we got to practice our Spanish and try new foods at a great price.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven
5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
myfoxzone.com
Coast Guard: Helicopter leaving oil platform operated by Houston-based company crashes in Gulf
HOUSTON — The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching waters off Louisiana for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. Just before 9 p.m., the search was suspended. The helicopter crashed as it was departing an oil platform owned by...
kingwood.com
Humble PD Requests Public's Assistance with Identifying Theft Su
Humble PD Requests Public's Assistance with Identifying Theft Suspects. On 12/14/2022, the two females in the picture entered Dick’s Sporting Goods and committed a theft. The identity of the suspects are unknown and the Humble Police Department is asking for your assistance. If you know the identity of the suspects, please contact Detective V. Gonzalez at 281-319-9745 or by email at vgonzalez@humblepolice.com. Please refer to case number 22-5724.
Complex
Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation Hosts Houston Toy Drive for 1,000 Families
On Christmas Eve, Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation hosted a toy drive in Houston for 1,000 families. The third annual Winter Wonderland and Toy Drive, the musician and several members of his family gave out toys in the neighborhood of Sunnyside. In addition to the toys, they also gifted Roku TVs and pairs of his recent Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP ‘Black Phantom’ sneakers. The shoes launched earlier this month, and came in a mostly black colorway that saw him iterate on his popular collab with Nike.
papercitymag.com
Emanuel Sharp Emerges as UH’s Microwave Instant Offense Scorer — How No. 3 Houston Is Quietly Getting Even Better
UH guard Emanuel Sharp is growing into an offensive difference maker. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) TULSA, Okla. — With a makeshift cocktail bar set up just off the court, a DJ in a booth and a TV advertising campaign geared around bringing fans out to see the No. 3 team in the country come to town, the University of Tulsa seemingly had everything set up for a party. And nearly 5,000 fans gave the college’s 8,355 seat on-campus basketball arena at least a little liveliness despite Tulsa being on winter break. But once Emanuel Sharp popped off Kelvin Sampson’s University of Houston bench and started draining 3-pointers, the party only belonged to the Cougars.
Comments / 0