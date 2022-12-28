ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Allen, VA

Henrico Police investigate Glen Allen homicide

By Scott Wise
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A homicide investigation is underway in Henrico after Andre Leonard Malmberg was found dead in a Glen Allen home.

Henrico Police were called to a home in 8100 block of Langley Drive around 12:42 p.m. on Tuesday and found Malmberg, 46, dead inside with apparent stab wounds.

Police have identified a suspect in connection to Malmberg's death as 47-year-old Jermaine Lee Branch of Henrico. The two reportedly knew each other.

Branch has been charged with second degree murder and was arrested on Thursday at a home in Richmond before being transported to Henrico County.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner which will determine a cause and manner of death of Malmberg.

Henrico Police asked anyone with information about the homicide to call Det. R. Breeden at 804-501-5243 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

WTVR CBS 6

