You like apps in English, French or German, but, when you’ve set up your Android phone in Dutch? From Android 13 you can get that set in one. We explain how that works. Sometimes functions are simply easier to recognize in English, German or French, especially if you use those languages in a lot of time. In all apps, but this isn’t the case. Until Android 12 started to become one system language for all iOS and Android apps. Android 13 will change that by offering a setting for a new app that lets you change the language. The setting isn’t in the app, n’doing the other way. We explain it step by step where you can find it and how you can adjust the setting.

1 DAY AGO