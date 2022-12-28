Read full article on original website
How to cast your Android screen to a TV
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to share the content from your phone to your TV screen to give you a better overall viewing experience.
geekwire.com
Asking Alexa to thank your Amazon delivery driver will trigger a $5 tip — paid for by the company
Update, Dec. 12: Customers looking to thank their Amazon delivery drivers with a $5 tip have run out of time, as a promotion started by the company last week has already reached its limit. Amazon told Tech Radar that the ability to use Alexa to say “thanks” exceeded company expectations. “We’re glad to see customers interested in thanking their drivers and encourage them to continue doing so. Drivers will continue to be notified of the gratitude received,” Amazon confirmed in a statement to GeekWire.
CNET
How to Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter the age of your television it's still possible to bring it into the modern age, and for all the functionality you'll enjoy, it doesn't need to cost very much. Smart TV is another way to say "streaming TV" and compatible devices offer dozens of streaming services from free (the Roku Channel) all the way through to premium cable replacements (YouTube TV).
How to use your smart display as a security camera
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In the modern age, virtually every smart home device is equipped with a camera, from phones and laptops to video doorbells and microwaves. The popularity of camera-equipped devices has made for easy video calls and some hilarious videos on social media. It also means that devices like smart displays can act as effective and durable home security cameras for customers.
A Roomba Took Video Of A Woman Using The Bathroom — And Screenshots Ended Up Online
Roombas, or any other robot vacuum for that matter, can be a lifesaver for parents who have too much to juggle and need a little assistance cleaning up the house. But for every technological convenience and “lifesaver” granted to us, there seems to be increasingly insidious tradeoffs when it comes to allowing smart devices to monitor and collect data in multiple ways.
What is the purpose of the Star button on a Roku remote control?
Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!
CNET
Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It
If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
Digital Trends
The 5 best smart home products that support Matter
Matter is arguably the biggest thing to happen to smart homes since their inception. The interoperability feature lets devices from different ecosystems interact with each other, giving you the freedom to shop for your favorite products regardless of manufacturer. Unfortunately, not all devices have rolled out support for Matter – and not all of them will.
Revealed: the best digital assistant on your phone and smart speaker
Some smart assistants are smarter than others. But which one's best?
Android Authority
Does Roku have a web browser?
Unfortunately, it's bad news on this topic, but all is not lost. The Roku OS for smart televisions remains the most popular in the US. It’s preinstalled on tons of smart TVs, and you can add it to your television with Roku’s streaming sticks and set-top boxes. It’s primarily for streaming video and audio. It also allows access to a few simple video games. However, many people might ask, “Does Roku have a web browser?”.
You Can Turn Your Android Phone Into A Universal Remote. Here's How
You can do countless things with an old Android device, like turning it into a digital photo frame. How about turning one into a really cool universal remote? Instead of plain rubber or plastic buttons, why not control your setup using a custom touch-screen interface? Turn down the lights, flip on a favorite movie, and adjust the thermostat from the Android device you were rocking in 2018. You don't even need AAA batteries.
Get Rid of Your Siri Remote Once and for All This Year
Score this great stocking stuffer for $5 off with code BUTTON5.
What is the Google Home System? Ways for it to transform your life.
Your Google Home system is a one-stop shop that can control your home devices, from creating routines to controlling your home thermostat and more.
CNET
Google Probably Knows Where You Went for the Holidays. Here's How to Stop It
You'd probably be a little creeped out if someone kept track of where you went each day over the holidays, right? Believe it or not, that's what Google and other companies routinely do online. Google offers many helpful apps, but if you have one of the tech giant's apps on your iPhone or Android device, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even if your Google account's location history is disabled, some Google apps could still be storing your location with a timestamp.
These Star Projectors Are The Most Unique Smart Lights I’ve Tried This Year And They’re All On Sale
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I don’t know why, but smart lighting is an area that has constantly intrigued me. Sure, you might be thinking, “what’s so cool about a smart light bulb that changes color?” But the proof is truly in the pudding. In fact, one of the coolest smart lights I’ve checked out this year was the mesmerizing wall projections from BlissLights’ line of star projectors. Even better, with these current you can save up to 65% off on them right now — with the ability...
livingetc.com
I'm banking on this little-known Alexa hack to nail my New Year's resolution – here's why
While I might have my design-related resolutions for 2023, my main goals for the new year are around being more productive, and less distracted. In the modern world, there's always a push notification about some catastrophic event occurring or some funny video to steal your attention when all you really need to do is get work done.
7 cool gadgets every tech-lover will enjoy
There are so many gadgets and gizmos that come our way, and it is not surprising that most of us love to geek out over them. If you’re an average person, who just wants to enjoy the small things in life, then smart gadgets can be an excellent addition to your daily routine.
game-news24.com
That’s how you change the language in Android 13
You like apps in English, French or German, but, when you’ve set up your Android phone in Dutch? From Android 13 you can get that set in one. We explain how that works. Sometimes functions are simply easier to recognize in English, German or French, especially if you use those languages in a lot of time. In all apps, but this isn’t the case. Until Android 12 started to become one system language for all iOS and Android apps. Android 13 will change that by offering a setting for a new app that lets you change the language. The setting isn’t in the app, n’doing the other way. We explain it step by step where you can find it and how you can adjust the setting.
Phone Arena
Google Assistant said that Christmas in the U.S. was on December 26th; it wasn't wrong
Just before the Fourth of July earlier this year, we told you about a cool new feature that Google implemented for its Pixel handsets. If a holiday falls out on a weekday, the night before the Google Assistant will remind Pixel owners to disable their daily alarm allowing them to sleep in on a day when they don't have to get up early. The notification says, "Tomorrow is (name of the holiday). Tap to change your alarm."
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: A beginner’s guide to your Apple smart home
Are you new to using HomeKit, Apple’s smart home platform, thanks to a well-timed Christmas gift? So, you’re in luck! In this article, we’ll be sharing some tips and tricks to help you get started with HomeKit and make the most of your smart home setup. From setting up your first HomeKit-compatible device to creating automations and using the Home app, we’ll cover everything you need to know to get started with HomeKit. We’ll also delve into some of the more advanced features of the platform, such as setting up HomeKit secure video and using the HomePod as a hub. Whether you’re a seasoned smart home user or new to the game, these tips and tricks will help you get the most out of your HomeKit setup.
