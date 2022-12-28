ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PFF Names Biggest Vikings Pro Bowl Snub

The Vikings have five Pro Bowlers in the 2022 season. Kirk Cousins is now a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, despite having what many consider a down year. However, he is captaining a ship that is 12-3 and in the second spot in the NFC. Winning football games can completely change...
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit

Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins

The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Vikings Are the 8th-Worst Team in Football per ‘Football Outsiders’

Nothing stokes the fire of the Minnesota Vikings-themed “fraud vs. contender” debate like Football Outsiders‘ DVOA metric. Green Bay Packers fans and pundits have weaponized the metric for weeks, hoping to expose the Vikings as fluky frauds after Minnesota sprinted to a 12-3 division-winning record through 16 weeks. The Vikings are a mind-boggling 11-0 in games decided by eight or fewer points, and that stat is not good enough for some naysayers.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022

We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
