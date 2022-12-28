Read full article on original website
PFF Names Biggest Vikings Pro Bowl Snub
The Vikings have five Pro Bowlers in the 2022 season. Kirk Cousins is now a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, despite having what many consider a down year. However, he is captaining a ship that is 12-3 and in the second spot in the NFC. Winning football games can completely change...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Raiders Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest on replacing Derek Carr with Jarrett Stidham
Head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have made the shocking decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. After making the QB change, McDaniels got real about how the Raiders expect the Stidham experiment to go. Carr was benched following the Raiders 13-10 loss to the...
Patrick Mahomes’ warning to Chiefs ahead of Broncos game in Week 17
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs enter their Week 17 clash against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos having already punched their tickets to the postseason. However, the star quarterback knows better than to rest on his laurels despite the Broncos’ franchise turbulence this season. Speaking with reporters...
Former Kansas City Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil plans return to Arrowhead
The Kansas City Chiefs name former head coach and NFL Hall of Famer, Dick Vermeil, as the Drum Honoree for the Jan. 1 game against the Broncos.
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins
The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
Carolina Panthers: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Buccaneers
The Carolina Panthers Week 17 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a 6-9 team vs. a 7-8 team. Yet somehow, it is a crucial NFC South matchup with major playoff ramifications. With that as the backdrop for Panthers-Buccaneers, let’s make some bold Week 17 Panthers predictions. The Panthers’...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury overwhelming favorite to be next NFL coach fired
The odds are not in Kliff Kingsbury's favor to return as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, at least according to one site. Odds Checker has released odds for the next NFL coach fired and Kingsbury is at -300 in the odds, or a 75% implied chance. The Houston Texans'...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Vikings Offense
“The (Minnesota Vikings) offense is definitely loaded with weapons,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice.
Davante Adams Makes His Opinion On Derek Carr’s Benching Very Clear
Davante Adams has finally broken his silence on the Wednesday benching of veteran Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr. Traded to the Las Vegas franchise this past offseason, Adams has made it well known that he and Carr - former college teammates at Fresno State - are good friends. In an ...
Amazon ‘considering major change’ to Prime Video sports coverage after debut NFL season wraps up
AMAZON is said to be considering a major change to their sports programming. The streaming giants wrapped up their debut season of NFL Thursday Night Football this week. And with 10 years left in their $1billion deal to stream TNF, they are reportedly lining up a big change. A report...
Vikings Are the 8th-Worst Team in Football per ‘Football Outsiders’
Nothing stokes the fire of the Minnesota Vikings-themed “fraud vs. contender” debate like Football Outsiders‘ DVOA metric. Green Bay Packers fans and pundits have weaponized the metric for weeks, hoping to expose the Vikings as fluky frauds after Minnesota sprinted to a 12-3 division-winning record through 16 weeks. The Vikings are a mind-boggling 11-0 in games decided by eight or fewer points, and that stat is not good enough for some naysayers.
Packers Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day. They will look to keep things rolling this week in a big matchup against their rivals and NFC North champion, Minnesota Vikings, at Lambeau Field this weekend. Both teams have...
Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022
We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
Vikings QB who made sure he met Bart Starr wins honor named for Packers great
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had an opportunity to meet Bart Starr, and he didn’t miss it. Now Cousins is this year’s recipient of the Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award. The award has been presented annually since 1989 to “the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and...
Raiders May Lose Davante Adams over Derek Carr’s Benching
It’s not a stretch to think he might demand a trade if his good friend Derek Carr is no longer with the team.
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PJ Fleck provides positive injury outlook for Athan Kaliakmanis, Cody Lindenberg following Pinstripe Bowl
PJ Fleck guided Minnesota to another bowl victory, taking down Syracuse in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Thursday evening. That win gives the Gophers nine on the season but involved some scary-looking injuries for a pair of players. Athan Kaliakmanis started that game at quarterback and was an efficient...
