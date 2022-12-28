The inaugural All-Messenger Football Team, presented by Troy Bank and Trust, is headlined by a number of All-State representatives and area playmakers. Nearly all of the football teams in The Messenger’s coverage area saw year-over-year improvements, including historic turnarounds at both Pike County High School and Charles Henderson High School. At Charles Henderson, the Trojans went from a 2-win team in 2021 to finishing with 12 wins and runner-up in Class 5A. Pike County was winless in 2021 and went on to advance all the way to the Class 3A Quarterfinals. While Goshen and Zion Chapel missed out on the playoffs, the Eagles went from just one win in the past two years to a 6-4 record. The Rebels also improved from two wins in 2020 and 2021 combined to three in 2022. Despite coaching and player departures at Pike Lib, the Patriots were able to come away with three wins with one of the youngest teams in the state.

