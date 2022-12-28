Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Dothan, Houston Academy clash for Hoops Classic final
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Dothan captures the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic with a 55-45 win over Houston Academy. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Troy Messenger
Troy Women’s Basketball drops conference opener
The Troy Trojans women’s basketball team (5-7, 0-1) opened up Sun Belt Conference play at home on Thursday night with a tough 77-75 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-4, 1-0). Despite holding a 74-67 lead with under five minutes in the game, Troy would go on to...
unionspringsherald.com
Close call in Abbeville
Before Christmas break, the Bullock County Hornets traveled to Abbeville to battle the Yellowjackets of Abbeville High School. The Hornets started with a fast offensive game pulling ahead early. Bullock County was hitting their shots from all over the perimeter. They also stepped it up on defense as well taking...
Troy Messenger
Boyd, Foster headline All-Messenger Football Team
The inaugural All-Messenger Football Team, presented by Troy Bank and Trust, is headlined by a number of All-State representatives and area playmakers. Nearly all of the football teams in The Messenger’s coverage area saw year-over-year improvements, including historic turnarounds at both Pike County High School and Charles Henderson High School. At Charles Henderson, the Trojans went from a 2-win team in 2021 to finishing with 12 wins and runner-up in Class 5A. Pike County was winless in 2021 and went on to advance all the way to the Class 3A Quarterfinals. While Goshen and Zion Chapel missed out on the playoffs, the Eagles went from just one win in the past two years to a 6-4 record. The Rebels also improved from two wins in 2020 and 2021 combined to three in 2022. Despite coaching and player departures at Pike Lib, the Patriots were able to come away with three wins with one of the youngest teams in the state.
wdhn.com
New head football coach named for the Northside Methodist Knights
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Northside Methodist Academy Knights have announced their new head football coach. Stefan Gainey has been named the next head coach for the Knights football team. Gainey will be replacing Toby Greene who went 7-13 in two seasons with the Knights. This will be the first head coaching position for Coach Gainey.
Troy Messenger
Joe Todd: Still, today, a syrup maker
Joe Todd is a fifth-generation syrup maker. He wears that title as a badge of honor. And, so, he should. Joe Todd is one of a few remaining syrup makers in an area where, not so long ago, there was a syrup kettle at most every home-place. He is the founder of Todd Farms in Dothan but his roots, his heritage, in syrup making goes back 150 years and through his heritage in the Tennille community in southeast Pike County.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban gets honest about Kansas State motivation
On the rare occasion that Alabama doesn’t reach the College Football Playoff, they have struggled when they aren’t playing for a national championship. Alabama fans and head coach Nick Saban hope that isn’t the case Saturday when the Tide faces Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Despite...
Troy Messenger
Lashley retires from TPD after 26 years of service
Friday, Dec. 30, marked the retirement of longtime Troy Police Department Dispatcher and Records Clerk Jo Lashley after 26 years of service in the department. Lashley grew up all over the Southeast, the daughter of an Air Force officer. She attended elementary school in Atlanta, Ga., and graduated from Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1971 before attending Gene Prater Beauty College in Texas. She also graduated from Seminole County Community College in Florida in emergency dispatching in 1986.
Four injured in Graceville fire
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people were seriously injured in a house fire in Graceville, according to fire officials and the Jackson County Times. The blaze happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of Crow Road. Fire officials said four adults, three men, and one woman, were rushed to […]
Wetumpka Herald
Publix coming to Wetumpka
The country’s largest employee-owned company, Publix, will have a store in Wetumpka soon. Montgomery developer The Trotman Company who has worked with Publix in several of its developments across the Southeast. “Publix is coming to Wetumpka,” Charlie Trotman with The Trotman Company said. “We are hoping to start construction...
wdhn.com
Wet weather moving into the Wiregrass today
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be dry until the evening hours. Heavy rain will be possibly with totals around 1″ this evening and another half inch or more overnight. Temperatures will peak in the low to middle 70s before the rain moves in. Saturday will have scattered...
Troy Messenger
Winter happenings at ‘Tupper’ in Brundidge
If you can Imagine it, it can happen. And, it happens at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge every working day. Karis Nicholson, circulation clerk, said “Tupper” will begin the New Year with a lineup of activities and events for all ages,. “Already, the Winter Read is...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt calls 2022 Alabama’s most disappointing season of Nick Saban era
Joel Klatt described Alabama’s season as the most disappointing one of Nick Saban’s tenure at Alabama. Alabama had to settle for a Sugar Bowl appearance after a 10-2 record. Even with 2 losses, Alabama was in contention for a College Football Playoff bid until the conference championship games wrapped up. In his latest podcast episode, Klatt previewed the Sugar Bowl and was critical of Alabama’s season.
Troy Messenger
Sweetie Mae Siler turns 90
New Year’s Day is a day for new beginnings. It’s a time for putting things aside and moving forward with the anticipation of good days ahead. But, first things first. For many people, New Year’s Day is a time for caution. It’s a time to do the little things that could and “should,” according to tradition, make the path ahead straight and smooth.
Nick Saban: Alabama bowl prep has been Tide’s best ever after ‘energy vampires’ left
When Nick Saban used the term “defections” last week to refer to the 11 players who left his Alabama program through the transfer portal since November, you could get a sense of how he felt about their departures. He made his point perfectly clear Thursday night. “This has...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Family fight could lead to misdemeanor charges, GCSO
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– Geneva County Sheriff Deputies were called to a family fight near Slocomb. According to Sheriff Tony Helms, the report originally came into dispatch as a stabbing but was changed and deputies were told a television had been smashed over a family member’s head. When...
17-year-old killed in head-on crash in Elmore County
A teen was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in Elmore County. The wreck happened at 5:25 p.m. on Alabama 229, about six miles south of Tallassee, said Alabama State Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Burkett. The 17-year-old, whose name ALEA has not been released, was driving a Honda Accord that...
WSFA
New Year’s Eve events, celebrations in the River Region
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 2023 just around the corner and there are celebrations planned to help people to ring in the new year!. New Year’s Eve on the Riverfront , 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. 355 Commerce Street Live entertainment, food, vendors and fireworks. For more info, click here.
wtvy.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department responded to a call of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Boll Weevil Circle earlier today. The pedestrian, a 75-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, Captain Billy Haglund of EPD said in a press release.
WSFA
Montgomery Fire Rescue involved in an accident near Taylor Road.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery Fire Rescue medic truck was involved in a two-vehicle accident this morning near Taylor Road. Around 8:50 a.m. Montgomery Police and additional Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a two-vehicle crash on I-85 northbound near Taylor Road. According to MPD, the driver of...
