SeaComm employees in Ogdensburg donate toys to Toys for Tots
SeaComm employees recently made a donation of toys to support the Toys For Tots program in Ogdensburg. The program is operated by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve with the mission of collecting and distributing toys as Christmas gifts to children in need throughout the community. Pictured, from the left, are SeaComm teller Mackenzie White, Toys For Tots Representative Christina Thornhill, and SeaComm teller Christine Gilbert.
Sledding fun in Massena
Chris Marasco, Massena, leaps in the air as his sled hits a mound of snow at Springs Park in Massena on Thursday afternoon as temperatures rose to almost 50 degrees and snow was melting quickly. NCNow photo.
St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court Judge sworn in
Judge Michelle Holmes Ladouceur was sworn in to the seat of St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court Judge on Thursday in Canton. Retiring Surrogate Court Judge John Richey administered the oath of office and husband Jason and son Grayson hold the bible. NCNow photo by Sean McNamara.
Canton youngsters help those in need
Four classes of 8- and 9-year-olds from Banford Middle School visited Church & Community Program recently to tour the pantry. The entire third grade did a food collection project and donated an incredible 713 cans and boxes of food. Read more here. Photo submitted by Fran Bailey.
Canton Golden Bears strong on the ice
Canton Golden Bears goalie Daniel Creurer stands tall in the crease in boys varsity hockey action earlier this season against Niagara Wheatfield. Photo submitted by Canton Central School Athletic Director Bill Porter.
North Country man charged with grand larceny in Lewis County, Troopers say
DENMARK- Police say a North Country man is accused of larceny in Lewis County. Anthony M. Howland, 35, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree. Troopers say the charge was filed in the town of Denmark.
Former bartender accused of stealing from employer
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A former bartender at AMVETS Post 4 in Massena is accused of stealing more than $4,000 from the veterans’ service club. Village police arrested 50-year-old Nanette Convertini on Tuesday. She’s charged with third-degree grand larceny. According to AMVETS Post Commander Fred Cockayne, Convertini...
Cicero man dies in snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Cicero man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Brett McGowan was operating a snowmobile on trail C-4-A in the town of West Turin around 6:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.
Interview: Sheriff Carpinelli and Sheriff Maciol join North Country News to warn the dangers and consequences of DWI, impaired driving
Image via the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. We are about to ring-in 2023 and local law enforcement agencies are hopeful that you will do so safely and responsibly. With increased patrols ready to nail impaired and intoxicated drivers over the holiday weekend, Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol joined North Country News Saturday for the last on-air interview of 2022.
Lewis County woman accused of vandalism in Lowville, Troopers say
LOWVILLE- A Lewis County woman is accused of vandalism in the town of Lowville, authorities say. Cindy L. Miller, 39, of Lowville, NY was arrested early Tuesday by the New York State Police (Lowville). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief in the fourth-degree. According to...
Troopers: Woman possessed cocaine with intent to sell
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police say a Rochester woman possessed baggies of cocaine when she was pulled over in the town of Morristown on Thursday. Troopers say 35-year-old Shameika West was pulled over on County Route 6 shortly after noon. Police say she also had drug paraphernalia that...
One Richville farmer’s life has been penned to paper- Now you can read all about him
RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - One Richville man’s life has been put onto paper, allowing everyone to read about the legacy he’s grown. A book signing was held at the Richville Library for author Derek Levendusky, who wrote a biography about his father-in-law titled “The Faith of a Farmer- The Story of Ford Reynolds.” Levendusky says he has always been inspired by his now 94 year old father-in-law, Ford Reynolds, calling him a true son of Northern New York.
Sheriff Carpinelli: Intoxication is a possible factor in Thursday’s fatal snowmobile accident in West Turin
LEWIS COUNTY- The unfortunate news of Lewis County’s first fatal snowmobile accident this season surfaced earlier today and according to Sheriff Carpinelli, intoxication is currently considered a possible factor. “Pending a further investigation on the case,” the Sheriff told us Friday morning. Image by Brian Trainor. Emergency responders...
