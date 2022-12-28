RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - One Richville man’s life has been put onto paper, allowing everyone to read about the legacy he’s grown. A book signing was held at the Richville Library for author Derek Levendusky, who wrote a biography about his father-in-law titled “The Faith of a Farmer- The Story of Ford Reynolds.” Levendusky says he has always been inspired by his now 94 year old father-in-law, Ford Reynolds, calling him a true son of Northern New York.

RICHVILLE, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO