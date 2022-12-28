ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

WILX-TV

Three kids rescued from frozen Lansing pond

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three kids are in the hospital after being rescued from a pond Saturday afternoon. The incident took place near Aurelius and Cavanaugh Roads. According to Lansing Firefighters, the kids were playing on the ice when two fell off around 3:30 p.m. One of the kids was under the ice and another was hanging on when rescue arrived.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Historic Jackson home trashed by renters

JACKSON, MI
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: A rainy Friday, major break in quadruple homicide, and a Buc to the rescue

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to preview a rainy end of the week, and year. We take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day including a major break in the homicide investigation of four college students in Idaho, Trump’s tax returns being released, and how a backup quarterback saved the day. Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Social Security set to increase and remembering a soccer legend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Today’s Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day including an increase coming to Social Security, the world - and beyond - remembers a soccer legend, and why one man broke into an elementary school, but is being hailed a hero for it. Plus what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.
LANSING, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake

A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily

Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Of Heumann Interest: Hunting with Haslett’s former coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fred Heumann has covered numerous sporting events over a career that has spanned more than four decades. He’s never covered hunting - until now. He went out in the woods with former Haslett High School football coach Charlie Otlewski for his first hunting experience. The...
HASLETT, MI
WOOD

Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder

BATTLE CREEK, MI
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

One man dead after shooting in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting on Michigan Avenue. At 3:07 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, police responded to Michigan Avenue outside The People’s Kitchen in Lansing Township. Police said that two people were shot in a recording studio inside the building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street.
LANSING, MI
bgindependentmedia.org

Unexpected windfall – shoppers find money blowing away from ATM

Talk about an unexpected windfall. Shoppers in the Meijers parking lot in Bowling Green Thursday afternoon were surprised to find money blowing away from an ATM. A customer drove to the Bowling Green Police Station around 4:20 p.m. to report that he recovered money that had been blowing away from the Huntington ATM in the Meijer parking lot at 2111 E. Wooster St.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
98.7 WFGR

Drunk Kalamazoo Man Poops On His Own Car

Don't worry, it was a PT Cruiser, so it deserved it. Conservation Officers Approached A Man Who Claimed He Was 'Listening To Owls'. In a report that was filed by DNR Conservation Officers Cameron Wright and Joshua Salas in DNR District 7, a man was approached in the Gourdneck State Game Area, just east of US 131 in Kalamazoo County earlier this month, and asked why he was there in the early morning hours.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond remembered as dedicated psychiatrist, great neighbor

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people who knew him. Payan, 32, was found dead Tuesday, Dec. 27, in a pond behind his Jackson County home five days after being reported missing by family visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday. Payan lived alone at the Leoni Township home.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLWT 5

Ohio animal shelter emptied for its Home for the Holidays program

An Ohio animal shelter was emptied over the holiday weekend as fosters took in pets for its Home for the Holidays program. The Toledo Humane Society said its program was a big success with all 54 of its animals spending the holidays in a loving home. Each animal is spending...
TOLEDO, OH

