Woman With Walker Struck By Vehicle On West Bay Drive In Largo

TFP File Photo

LARGO, Fla. – A woman crossing West Bay Drive was struck by a vehicle and is in critical condition, according to police.

According to police, on Tuesday around 7:20 pm, a female pedestrian with a walker was crossing southbound over West Bay Dr from the area of West Bay Oak Mobile Home Park.

While the pedestrian was occupying the eastbound lanes, she was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

In the news: St. Petersburg Man Killed In Zephyrhills Crash

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, and impairment was not a factor.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Largo Police Departments Traffic Homicide Unit is still investigating this.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement