Bruce A. Hauk Named Chief Operating Officer of SJW Group

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2022--

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) today announced that its board of directors has appointed Bruce A. Hauk as chief operating officer, effective January 1, 2023. Hauk will lead regulated water and wastewater utility operations across SJW Group’s geographically diverse footprint. The company’s local operations now serve more than 1.5 million people in California, Connecticut, Maine and Texas. Hauk joined SJW Group in August 2022 as its chief corporate development and strategy officer.

“Bruce has been a great addition to SJW Group and the executive leadership team. Since coming on board, he has immersed himself in our state operations and been a key contributor to our 2023 financial plan and long-term growth strategy,” stated Eric W. Thornburg, chair, president and CEO of SJW Group. Thornburg added, “Bruce is ideally suited to his new role, having led teams and driven results at both the state and national levels in all areas of water utilities, including regulatory, customer service and operations. Bruce embodies our core values of service, and I am confident that under his leadership, our state presidents will further harness the national scale of SJW Group to serve local customers, communities and employees while being good stewards of the environment.”

Hauk will continue to lead the company’s acquisition and growth initiatives, building on SJW’s strong record of acquisitions, with over 60% customer growth and a more than doubling of utility plant in the past five years.

Prior to joining SJW Group, Hauk was president of NextEra Water and served in many leadership roles at American Water, including deputy chief operating officer. He is a director of the National Utilities Diversity Council and was the recipient of the 2019 Inclusion & Diversity Award presented by the National Black Chamber of Commerce. Also, while he was president of Illinois American Water, his company won the 2018 Outstanding Corporate Leadership Award from the Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce.

Hauk has a Bachelor of Science in chemistry and life sciences from Indiana State University, a Master of Public Administration from Indiana University-Purdue University, and a Master of Business Administration from Indiana Wesleyan University. He is a licensed operator in water and wastewater treatment.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is among the largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utilities in the United States, providing life-sustaining and high-quality water service to about 1.5 million people. SJW Group’s locally led and operated water utilities — San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine and SJWTX Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas — possess the financial strength, operational expertise and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

CONTACT: SJW Group Contact:

Willie Brown

Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

408.315.8242

Willie.Brown@sjwater.com

