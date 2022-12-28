Read full article on original website
Wyoming Police Department Concerned About Dangers Of Fentanyl
Police in Rock Springs say they are getting more calls about fentanyl these days. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times as powerful as morphine, according to the DEA. In a Facebook post, the RSPD says that while fentanyl is not a new problem, ''the increased presence...
Police Looking For Suspects In Wyoming Laundry Theft
Rock Springs Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in a recent laundry theft. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, the theft happened on December 11 at Sweetwater Laundry. Anyone with information on the people in the photo...
Wyoming Man Arrested Following Overdose Death Of Toddler Son
A Rock Springs man was arrested earlier today after his toddler son died of an accidental drug overdose in October, according to a release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office. According to the release, 35-year-old Daniel Scott James was arrested without incident on charges of involuntary manslaughter at his home.
