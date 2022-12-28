Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
119 Colony Apartment residents are given the green light to return home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — 119, that is the number of residents that officials are saying can move back into their homes, at the Colony apartment complex in Columbia. Officials from Columbia fire and police, as well as Dominion Energy, have been at the Colony Apartments all day. Authorities have been going from one apartment to another in search of for gas leaks and other code violations.
wach.com
Dog missing since June reunited with owners thanks to microchip
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A dog that has been missing since June has been reunited with its family. A German Shepherd was brought into Lexington County Animal Services after someone found it running in the road. Officials say they found out the dog had a microchip and because of that they were able to contact the dog’s owners.
wach.com
Fourth teen arrested in connection to deadly Orangeburg County shooting
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A fourth person has been arrested in connection to the death of an Orangeburg County teen. : Two Orangeburg County teens arrested, suspected of Estate Court homicide. A 15-year-old who isn’t being named because of his age faces a murder charge stemming from a...
wach.com
Residents evacuated from two Richland County assisted living facilities
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — DHEC is taking emergency actions at two Richland County assisted living facilities. Officials say operations at Reese’s Community Care Home No. 1 and No. 2 pose an immediate threat to the health and safety of its residents. During inspections on December 8, 9 and 12 DHEC says they found multiple violations. Some of those include infestations of bed bugs and roaches, not properly administering patient’s medications, unsanitary kitchens, and insufficient food.
wach.com
SC NAACP support Colony Apartment residents following heat and water crisis
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The president of the NAACP Columbia, SC branch released a statement addressing the ongoing issues in the Colony Apartments in Richland County. As the President of the NAACP, Columbia SC Branch, and on behalf of the Executive Committee and membership, I want to address the ongoing issues in the Colony Apartments here in Richland County, Columbia, SC. What we are seeing is the long-term effects of neglect by the owners of The Monroe Group and we call for them to answer the many calls made to them and be accountable for this unethical negligence. The blatant disregard for the people who live in this area is beyond unreasonable and we demand that The Monroe Group be responsive, and proactive and handle all the issues of this community. We understand that many other issues need to be addressed and we stand with the residents of the Colony Apartments to get all issues accounted for and handled. We commend the City of Columbia City Council, City Departments, BBC, the Booker Washington Heights Community Association, and other organizations for stepping in and going above and beyond to care for the residents and their immediate needs. They have given concerted humanitarian efforts to address the many immediate issues by providing food, housing, security, and transportation for the displaced residents of the Colony Apartments. We applaud this show of care, concern, and quick action because we are our brother’s keeper, and these acts are true signs of the love of God. We encourage the City of Columbia leadership and other leadership to continue to give the provisions needed. The Columbia SC Branch will also keep abreast and follow up with the trajectory of this troubling situation in addition to other issues affecting the underserved areas of Richland County, Columbia, SC. We will hold the Monroe Group responsible and accountable for the disruption of the lives of the residents of the Colony Apartments. We will hold others accountable that have any involvement in these situations. We want to encourage the residents of the Colony apartments to stay prayerful, have patience and be proactive in the fight to make their home a community venture of peace.
wach.com
Gas leaks found in Colony apartments inspections
Residents at the Colony apartments in Columbia – still wondering what’s next – after an inspection that’s been lasting days. People who live there were left without heat and water over the holiday weekend, leading to a total evacuation of the complex. Right now - all...
wach.com
Inspections continue at the Colony Apartments in Columbia
Saturday marks day number five of inspections at the Colony Apartments in Columbia, and with investigations throughout this week, city officials say there's still a lot more work left to be done. Officials say they’ve restored heat and water and have cleared about 40 % of the apartments. Those residents...
wach.com
Funeral arrangements for Columbia leader Joe Taylor
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Funeral arrangements have been set for a Columbia city leader. Joe Taylor, Columbia City Councilman and former state secretary of commerce, will be laid to rest Thursday, January 5 at 1 p.m. The funeral will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Marion St. in...
wach.com
A few storms New Year's Eve in South Carolina, better start to 2023
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Off and on rain will push through South Carolina as a low pressure storm system passes to our northwest throughout Saturday. This system will also drag a cold front through the area in the late afternoon and early evening. Behind the cold front, rain chances...
wach.com
Irmo Police announce traffic safety checkpoints leading up to New Year's Eve
IRMO, SC (WACH) — On Friday, December 30th just a day before the New Year's holiday celebrations, the Irmo Police Department, along with surrounding agencies, will be conducting two traffic safety checkpoints within the town. The first checkpoint will be held from 7:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. at the...
wach.com
City of Columbia prepares for New Year's Eve fireworks show
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) – The City of Columbia is preparing to hold its annual “Capital City Fireworks” show to ring in the new year. The event will take place at the State House on Saturday, right after midnight. Officials say the best viewing area is on the...
wach.com
DHEC reports Coronavirus case surge right before New Year's holiday
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Shocking data reveals a spike in Coronavirus cases in the state after the holidays. “Watching the ball drop, drinking champagne, and eating goodies," says Brandy Barnes. That's how Brandy Barnes says she's bringing in the new year. After a rapid spike in Coronavirus cases in...
wach.com
Foggy start to 2023, showers and storms by mid-week
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Dense fog will develop late Saturday through Sunday morning and according to the National Weather Service, firework smoke may make visibilities even worse. Be very careful on the roads!. Here's a look at estimated visibilities around 7:00am Sunday morning. The dense fog looks to stick...
wach.com
Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. dies
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Columbia City Councilman Joe Taylor Jr., and former state secretary of commerce, has died. Councilman Howard Duvall and others confirmed Taylor's passing Thursday morning. Taylor was elected in 2021 to a seat on Columbia City Council representing District 4, Taylor replaced Mayor Daniel Rickenmann who...
wach.com
Gamecock fans take over Jacksonville ahead of Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, FL (WACH) — Whether you were at the Gamecock fan headquarters at Sneakers Grill on the beach... "Oh I've been planning for this since we won the sixth game," Dr. Nedra Clemjackson said inside the headquarters. "By the fifth game, I knew we were going to win another one. I knew we were going to win Tennessee and Clemson - I just knew that!"
wach.com
South Carolina closes out non-conference schedule with win over Eastern Michigan
(WACH) - The South Carolina men's basketball team improved to 6-0 at home after taking down Eastern Michigan 74-64. The Gamecocks closed out their non-conference schedule against the Eagles on Friday night. GG Jackson led in scoring with 24 points, followed by Chico Carter Jr. with 15 points. South Carolina...
wach.com
Gamecocks take down Aggies in SEC opener
(WACH) - The South Carolina women's basketball team dominated in its conference opener against Texas A&M. USC won 76-34, giving the team its best start to a season since 2015 as the Gamecocks are 13-0. The Gamecocks were relentless on the boards, out-rebounding Texas A&M 53-26. South Carolina blocked nine...
Comments / 0