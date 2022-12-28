Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Fire Captain Settles Suit Alleging Demotion Tied to Chief’s Alleged Order
A Glendale Fire Department captain has settled his lawsuit against the city, in which he alleged he was demoted and suffered other retaliation when he objected to the chief’s alleged order to use state-funded fire engines intended for fighting brush fires to handle routine calls. The accord was revealed...
mynewsla.com
Kaiser Nurse Alleges Wrongful Delay in Return to Work Post-COVID
A Kaiser Foundation Hospitals nurse is suing the company, alleging management was slow in helping her get back to work for most of 2021 after she contracted the coronavirus from a Kaiser doctor the year before and sought accommodations. Alleshia Jeffries’ Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges failure to reasonably...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Murder in Shooting of USC Security Guard
A 31-year-old felon was charged Friday with murder in the shooting death of a USC security guard earlier this week at a private student housing complex near the university. Alexader Crawford is facing one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced Friday. Arraignment details were not immediately known.
mynewsla.com
Man, 35, Killed, Suspect Arrested in South Los Angeles Shooting
A 57-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed another man in South Los Angeles during an argument was in police custody Friday. The shooting was reported at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division responded to Denker Avenue just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Western and Normandie avenues, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Fullerton Man Charged with Luring Teen Boy
A 57-year-old Fullerton man was charged Friday with attempting to lure a teenage boy for sex. Police were called just before 5 p.m. Monday to the 1800 block of West Orangethorpe Avenue, near Brookhurst Road, regarding a man contacting a 14-year-old to engage in sex acts and sending the victim lewd photographs, police said.
mynewsla.com
Man Who Allegedly Snatched His Son From Long Beach Home Arrested
A man who broke into a Long Beach home and snatched his 4-year-old son after assaulting the boy’s mother has been arrested and the child has been located unharmed, police said Saturday. Detectives with the Long Beach Police Department located and arrested Stephen Marcell Rhodes in the city on...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Identified
A 64-year-old man who was found dead after being struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th and Alameda streets when...
mynewsla.com
CHP Officers Conducting Three-Day Anti-DUI Crackdown
An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Riverside County and around the state is underway Saturday and will continue into next week. The California Highway Patrol initiated its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m. Friday, when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Monday night.
mynewsla.com
Deputy Fatally Shot During Confrontation with Felon in Jurupa Valley
A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot by a convicted felon Thursday during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley, and the gunman was killed two hours later during a confrontation with pursuing law enforcement officers, following a lengthy chase that ended in Norco, prompting a partial freeway closure.
mynewsla.com
Felon, Two Others Charged with Gunning Down Perris Man
A convicted felon and two others accused of killing a 27-year-old Perris man on Christmas Eve were charged Thursday with murder and other offenses. Miguel Angel Villegas, 30, Andrik Avalos Villasenor, 20, and Kassandra Lepe, 21 — all of Hemet — were arrested following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying Saturday of Rafael Morales in Perris.
mynewsla.com
Man Admits Shooting at Motorist on 91 Freeway
A felon who shot at another driver during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway pleaded guilty Friday to firearm assault and was immediately sentenced to five years in state prison. Enrique Campos, 47, of Homeland admitted the felony count under a plea agreement with the Riverside County...
mynewsla.com
Corona IDs Banning Man Killed in South Los Angeles
A man shot to death earlier this week in South Los Angeles was identified Friday as a Banning resident. The man shot in a parking lot at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Imperial Highway was 23-year-old Korey Slaughter, according to the coroner’s office. The crime...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Gunning Down Perris Valley Man
A Perris woman accused of gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation just north of Menifee was charged Thursday with murder and other offenses. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested Monday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Dorian Herrod of Perris Valley.
mynewsla.com
Police: Father Assaults Mother, Snatches Boy from Long Beach Home
Long Beach police sought the public’s help Saturday in locating a 4-year-old boy who they believe was abducted by his father. Zayne Rhodes was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue when his father, Stephen Marcell Rhodes, allegedly forced entry into the residence through a window at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, assaulted the mother and took the boy.
mynewsla.com
MoVal Man Charged with Robbing Multiple People During Sales Transactions
A 19-year-old man accused of luring multiple victims to locations in Moreno Valley on the pretext of completing sales transactions, then stealing from them at gunpoint, was charged Friday with four counts of armed robbery. Marvin Owen Haywood of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Man Killed in Hit-Run Crash ID’d
Authorities Friday identified a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in Koreatown. The victim was 45-year-old Los Angeles resident Antonio Lopez, according to the coroner’s offic. The crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. Thursday on Western Avenue north of Wilshire Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. An unknown...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting in South Los Angeles
A 57-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed another man in South Los Angeles during an argument is in police custody Friday. The shooting was reported at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division responded to Denker Avenue just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Western and Normandie avenues, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, an LAPD spokeswoman told City New Service.
mynewsla.com
19-Year-Old Boy Jailed For Alleged Involvement in Armed Robbery
A 19-year-old boy was behind bars Friday for his alleged involvement in posing as the seller of an Xbox gaming console and robbing someone at gunpoint. Brian Lee Craig of Indio was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of robbery, carrying a loaded firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of controlled substances with a firearm and possession of narcotics for sale, according to inmate records.
mynewsla.com
Felon Shot During Confrontation with Lawmen Admits Carjacking
A carjacker who was shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers after a chase in Hemet pleaded guilty Wednesday to carjacking and another offense and was immediately sentenced to 13 years in state prison. Edgar Alejandro Solis, 36, of Hemet admitted the...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Deputy Fatally Shot During Confrontation with Suspect
A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot this afternoon during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley, and the suspect was apprehended following a lengthy pursuit that ended in Norco. The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the 3900 block of. Golden West Avenue, near Rathke Drive, less...
Comments / 0