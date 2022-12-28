JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to 1 Saint Ives Country Club Drive Dec. 11 in reference to an in-progress fight. When police arrived, one woman attacked another woman and was brought to the floor by police and placed in handcuffs. On the opposite side of the bar, a third woman fought with others in the room and was also brought to the floor and placed in handcuffs.

