appenmedia.com
Alpharetta Police recover vehicle stolen in Dawson County
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A vehicle found near Ga. 400’s wood line has been identified as stolen and was returned to Dawson County, police reports said. Alpharetta Police officers located the grey pickup truck at about 7 a.m. Dec. 15, just north of the Ga. 400 Mansell Road on-ramp. Reports said the vehicle was parked in the woods off the highway and there was no sign of a driver.
appenmedia.com
Gunshot damages room in woman’s residence
ROSWELL, Ga. —Roswell police responded to a gunshot call on Dec. 21 at Roswell Creek Circle to find a woman’s bathroom damaged by a bullet. The woman said she heard a large bang from the bathroom area and found her bathroom mirror shattered when she went to investigate. She said the hole in the wall looked like it had come from the apartment on the opposite side of the shared wall.
appenmedia.com
Deputies arrest man for gunfire incident
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Gainesville man who allegedly fired a firearm outside his neighbors home multiple times in April. Incident reports said the man was captured on security camera footage firing a handgun multiple times out his truck window, while passing by a neighbor’s home April 25. The report said that similar incidents have happened to the victim multiple times, and he believes he is being targeted specifically by the suspect.
appenmedia.com
Johns Creek couple shot inside their residence
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police were dispatched to Plantation Bridge Drive Dec. 19 and found Heather Quiggle and her boyfriend shot inside the home. When police arrived at 3 a.m., they saw Quiggle on the front porch wearing a red shirt soaked in blood, the police report said. Police later found her boyfriend with a gunshot wound to the leg. Quiggle’s 20-year-old son heard the shots, escaped through a window and got help from a neighbor, according to local media.
appenmedia.com
Country club brawl sparked by flirting
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to 1 Saint Ives Country Club Drive Dec. 11 in reference to an in-progress fight. When police arrived, one woman attacked another woman and was brought to the floor by police and placed in handcuffs. On the opposite side of the bar, a third woman fought with others in the room and was also brought to the floor and placed in handcuffs.
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta man killed in Forsyth County wreck
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County authorities said a 30-year-old Alpharetta man was killed after a head-on collision in Forsyth County Dec. 24. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of River Club Drive and Riverhill Court in the Chattahoochee River Club Subdivision at about 11 p.m. after responding to reports of a single vehicle crash.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Adams family has many branches across Dunwoody area
From Nancy Creek to the Chattahoochee River, much of the history on this land includes members of the Adams family. The earliest Adams in the area were Sarah and Salathiel Adams, who came from North Carolina and obtained land through the land lottery. Their property included some of Murphey Candler Park and Nancy Creek Heights subdivision. The family cemetery is on Oconee Pass Road in Brookhaven.
appenmedia.com
Tourism developments and roadwork projects approved in 2022
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County had a big year in 2022, with dozens of different projects and initiatives approved by officials, which will shape the county for years to come. Here’s a brief recap of some of the biggest Forsyth County stories over the last year. New...
appenmedia.com
Forsyth County women win state tennis tourney
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A group of nine Forsyth County women recently returned from a costal Georgia tennis tournament as state champions. The team of women, with home courts at Central Park off Keith Bridge Road in Forsyth County, competed at the 65 and older U.S. Tennis Association 3.5 level during the state championships on Skidway Island in southeast Georgia.
appenmedia.com
Community: January book events include writing classes, football recollections
For anyone making a resolution to finally write their story – ideally with assistance – help is near in the new year. One of Atlanta’s preeminent authorities on the craft of writing will be teaching an eight-week course on exactly that in Roswell beginning Jan. 10. George...
appenmedia.com
New Business Spotlight: VIO Medspa
Description: VIO Med Spa is an innovative and results-oriented aesthetics and wellness brand. Our highly educated and skilled team of providers offer the latest products and services that are designed to meet the diverse needs of our guests. Equipped for body contouring, skin rejuvenation, facials, injectables or fillers. Opened: November...
