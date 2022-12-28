The reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 46 year old Montreail Dungy of Fort Dodge is now one-thousand dollars. In the days following the homicide of Dungy that occurred Christmas Day investigators with the Fort Dodge Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, and the Webster County Attorney’s Office have continued to follow up on any and all leads to try and.

FORT DODGE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO