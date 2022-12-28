Read full article on original website
Hartley man arrested for paraphernalia
HARTLEY—A 30-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Tanner John Young stemmed from a search of his bedroom at his residence at 211 N. First Ave. E. by his probation officer after a urine test showed a positive indication for methamphetamine, according to the Hartley Police Department.
Rhodes man arrested for OWI in Sanborn
SANBORN—A 48-year-old Rhodes man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, in Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Christopher Stephen Rudkin stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Jaguar X-Type for traveling well below the posted speed limit and crossing the center and fog lines of Highway 18, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Teen pleads in Osceola County chase case
OCHEYEDAN—One of two people facing multiple charges following a high-speed chase in Osceola County in September has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Nineteen-year-old Jaiden Mae Gramlow of Le Mars pleaded guilty to interference with official acts on Dec. 13 in Osceola County District Court in Sibley while a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license.
Fort Dodge man arrested for allegedly starting house fire
A man has been arrested for allegedly setting a house on fire Wednesday afternoon.
One Arrest Made and an Investigation is Underway into Another After Shots Fired Calls to Police in Fort Dodge
– Then an incident on Wednesday led to the arrest of a Fort Dodge man after he allegedly shot up a garage. According to a release from the Fort Dodge Police Department. 29 year old Collin Tollerton is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Reckless Use of Firearm and O.W.I. 2nd Offense,
Cherokee Police Investigating Fatal Hit and Run
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– Law enforcement in Cherokee are investigating a fatal hit and run incident from earlier this week. Police were initially called to the scene around 8:30 Monday evening at the intersection of North 5th and West Willow Streets. Additional reports indicate a bicycle may have been involved...
Man Facing Multiple Charges After Disturbance in Emmetsburg
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — An Emmetsburg man is facing assault and drug charges after he was arrested by a Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Deputy last week. According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy witnessed a disturbance in front of a residence at 1107 Grand Avenue in Emmetsburg just before 10 p.m. last Wednesday. As a result, 25-year-old Alex Clark was arrested and charged with Domestic Abuse Assault, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Peterson Man Driving While Barred
On Monday, a Clay County Deputy conducted a traffic stop and upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle, Tommy Hartfield (age 50) of Peterson, had a barred drivers license. Hartfield was charged with Driving While Barred (Aggravated Misdemeanor), Driving Under Suspension, Failure to File S.R....
Violation of Probation in Clay County
On Monday afternoon, 57-year-old Timothy Vanderhaag, of Spencer, was taken into custody by the Clay County Sheriff's Office on an active warrant in the area for Violation of Probation. Vanderhaag is currently being held in the Clay County Jail on a $300 cash only bond.
Information Needed in Christmas Day Murder of Fort Dodge Man
The reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 46 year old Montreail Dungy of Fort Dodge is now one-thousand dollars. In the days following the homicide of Dungy that occurred Christmas Day investigators with the Fort Dodge Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, and the Webster County Attorney’s Office have continued to follow up on any and all leads to try and.
No Injuries Reported in Three Clay County Crashes Related to Weather Conditions
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities have released details on three local crashes occurring during last week’s winter storm. The first two incidents occurred just hours apart on the same section of Highway 71 just south of Fostoria. The earlier crash, shortly before ten o’clock Friday morning, involved 18-year-old Jaxon Wolff of Estherville failing to see a pickup driven by 62-year-old Wayne Enderle of Milford due to blizzard conditions leading to the southbound vehicles colliding.
Clay County Snowdrift Accident
The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred early last Friday morning. After further investigation, it was determined that Rhonda Smith, of Dickens, who was driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, was traveling westbound in the 2800 mile of HWY 18 when she crashed into a snowdrift.
Fort Dodge police investigate homicide of 46-year-old man
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are searching for answers after a man was found dead early Christmas morning. It happened on 10th Avenue Southwest, on the city's south side. Police were called there at about 3:23 a.m. for a report of a man having been shot. When...
Rural Webster County USPS customers without service for over a week
CLARE, Iowa — Nancy McCabe wants to know when the USPS mail carrier will show up. She and a growing number of mainly rural customers are frustrated they’ve been without mail service for the past nine days. “We have a very narrow window we can catch the Clare post office to run packages up there,” […]
Cold Case of Fort Dodge Man Still Cold Six Years Later
Justice for those whose homicide cases have grown cold over the years is all family and friends can ask for most times. In Fort Dodge, Lorri Alexander, Wendel Clark, Greg Howell, Angela Altman, Bertha Mae Foy, Lisa McCuddin and Donald Preston are all still remembered and loved, but justice has not been found.
Christmas Eve Fire Destroys Paullina Shop
Paullina, IA (KICD)– An O’Brien County shop and office were destroyed by a Christmas Eve fire that required work from nine area departments. Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper tells KICD News the initial call came in around six o’clock Saturday morning to 4551 Redwing Avenue, the site of AgState.
Crews battle SUV fire in northwest Iowa
Authorities say the owner was at work when he found the windows discolored.
Storm Lake Fire Dept New Online Program
The Storm Lake Fire Department has launched a new online tool to help keep citizens safe...called Community Connect Program. Area residents can log on to www.communityconnect.io/info/ia-stormlake and create a free account. From there, you'll be able to fill out contact information, including your home address. This way, it will be easier for the Fire Department to assist you as quickly as possible in case of an emergency.
Sarah “Sally” (Bailey) Wulfekuhler, age 91, of Storm Lake
Sarah “Sally” (Bailey) Wulfekuhler, age 91, of Storm Lake, Iowa died on December 22, 2022, at the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake. Funeral services will take place Monday, January 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial will...
