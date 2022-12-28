Do you know how easy it is to say “I’m sorry!” or that you’re not antisemitic? Apparently, it was a tremendous challenge for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Everyone’s allowed to make mistakes, but hot damn, you’re not allowed to be that negligent with a public spotlight and not face consequences. Right after Kanye West’s antisemitic patterns were easily identified in October, Irving promoted a film and book engulfed with lies and easily disproved claims about the Jewish people. After it was brought to his attention, Irving doubled, tripled and quadrupled down on his belief that he did no wrong, a thought from the former Duke star not based in reality.

