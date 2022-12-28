Read full article on original website
Davie woman struck, killed by pickup truck on US-27 in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 44-year-old Davie woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck Friday night on U.S. Route 27 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The collision occurred at 9:16 p.m. in the area of Northwest 97th Place as the truck traveled eastbound, driven by a 57-year-old Naples man, troopers said.
Two men caught street racing in East Naples
EAST NAPLES, Fla. — Two drivers were caught street racing on Tamiami Trail East and Peters Avenue in East Naples Thursday night. While a Collier County deputy was patrolling the area, a black Ford pickup and a black Challenger sped passed him. The Ford pickup placed itself on the left side of the Challenger, and both vehicles began accelerating in an attempt to outdistance each other, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
Deadly crash in Lehigh Acres on New Year’s Eve
A deadly crash in Lehigh Acres killed one man Saturday morning on Lee Boulevard off Joan Avenue. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 51-year-old man, in the passenger seat, died in a crash just before 8 a.m. The victim was riding in a sports car, traveling east on Lee Blvd....
Traffic Alerts: December 31
All lanes on Lee Boulevard at the intersection of Ida Avenue are shut down due to a crash. Traffic will be affected for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and avoid the area.
Collier Co. crash stops traffic on I-75 near Big Cypress National Preserve
FHP says it happened on I-75 at Mile Marker 63 where all southbound lanes were blocked. This is near the Big Cypress National Preserve
Two vehicle crash on Lee Blvd leaves one fatality and two others injured
A two vehicle crash earlier on Lee Boulevard in Lee County has left one fatality and two others injured
Cement truck hits power pole in North Fort Myers
Deputies responded to the intersection of N Cleveland Avenue & Hancock Bridge Parkway due to a cement truck that crashed into a power pole.
Photos: Driver flags down Fla. firefighters to remove snake from truck
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A python needed rescuing after hitching a ride under the hood of a driver’s truck, according to Florida firefighters. The driver flagged down firefighters in Fort Myers early Thursday, Dec. 29, after finding the scaly passenger hiding in the engine compartment, fire officials wrote on Facebook. It’s unclear how long the animal was stuck there.
Carjacking suspect arrested in North Fort Myers after chase
A carjacking suspect was arrested Friday morning after he led law enforcement on a short chase into North Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, police pursued 27-year-old Zachary Pegg after a carjacking on First Street. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office helped catch and arrest him off Bayshore Road.
Driver fleeing Cape Coral police on Christmas Day loses control, slams into street sign
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver fleeing from Cape Coral police lost control of their car on Christmas Day and slammed into a street sign in Southwest Cape Coral. The driver ran a red light around 4 p.m., according to the police department. When officers tried to pull them over, they took off.
5 vehicle fire breaks out in Fort Myers
A five vehicle fire has broken out tonight in Fort Myers, leaving three of the vehicles heavily damaged
One person in custody following Fort Myers armed carjacking
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man has been arrested after leading authorities on a car chase in a stolen vehicle. The Fort Myers Police Department were called to the Beau Rivage Towers on First Street around 11:30 a.m. following the reports of an attempted car jacking.
People unable to return to Fort Myers Yacht Basin amid Ian’s damage
The Fort Myers Yacht Basin, because of Hurricane Ian, isn’t what it once was, but people living there are still tirelessly holding on to their memories. Nobody lives at the yacht basin because the city doesn’t want people there. While we’re on the doorstep of 2023, the yacht...
FMPD: Police arrest man after fleeing attempted traffic stop on Edison Bridge
Investigators say a motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed on Thursday and fled police after they attempted a traffic stop.
Naples burglar defies deputies during toilet standoff
GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — It was a “battle on the bowl” as Collier County deputies did what they needed to pry a burglar off the toilet of a house he had forced himself into. Deputies arrived on the scene of a Golden Gate home after reports of a suspicious person had broken in.
Man suspected of stealing $2,100 tablet from south Fort Myers car wash
A man seen on security footage at a South Fort Myers car wash on Monday afternoon is suspected of stealing a $2,100 tablet. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Eager Beaver Car Wash at 12330 S. Cleveland Ave around 3:30 p.m. He was seen on camera footage walking in the bay area where customers pull up to pay for their car wash and may have stolen a black Touch Dynamics tablet (estimated value of $2,100).
Immokalee man drops incriminating cell phone, gun during assault
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A cell phone and a selfie were all that was needed for deputies to link an Immokalee man to the assault of two individuals heading home. The duo made their way home after grabbing some food from a store. However, instead of traversing the roads, the two decided to take a usual path across an open field, saving time in connecting them to the residence on 12th Street.
Cigar laced with amphetamine leads to double drug bust in Immokalee
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A cigar that was laced with amphetamine led to a double drug bust for two people Tuesday in Immokalee. While deputies were patrolling the area of Immokalee Road and Airpark Boulevard, they spotted a white Chevrolet Cruze drive by. One of the deputies immediately recognized the driver, 36-year-old James Robert Pender, and knew that Pender had an active felony warrant out of Hendry County, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
Fort Myers man found with bags of marijuana while driving vehicle stolen from RSW
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man finds himself sitting in the F-Block of the Lee County Jail after being found with an excessive amount of marijuana in a vehicle that was reported stolen from the airport. It was around 6:30 p.m. on December 18th when a Fort...
Police investigating an armed carjacking in Fort Myers
Fort Myers Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking on Friday morning. Officers say it happened at 2797 First Street.
