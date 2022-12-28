IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A cell phone and a selfie were all that was needed for deputies to link an Immokalee man to the assault of two individuals heading home. The duo made their way home after grabbing some food from a store. However, instead of traversing the roads, the two decided to take a usual path across an open field, saving time in connecting them to the residence on 12th Street.

