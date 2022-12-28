ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

NBC2 Fort Myers

Two men caught street racing in East Naples

EAST NAPLES, Fla. — Two drivers were caught street racing on Tamiami Trail East and Peters Avenue in East Naples Thursday night. While a Collier County deputy was patrolling the area, a black Ford pickup and a black Challenger sped passed him. The Ford pickup placed itself on the left side of the Challenger, and both vehicles began accelerating in an attempt to outdistance each other, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash in Lehigh Acres on New Year’s Eve

A deadly crash in Lehigh Acres killed one man Saturday morning on Lee Boulevard off Joan Avenue. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 51-year-old man, in the passenger seat, died in a crash just before 8 a.m. The victim was riding in a sports car, traveling east on Lee Blvd....
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Traffic Alerts: December 31

All lanes on Lee Boulevard at the intersection of Ida Avenue are shut down due to a crash. Traffic will be affected for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and avoid the area.
FORT MYERS, FL
FireRescue1

Photos: Driver flags down Fla. firefighters to remove snake from truck

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A python needed rescuing after hitching a ride under the hood of a driver’s truck, according to Florida firefighters. The driver flagged down firefighters in Fort Myers early Thursday, Dec. 29, after finding the scaly passenger hiding in the engine compartment, fire officials wrote on Facebook. It’s unclear how long the animal was stuck there.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Carjacking suspect arrested in North Fort Myers after chase

A carjacking suspect was arrested Friday morning after he led law enforcement on a short chase into North Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, police pursued 27-year-old Zachary Pegg after a carjacking on First Street. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office helped catch and arrest him off Bayshore Road.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

One person in custody following Fort Myers armed carjacking

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man has been arrested after leading authorities on a car chase in a stolen vehicle. The Fort Myers Police Department were called to the Beau Rivage Towers on First Street around 11:30 a.m. following the reports of an attempted car jacking.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man suspected of stealing $2,100 tablet from south Fort Myers car wash

A man seen on security footage at a South Fort Myers car wash on Monday afternoon is suspected of stealing a $2,100 tablet. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Eager Beaver Car Wash at 12330 S. Cleveland Ave around 3:30 p.m. He was seen on camera footage walking in the bay area where customers pull up to pay for their car wash and may have stolen a black Touch Dynamics tablet (estimated value of $2,100).
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Immokalee man drops incriminating cell phone, gun during assault

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A cell phone and a selfie were all that was needed for deputies to link an Immokalee man to the assault of two individuals heading home. The duo made their way home after grabbing some food from a store. However, instead of traversing the roads, the two decided to take a usual path across an open field, saving time in connecting them to the residence on 12th Street.
IMMOKALEE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cigar laced with amphetamine leads to double drug bust in Immokalee

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A cigar that was laced with amphetamine led to a double drug bust for two people Tuesday in Immokalee. While deputies were patrolling the area of Immokalee Road and Airpark Boulevard, they spotted a white Chevrolet Cruze drive by. One of the deputies immediately recognized the driver, 36-year-old James Robert Pender, and knew that Pender had an active felony warrant out of Hendry County, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
IMMOKALEE, FL

