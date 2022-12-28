Read full article on original website
Newman scores 18 as No. 1 Purdue beats Florida A&M 82-49
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue guard Brandon Newman gave himself a lift with his defense. “My defense gave me energy and put me in a better position,” the junior reserve said. Newman scored 18 points to lead No. 1 Purdue to an 82-49 victory against Florida A&M...
A soggy Friday; staying mild into the new year
You'll need the rain gear all day long Friday. Rain has arrived and it will linger into New Year's Eve. Temperatures remain well-above average as we enter the new year. You'll need the rain gear all day long Friday. Rain has arrived and it will linger into New Year's Eve. Temperatures remain well-above average as we enter the new year.
Missing couple, Alabama fugitives, winter weather: Tracking Indiana’s top stories by month
We’ve taken a look at overall top stories for 2022. They involved an arrest in the Delphi murders, the March fire at a Walmart distribution center on the west side of Indianapolis and Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund. In a similar vein, we took at look back at the...
Very mild and very wet as we close 2022
Thursday will be cloudy, breezy and mainly dry. Rain moves in early Friday and lingers into Saturday afternoon. Thursday will be cloudy, breezy and mainly dry. Rain moves in early Friday and lingers into Saturday afternoon. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings; Victims …. The last Friday of 2022 began with...
8-year-old child latest victim of gun violence in Indy
Just before 9 Wednesday night IMPD arrived to E. Washington St. a few blocks from where it crosses Sherman Dr. Police said the family told them the bullet came from outside the house. 8-year-old child latest victim of gun violence in …. Just before 9 Wednesday night IMPD arrived to...
Police investigate 2 deadly Indianapolis crashes
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a pair of deadly overnight crashes. The first one happened after midnight at North Tibbs Avenue and Steeples Boulevard on the near west side of Indianapolis. IMPD described it as a single-vehicle crash involving a 2010 Chevrolet HHR. One person died. The...
Indy bars and restaurants prep for NYE festivities before slower months
INDIANAPOLIS — Across the city, bars, and restaurants are gearing up for big crowds, private parties, and plenty of champagne toasts. This is a critical time for local businesses as it comes right before a typical slowdown in January and February. ”We have been pretty busy every single day,”...
UPDATE: Missing Indianapolis woman located safe
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officials are looking for the public’s help to find a missing 36-year-old last seen two weeks ago. Ashley Hart is 5’2″, 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Hart was last seen Thursday, December 15 on Germander Lane. Police...
Man dead in northeast side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – A man died in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to 7700 Newport Way just after 1 p.m. That’s in the area of East 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue. IMPD...
IMPD investigating after officers shoot man who’d been sleeping in car
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. The incident happened just after 4 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street. That is on the near northeast side, just east of East 36th Street and North Keystone Avenue. IMPD says officers were dispatched to that location on the report of a suspicious vehicle in a driveway.
Rain continues New Year's Eve, warm start to 2023
Happy Friday! It has been a damp and cloudy day to wrap up our week. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s with showers and clouds around. We keep showers around tonight with heavy pockets of rain at times too. https://cbs4indy.com/weather/rain-continues-new-years-eve-warm-start-to-2023/. Rain continues New Year’s Eve, warm start to 2023...
IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an...
‘What goes up must come down’: IMPD reminds Indy residents danger of celebratory NYE gunfire
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is reminding Hoosiers that not only is it dangerous to fire a weapon in the air as a way to ring in the New Year — it’s also illegal. Every year, IMPD says it responds to several calls on New...
IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include man shot in bar’s parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS — The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. The first shooting IMPD responded to actually happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said a man was found shot in the parking lot of Slammin’ Sammies, a bar at 2136 W. Morris Street.
Crowd size at Kirk Cameron event at IndyPL becomes topic of debate
INDIANAPOLIS — While it was a packed house for a much talked about story hour featuring author Kirk Cameron, the Indianapolis Public Library (IndyPL) said the attendance numbers being shared by Cameron’s publishers were greatly exaggerated. The story hour on Thursday, Dec. 29 was to promote Cameron’s new...
Puppies rescued from crashed truck after driver flees from Indy police
INDIANAPOLIS — A few lucky dogs found themselves escaping harm despite being unwilling passengers of a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Thursday. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers located a stolen white pickup truck on Thursday which ended up becoming a police pursuit after the driver refused to stop.
Carmel law firm will pay for your ride home on New Year’s Eve to prevent drunk driving
INDIANAPOLIS — Police departments across Indiana will be stepping up patrols on New Year’s Eve to keep their eyes out for drunk drivers. The holiday is one of the deadliest for drunk driving and police say it is completely preventable. Marie Greger-Smith was just 11 years old when...
Mild weather start to 2023
INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air stays in place to ring in the new year after a cold blast of arctic air hit Indiana. Saturday broke what would have been a three day streak with highs in the 50s, but a cold front was enough to wipe out the warmth. Still though, our pattern remains mild and a brewing storm system will be enough to bring back the mild air.
Police investigating after man found dead on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are conducting a death investigation on the near north side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a body in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. IMPD officers located a man inside a residence with traumatic injuries that...
Mild temperatures, rain chances to wrap up the year
INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Thursday! We started off with mild temperatures, in the 40s and 50s across the state! Our normal highs for this time of year are in the 30s so we are already well above that! The rest of the day looks cloudy and breezy ahead of rain chances that will move in just in time for the morning commute.
