New York City, NY

CBS New York

NYPD: Man stabbed in Times Square, suspect on run

NEW YORK -- A man was stabbed Saturday morning in Times Square, according to police.It happened at around 11 a.m. near Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street. Police identified the victim as a man in his 20s who was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Police are looking for a suspect described as a man in his 20s who was wearing a black jacket, black pants and white sneakers, and carrying a red bag. Police said he fled on Seventh Avenue. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

One man gravely injured in overnight NYC shooting

A 24-year-old man was fighting for his life after being shot in the head in the Bronx, police said. The victim was wounded shortly after 10 p.m. Friday while sitting in a vehicle outside a building at 1595 East 174th Street, cops said. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the NYPD said. Police recovered narcotics from the vehicle, cops said. There are no arrests.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Daughter charged in fatal Brooklyn stabbing of dad confesses: ‘I bashed his head in with a hammer’

The Brooklyn woman arrested in a lethal family dispute confessed in gruesome detail to the brutal killing of her father and the near-fatal stabbing of her kid sister, the Daily News has learned. “I came out of the bedroom and I saw my father on (the) couch sleeping, and I bashed (his) head in with a hammer,” read the chilling admission from Nikki Secondino, as provided by a law enforcement ...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Man fatally shot in the Bronx; shooter on the loose

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while working in Morrisania Thursday. Police say Aboubacar Toure, 34, died after he was shot in the hip along 167th Street and Park Avenue. The shooting happened while Toure was working around 5 p.m. News 12 is told a suspect got out of a vehicle, shot Toure and then fled the scene.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police release pictures of suspect in shooting death outside Bronx bar

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have released images of their suspect in the murder outside Last Stop Bar & Grill in the Bronx on Dec. 22, hoping the public can help identify them. The suspect was wearing gray sweatpants and left in a silver Jeep, according to police. They said the shooting happened just […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man charged in assault of baby son, who later died: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Crown Heights man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his 4-month-old son, who later died of shaken baby syndrome, police said early Friday. Donnie Reuben, 25, was arrested on Dec. 21 on charges of reckless assault of a child, assault on a person less than 7 years old, and […]
BROOKLYN, NY

