NEW YORK -- A man was stabbed Saturday morning in Times Square, according to police.It happened at around 11 a.m. near Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street. Police identified the victim as a man in his 20s who was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Police are looking for a suspect described as a man in his 20s who was wearing a black jacket, black pants and white sneakers, and carrying a red bag. Police said he fled on Seventh Avenue.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO