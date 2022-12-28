Read full article on original website
NYPD: Man stabbed in Times Square, suspect on run
NEW YORK -- A man was stabbed Saturday morning in Times Square, according to police.It happened at around 11 a.m. near Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street. Police identified the victim as a man in his 20s who was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Police are looking for a suspect described as a man in his 20s who was wearing a black jacket, black pants and white sneakers, and carrying a red bag. Police said he fled on Seventh Avenue.
Armed suspects steal over $40,000 in New York City robbery pattern: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two suspects are being sought by the police in connection with a citywide armed robbery pattern, one of which $40,000 cash was stolen, police said on Saturday. In each of the robberies, a group of suspects jump out of a vehicle wearing ski masks and...
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still Missing
Patrick Kennedy Alford Jr.Photo byThe Charley Project. On December 26, 2009, Jennifer Rodriquez lost custody of her three children after she was arrested on theft charges and admission of drug use, reports the NY Daily News.
17-year-old boy fatally shot in Brooklyn apartment building, suspect at-large
A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in a Brooklyn apartment building Friday night, according to police. The teenager was found unconscious with a gunshot wound to his back.
Police searching for suspect in groping on Bronx MTA bus
Police are searching for a man who groped a 58-year-old woman on an MTA bus in the Bronx last week. The attack took place Dec. 23 around 12:22 p.m. on the BX2 bus traveling southbound on the Grand Concourse near East 156th Street.
One man gravely injured in overnight NYC shooting
A 24-year-old man was fighting for his life after being shot in the head in the Bronx, police said. The victim was wounded shortly after 10 p.m. Friday while sitting in a vehicle outside a building at 1595 East 174th Street, cops said. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the NYPD said. Police recovered narcotics from the vehicle, cops said. There are no arrests.
Man, 47, shot at Bronx liquor store; no arrests
A 47-year-old man was shot at a Bronx liquor store on Friday, according to police. The victim was struck at Legacy Wine and Liquor on Webster Avenue near East 170th Avenue in Claremont.
Man, 34, found fatally shot in the Bronx, gunman at large
The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Thursday, authorities said.
Daughter charged in fatal Brooklyn stabbing of dad confesses: ‘I bashed his head in with a hammer’
The Brooklyn woman arrested in a lethal family dispute confessed in gruesome detail to the brutal killing of her father and the near-fatal stabbing of her kid sister, the Daily News has learned. “I came out of the bedroom and I saw my father on (the) couch sleeping, and I bashed (his) head in with a hammer,” read the chilling admission from Nikki Secondino, as provided by a law enforcement ...
SEEN HIM? Man groped, punched, robbed woman in Bryant Park subway
Police are searching for a man who punched a woman after grabbing her buttocks and stealing her purse at the Bryant Park subway station this week.
Man arrested for Harlem triple shooting that hurt girl, 8, trick-or-treating with dad
A suspect has been arrested for a Harlem triple shooting that wounded an 8-year-old girl trick-or-treating with her father on Halloween in 2020, police said Friday.
Cops searching for man who robbed Manhattan smoke shop, beat clerk
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Hell’s Kitchen smoke shop and beat the store clerk there in the process. The suspect entered Liberty Smoke Shop on 10th Avenue near West 48th Street around 12:09 p.m., according to officials.
Teens beat boy in head with baseball bat on Bronx street, slash 2nd boy
The victims—two boys, ages 14 and 15—were in front of an apartment building at Sheridan Avenue and E. 172nd Street around 1:30 p.m. when the group came up and attacked them, police said.
Man fatally shot in the Bronx; shooter on the loose
Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while working in Morrisania Thursday. Police say Aboubacar Toure, 34, died after he was shot in the hip along 167th Street and Park Avenue. The shooting happened while Toure was working around 5 p.m. News 12 is told a suspect got out of a vehicle, shot Toure and then fled the scene.
Video: Masked crooks train guns in attempted Brooklyn robbery; part of pattern, NYPD says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A pair of masked crooks pointed guns at a man during a harrowing, caught-on-video home invasion bid in Bensonhurst, part of what police say is a pattern across Brooklyn and Staten Island. In that incident, the most recent in the pattern, two assailants trained handguns at a 26-year-old man outside a […]
Police release pictures of suspect in shooting death outside Bronx bar
WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have released images of their suspect in the murder outside Last Stop Bar & Grill in the Bronx on Dec. 22, hoping the public can help identify them. The suspect was wearing gray sweatpants and left in a silver Jeep, according to police. They said the shooting happened just […]
Brooklyn man charged in assault of baby son, who later died: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Crown Heights man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his 4-month-old son, who later died of shaken baby syndrome, police said early Friday. Donnie Reuben, 25, was arrested on Dec. 21 on charges of reckless assault of a child, assault on a person less than 7 years old, and […]
Man stabbed near Times Square ahead of New Year's Eve celebration
A man was stabbed near Times Square on Saturday ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebration, according to police. The man was reportedly stabbed around 11 a.m. as police and municipal workers were already setting up barricades for the celebration.
Woman arrested for fatally stabbing dad, critically wounding sister in Brooklyn
One person was killed and two people were injured in a stabbing during an apparent home invasion in Brooklyn on Thursday morning, police said.
70-year-old man identified as driver in fatal Brooklyn crash over bridge into LIRR yard
Authorities on Saturday released the preliminary findings in an investigation into a crash that sent a 70-year-old man and 60-year-old woman careening over the side of a bridge into a Long Island Rail Road trainyard 40 feet below Friday.
