A positive in Austin’s housing market heading into 2023
ABoR said while every new home built helps build up affordable housing stock, Austin needs an "all of the above" strategy to build more market-rate housing, too.
Emergency preparedness ‘pop-ups’ scheduled across Austin
The city's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) will host monthly Emergency Preparedness pop up events in each of Austin's City Council Districts throughout 2023.
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy for failing to prepare for arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Atmos Energy's failure to prepare for last week's arctic blast. He continued to say Atmos Energy failed to deliver critical natural gas service to Texans in North and Central Texas. "Leading up to, and during the winter event,...
Gov. Abbott calls for investigations into Atmos Energy after natural gas outages
Gov. Greg Abbott shared he sent two letters Wednesday to Attorney General Ken Paxton and Christi Craddick, the chairman of the Railroad Commission of Texas. He asked each of their offices to look into what he called "failures by Atmos to provide adequate residential and commercial gas service."
10 latest commercial permits filed in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new urgent care facility
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Foundation Communities asking for help due to increased demand for rental assistance
AUSTIN, Texas - Foundation Communities has burned through money earmarked to help residents with rent and is asking for help because of an increase in demand for rental assistance. Inflation means more people are having to ask for help with rent this year and the affordable housing nonprofit is now...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including new mixed-use retail center
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
State of Texas: Looking ahead to the Legislative session
One thing that makes this year's session different is the state's financial situation. Lawmakers will start budget talks with a record surplus.
Series of fires blaze across Hays County
Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
A Stunning Custom Modern Farmhouse Home in Austin Filled With Warmth and Casual Sophistication Hits The Market For $3.799 Million
6502 Huckleberry Cv Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 6502 Huckleberry Cv, Austin, Texas is such a quiet cul de sac with full warth, sophistication and privacy that can surprise and delight people. With a prime location, it takes only a few minutes to the center of Austin. This Home in Austin offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,550 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6502 Huckleberry Cv, please contact Lizz Grimes (Phone: 512 866 3795) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
Warm start to 2023 for Central Texas
There's slight rain chances come Monday, but it will be a warm start to 2023. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has more.
Austin's affordable housing portfolio grows in Hyde Park and South, East Austin
Austin's acquisitions included the 12-unit Siesta complex in Hyde Park. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin's income-restricted affordable housing inventory got a boost in December after City Council voted to dedicate millions of dollars to new and existing living spaces across town. Action taken at the Dec. 1 and 8 meetings of...
East William Cannon Drive improvements to kick off in 2023
Drivers on the east side of William Cannon, between Running Water Drive and McKinney Falls Parkway, will soon experience a much smoother ride.
San Marcos City Council to receive certification to repeal agreement between city, San Marcos Police Officer's Association
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) San Marcos City Council is expected to receive the city clerk’s certification of a petition to repeal the San Marcos Police Officer's Association’s Meet and Confer agreement Jan. 3. The agreement was ratified in September and lasts through Sept. 30, 2025.
Georgetown tenants still without water after latest freeze
BH Management Services manages the complex. A representative with the company says water was shut off to avoid continued water damage related to the freeze.
Defeated RRISD candidate sues Texas Ethics Commission
Orlando Salinas claims Texas Ethics Commission would violate his constitutional rights by forcing him to respond to a sworn complaint. The highly contentious election for five seats on Round Rock ISD’s board of trustees is over but the drama generated by the campaigns for those seats continues. The ongoing conflict involves actions by incumbent board President Amber Feller and her defeated challenger Orlando Salinas.
Boiling Water Notice Is In Order For Streets In Harker Heights
The city of Harker Heights sent out a notice that residents' and company's water may be off due to repairs to the city's water main. If you live in the area of 3091 Cathy Road through 3509 Cathy Road, these will be the areas that are affected by this water shutdown, unfortunately.
Why right now is not a good time for many home sellers in Austin
There's a window of opportunity for homebuyers right now, according an expert, and it means many home sellers are at a major disadvantage.
CLOSINGS: 5 Round Rock businesses that closed their doors in 2022
Long Island Deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Some Round Rock businesses closed their doors permanently in 2022, for a...
7-11 in Buda to Make Significant Renovations Amidst National Rebranding
While most Americans may associate 7-11 as a mere gas station and bare-bones convenience store, the company has recently begun transforming into a fast casual brand.
