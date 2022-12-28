Read full article on original website
WISN
Young woman killed in Whitefish Bay
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — Whitefish Bay police are investigating a homicide on the final day of 2022. An 18-year-old woman was found on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds at 2:47 a.m. on Anita Avenue just north of Hampton Road. She died at the scene. Whitefish Bay police spent...
WBAY Green Bay
Multi-agency police chase in Fond du Lac possibly involved a firearm and stolen vehicle
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are investigating an incident that led to a multi-agency vehicle pursuit leading to the arrest of three people, along with one suspect that could face charges. The Fond du Lac Police Department was originally investigating an assault complaint possibly involving a firearm and...
Officials say suspect in Walworth Co. chase reached speeds over 100 mph
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday after they said he reached speeds over 100 mph during a chase. Officials said the 55-year-old Illinois man was driving well below the speed limit on I-43 near Bowers Road around 11:10 a.m. The vehicle was swerving in its lane and blocking traffic. Deputies tried to stop the...
WISN
Deadly shooting on Milwaukee's northside
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's northside. They say a 51-year-old man was killed just before midnight near 77th St. and Bender Ave. Right now, the incident is still under investigation, and police are looking for suspects. If you have any information, call...
18-year-old woman shot, killed in Whitefish Bay
An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed on the 4800 block of Anita Ave. in Whitefish Bay early Saturday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
WISN
Two found dead in car in South Milwaukee identified
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee police are investigating the deaths of two people found dead inside a car. It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. Officers said the victims were shot. Family confirmed the victims are 18-year-old...
CBS 58
Road rage shooting shuts down I-43 SB from Mequon Road to Brown Deer Road
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A shooting has closed I-43 southbound from Mequon Road to Brown Deer Road Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a single vehicle crashed after being struck by gunfire following an alleged road rage incident. No injuries were reported. According to the...
WISN
Vehicle involved in mail theft flees from police, crashes into transport van
MILWAUKEE — The driver of a vehicle fleeing from Wauwatosa police ignored a yield sign and hit a para-transport van at North 67th Street and West Glendale Avenue in Milwaukee, police said. The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m. on Thursday. Wauwatosa police said an officer saw a suspicious...
smithmountainlake.com
75-year-old woman died after being struck, dragged several blocks
WHITEFISH BAY, Wisconsin (WISN) -- Whitefish Bay police and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash. Police said a 75-year-old woman walking on a sidewalk on North Lake Drive was struck by a 77-year-old man backing out of his driveway and dragged several blocks to East Lake View Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.
Milwaukee morning commute disrupted by two separate gunfire incidents
Wednesday morning's commute was disrupted by two separate shots fired incidents. The first one happened just before 7 a.m. on I-94 near 68th street.
WISN
Man shot while driving, gets help at Milwaukee police station
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for the suspects who shot a man while he was driving. Police say the 26-year-old man was shot near 14th Street and Arthur Avenue around 12:30 a.m. He drove himself about a mile down the road to Milwaukee Police District 2. This content...
Unidentified man shot and killed near 26th and Capitol, police say
An unidentified man was shot and killed near 26th and Capitol early Friday morning, police say. Officers are searching for an unknown suspect.
Police search for hit-and-run driver; 69-year-old man dead in Racine
Racine police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who allegedly killed a 69-year-old man on Dec. 22.
WISN
MPD releases 'community briefing' on a police shooting during welfare check
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department released its "community briefing" on an officer-involved shooting that happened on Nov. 14 on North Booth Street near North Avenue. An officer shot a 31-year-old man inside a home after they responded to a welfare check. The 24-year-old officer noticed a body inside...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41 closure: Burleigh to Watertown Plank starting Jan. 6
MILWAUKEE - Interstate 41 will be shut down between Burleigh Street and Watertown Plank Road from 11 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 6 through 5 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 8. Traffic in both directions will be closed as crews work to demolish the temporary Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the interstate.
WISN
Shots fired report: I-94 reopens
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shut down westbound Interstate 94 at 68th street Wednesday morning while deputies investigated a reported shooting. The freeway reopened around 8 a.m. but had been closed since around 6:45 a.m. as sheriff's deputies canvassed the roadway for evidence. This content is imported...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha man accused of fleeing from deputy, driving through Petrifying Springs Golf Course
An 18-year-old Kenosha man is facing criminal charges following a high-speed chase through a golf course. James L. Fulkerson was charged earlier this month with felonies of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Fulkerson appeared at Intake Court Wednesday and posted the $20,000 cash bond imposed on him Thursday.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha faced three mass shootings in 2022, leaving 4 dead and many wounded, in the same year
1The City of Kenosha faced three mass shootings in 2022, which left four people dead and multiple victims injured. The shootings were ranked by the Kenosha News staff as No. 1 in a list of the top local stories of 2022. According to The Gun Violence Archive, an independent non-profit...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County man killed Wednesday night in head-on crash in Sauk County
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A 20-year-old Washington County man was killed Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, when the vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90/94 near Lake Delton. According to Wisconsin State Patrol...
