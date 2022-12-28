Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Corona IDs Banning Man Killed in South Los Angeles
A man shot to death earlier this week in South Los Angeles was identified Friday as a Banning resident. The man shot in a parking lot at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Imperial Highway was 23-year-old Korey Slaughter, according to the coroner’s office. The crime...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Huntington Beach
A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said. Police learned the pedestrian...
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Critically Injured in Long Beach Crash with Metro Train
A man on a bicycle suffered critical injuries Saturday morning when he collided with a Metro train in Long Beach, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 11:15 a.m. at Spring Street and Del Mar Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. A preliminary investigation indicated the bicyclist rode...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Man Killed in Hit-Run Crash ID’d
Authorities Friday identified a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in Koreatown. The victim was 45-year-old Los Angeles resident Antonio Lopez, according to the coroner’s offic. The crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. Thursday on Western Avenue north of Wilshire Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. An unknown...
mynewsla.com
Weekend Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson
With wind-chill temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the weekend, health officials Thursday issued a cold weather alert for the Lancaster, Santa Clarita and Mount Wilson areas. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s cold weather alert will be in effect Saturday through...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Critically Injured in Rollover Crash in Granada Hills
A motorist suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash on the Golden State (5) Freeway in Granada Hills Saturday, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the southbound freeway at 9:49 a.m., where one of the vehicles rolled over and a victim required extrication, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Four Armed Men in Ski Masks Break Into San Marino Home, Zip-Tie Occupants
Four men in black ski masks forced their way into a San Marino residence by prying open the French door to a master bedroom, zip-tying the two elderly homeowners and forcing them to lie down near the front door at gunpoint while they ransacked the house, authorities said Saturday. The...
mynewsla.com
Twelve People Injured in Jurupa Valley Vehicle Crash
Twelve people were injured in a crash in Jurupa Valley Saturday, the Riverside County Fire Department said. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Armstrong Road. Seven people suffered minor injuries and five had moderate injuries. Sierra Avenue was closed at Armstrong Road.
mynewsla.com
CHP Officers to Conduct Three-Day Anti-DUI Crackdown
An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Los Angeles County will get underway Friday evening and continue into next week. The California Highway Patrol will initiate its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m., when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Monday night.
mynewsla.com
Grand Park New Year’s Eve Celebration Returns After Two Years of Cancellations
What organizers bill as the West Coast’s largest free New Year’s Eve event will be held in person for the first time since 2019 Saturday night, with rain in the forecast. About 40,000 people are expected for Grand Park’s NYELA, which will feature music performances on two stages, nearly 30 of Los Angeles’ favorite food trucks and art installations and will culminate with a 3D countdown light show projected onto City Hall.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Identified
A 64-year-old man who was found dead after being struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th and Alameda streets when...
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Artesia Leaves Woman Dead
A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where the found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Three People Hurt In Baldwin Park Crash
A car crashed into a wall and overturned as it exited the westbound (10) San Bernardino Freeway in Baldwin Park. The crash happened at 2:10 a.m as the vehicle exited at Francisquito Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Three people were hurt in the crash and transported to a...
mynewsla.com
Deputy Fatally Shot During Confrontation with Felon in Jurupa Valley
The man accused of shooting a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy is dead Friday after a confrontation with law enforcement officers and a lengthy chase that ended in Norco, leading to a freeway closure. Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot by a convicted felon during a traffic stop in...
mynewsla.com
Man, 35, Killed, Suspect Arrested in South Los Angeles Shooting
A 57-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed another man in South Los Angeles during an argument was in police custody Friday. The shooting was reported at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division responded to Denker Avenue just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Western and Normandie avenues, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Eight Hospitalized, Three Critical, in Alhambra Apartment Fire
As many as eight people were hospitalized, including three in critical condition, from a fire in a two-story apartment complex in Alhambra Friday. The fire was reported about 8:30 a.m. at 324 N. Electric Ave., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which assisted Alhambra’s department. Firefighters found...
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Crash in La Puente
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in La Puente. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:08 a.m. to 15835 Cadwell St. where they learned a white truck and a white vehicle of an unknown make and model had collided, said a CHP spokesman. The...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Sought For Hit-and-Run Crash in Echo Park
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help in locating and identifying a motorist who fled the scene of a hit-and-run vehicle crash in Echo Park on foot. The driver of a stolen 2006 Saturn Ion was involved in a crash with a 1998 Toyota truck at Glendale Boulevard and Scott Avenue about 7:10 a.m. on Nov. 9, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The occupants in the Toyota truck suffered minor injuries.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Three People Killed in Palm Desert Crash
Authorities Thursday identified the three people killed in a two-vehicle crash in Palm Desert. The crash was reported about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Fred Waring and Adonis drives, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Ricardo Meza, 24, of Palm Desert was driving a 2021 Honda Accord at a high...
mynewsla.com
Police: Father Assaults Mother, Snatches Boy from Long Beach Home
Long Beach police sought the public’s help Saturday in locating a 4-year-old boy who they believe was abducted by his father. Zayne Rhodes was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue when his father, Stephen Marcell Rhodes, allegedly forced entry into the residence through a window at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, assaulted the mother and took the boy.
Comments / 1