What organizers bill as the West Coast’s largest free New Year’s Eve event will be held in person for the first time since 2019 Saturday night, with rain in the forecast. About 40,000 people are expected for Grand Park’s NYELA, which will feature music performances on two stages, nearly 30 of Los Angeles’ favorite food trucks and art installations and will culminate with a 3D countdown light show projected onto City Hall.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO