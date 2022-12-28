Read full article on original website
Orange County man who disappeared during hike found dead
A missing Orange County man who disappeared while hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park has been found dead on Saturday. Crews were searching for Jeffrey Morton, 63, after he didn’t return home from his hike on Friday morning. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Morton’s body was found on Saturday. Additional details, including the cause […]
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 37 Felony Arrests
December 31, 2022 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reported between December 17, 2022, and December 30, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
mynewsla.com
Deputy Fatally Shot During Confrontation with Felon in Jurupa Valley
The man accused of shooting a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy is dead Friday after a confrontation with law enforcement officers and a lengthy chase that ended in Norco, leading to a freeway closure. Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot by a convicted felon during a traffic stop in...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Critically Injured in Rollover Crash in Granada Hills
A motorist suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash on the Golden State (5) Freeway in Granada Hills Saturday, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the southbound freeway at 9:49 a.m., where one of the vehicles rolled over and a victim required extrication, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Identified
A 64-year-old man who was found dead after being struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th and Alameda streets when...
mynewsla.com
Twelve People Injured in 5-Vehicle Crash in Jurupa Valley
Twelve people were injured in a five-vehicle crash in Jurupa Valley Saturday, the Riverside County Fire Department said. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Armstrong Road. There were a total of 15 occupants in the five vehicles involved, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. At least seven people were taken to a hospital “with various degrees of injuries,” Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez said.
Silver Alert: Missing 76-year-old man last seen in Whittier
Authorities on Thursday issued a Silver Alert in Los Angeles and Orange counties for a 76-year-old man last seen in Whittier. Michael Cotter was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alerts on behalf of the Whittier Police Department. Cotter is white, 5...
KGO
Slain Deputy Isaiah Cordero mourned by community, colleagues. 'This could have been prevented'
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- Community members and fellow law enforcement colleagues are mourning the loss of Riverside County Sheriff's Department Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was killed in the line of duty. Loved ones brought flowers and candles in Cordero's memory to a growing memorial for the beloved deputy at the Jurupa...
Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department are currently looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle and fled from deputies after they tried to stop him. The suspect bailed on foot shortly after the car chase when the car was no longer able to be driven. There is a perimeter set up on Hovley Lane going The post Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos
ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Man, 35, Killed, Suspect Arrested in South Los Angeles Shooting
A 57-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed another man in South Los Angeles during an argument was in police custody Friday. The shooting was reported at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division responded to Denker Avenue just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Western and Normandie avenues, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
2urbangirls.com
Amber Alert issued for child abducted from Long Beach home
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police sought the public’s help Saturday in locating a 4-year-old boy who they believe was abducted by his father. Zayne Rhodes was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue when his father, Stephen Marcell Rhodes, allegedly forced entry into the residence through a window at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, assaulted the mother, and took the boy.
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Man Killed in Hit-Run Crash ID’d
Authorities Friday identified a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in Koreatown. The victim was 45-year-old Los Angeles resident Antonio Lopez, according to the coroner’s offic. The crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. Thursday on Western Avenue north of Wilshire Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. An unknown...
mynewsla.com
92-Year-Old Man Reported Missing in Rosemead
A 92-year-old man last seen in Rosemead was reported missing Friday. Chay Phat Vong was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the 3200 block of Ivar Avenue, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Vong is Asian, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has black and gray...
Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy
Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal hit-and-run crash
LOS ANGELES – A 64-year-old man who was found dead after being struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th...
mynewsla.com
CHP Officers Conducting Three-Day Anti-DUI Crackdown
An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Riverside County and around the state is underway Saturday and will continue into next week. The California Highway Patrol initiated its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m. Friday, when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Monday night.
mynewsla.com
Police: Father Assaults Mother, Snatches Boy from Long Beach Home
Long Beach police sought the public’s help Saturday in locating a 4-year-old boy who they believe was abducted by his father. Zayne Rhodes was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue when his father, Stephen Marcell Rhodes, allegedly forced entry into the residence through a window at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, assaulted the mother and took the boy.
mynewsla.com
Three People Hurt In Baldwin Park Crash
A car crashed into a wall and overturned as it exited the westbound (10) San Bernardino Freeway in Baldwin Park. The crash happened at 2:10 a.m as the vehicle exited at Francisquito Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Three people were hurt in the crash and transported to a...
