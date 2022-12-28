Read full article on original website
Cedar Rapids Salvation Army potentially lost thousands in donations due to blizzard
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army said they lost a lot of fundraising because of the recent blizzard. The organization said they decided not to put out their red kettles the final three days leading up to Christmas due to safety concerns. Leaders say those days are normally their busiest time of year, with nearly $30,000 raised in 2021 during that period.
Davenport public skate session cancelled
Due to the water main break on River Drive, the Public Skate session at The River’s Edge today, Friday, Dec. 30, scheduled until 1 p.m., has been cancelled, according to the city of Davenport Facebook page. Follow Davenport Parks and Recreation for the most up-to-date information or visit davenportiowa.com/parks.
Family escapes Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family escaped a house fire early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the call for the fire came in just before 6:30 AM Friday for a home in the 5200 block of East Road SW, near the C Street exit off Highway 30.
Davenport residents now have to manually pick up recycling and bulky waste calendars
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport will not be mailing its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar starting with the 2023 solid waste season, according to a City news release published on Thursday, Dec. 29. City officials came to the decision to stop mailing the calendar after an evaluation of the...
Hunters report finding human remains on the Cedar River
Cedar Rapids Police and Fire department were called to the Cedar River just below the water treatment facility near Bertram after hunters reported finding human remains on Friday. The call came in at 12:57pm. A water-rescue/recovery team from the Fire Department located and recovered the remains. Positive identification is pending.
Muscatine announces changes to refuse and recycling collection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Solid Waste Division has announced that there will be a change in the day of refuse and recycling collection for some residents on the odd numbered side of Mulberry Avenue beginning Jan. 3. Five residences on East Mississippi Drive and one on Leroy Street will also be affected by the change.
City of Muscatine urges fireworks safety
When using fireworks to celebrate, the City of Muscatine wants residents to make smart choices to ensure 2023 really is a happy near year. Current Muscatine City Code sets the time for the legal discharge of consumer fireworks during the New Year’s Day holiday between 9 a.m. on December 31 and 12:30 a.m. on January 1 on real property that they own or on property where consent has been given by the property owner.
Winter weather forces two QC businesses to close their doors
MOLINE, Ill. — Bier Stube in Moline and Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island are closing their doors for the time being after the recent winter storm over Christmas weekend water pipes, causing both businesses to flood. Each business was trying to stay afloat for at least a...
Trucks part of city’s online surplus auction
The City of Muscatine Department of Public Works will conduct an online public surplus auction Jan. 4-18, 2023, according to a news release. Randy Moeller, vehicle and equipment maintenance supervisor for the City of Muscatine, has indicated that two surplus pickup trucks will be available. All items are available to...
Sound Conservatory owner supports IL minimum wage hike
Andrzej Kozlowski, owner of Rock Island’s Sound Conservatory (1600 2nd Ave.), is one local business owner who supports the rise in Illinois’ minimum wage, effective Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He spoke recently with Local 4 News about why he pays employees more than the minimum wage, which will...
One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday. A police officer was first to arrive on the scene to find flames...
2 Iowans To Be Honored During Rose Parade for Organ Donation
Choosing to become an organ donor is a wonderful, selfless decision. It is saying that even in the event of your untimely death, many others will be able to go on living. There is no greater gift. Two Iowans will be honored this weekend for the gift of life they both gave by being organ donors themselves.
Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man
GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18. 48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
Iowa rescuers extricate seriously injured worker trapped in conveyor belt
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker at King's Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said. The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
QC man had marijuana operation at home, deputies allege
A 31-year-old Blue Grass man faces multiple charges after Scott County Deputies allege he had a marijuana operation in his home. Shay Toliver faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance, cannabidiol – first offense, court records say.
Cedar Rapids Food Truck’s New Restaurant Now Open!
The wait is over! If you're a fan of Coyle's Hibachi Chef food truck then you'll be happy to hear that their new sit-down restaurant is open for business!. Coyle's Facebook page posted pictures of their new location at 3847 First Ave. SE in Cedar Rapids. The building used to be the home of Winifred's until it closed back in 2020. The restaurant will offer the same amazing food that they made famous at their food truck near the Blind Pig on Center Point Road in Cedar Rapids.
Des Moines woman facing several charges after allegedly driving unlicensed vehicle
A Des Moines woman faces several charges after being observed driving an unlicensed vehicle. Police stopped 22-year-old Jameshia Nevills near the intersection of Highway 965 and Dans Drive in North Liberty just after midnight Saturday for operating a Mitsubishi Galant without front or rear plates. Upon contact, the officer reportedly detected the odor of ingested alcohol and saw that the front passenger was holding an opened can of alcohol. An odor of marijuana was also reportedly detected. Nevills allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and said she was heading towards Des Moines on Interstate 80 when in fact she was heading towards North Liberty on Highway 965. She also provided a different first name when asked.
QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tyler Hedgepeth was riding his motorcycle along River Drive onto 4th Street. in Davenport in August 2019 when his life changed. “I crashed my motorcycle, hit my head on the curb, and I sustained a severe traumatic brain injury, and it’s been the worst thing in the world,” Hedgepeth said.
