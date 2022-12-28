Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: NYE forecast, 2022 weather wrap
INDIANAPOLIS — With today's measurable rain ending in the metro, Indianapolis officially wrapped up 2022 with 34.88" of rainfall which is -8.65" compared to average. That makes this year the driest in 12 years and the second driest since 2000. The sky will clear a bit this afternoon with...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Mild and wet weather returns
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a breezy and mild day. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s this afternoon, with winds gusting out of the south at 25 mph. Patchy drizzle will be around at times today. An area of low pressure will move in late tonight. Rain...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Soggy Friday, a look ahead to New Year's Eve
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a warm Thursday night with temperatures staying in the 50s. Watch for areas of fog overnight and rain arriving after midnight. You will need the umbrella for Friday with off and on rain. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Rainfall potential...
ABC7 Chicago
Car breaks through ice after driving along frozen Indiana canal | VIDEO
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Bystanders helped rescue a driver who had broken through ice in Indianapolis, Indiana, after their car was seen driving along a frozen canal on December 25. Footage recorded by John Bowling shows the vehicle driving over the icy Indianapolis canal, as he and his friends were ice...
Southwest flyers still looking for luggage, refunds after week of chaos
INDIANAPOLIS — After a week of chaos, Southwest Airlines says it is back to normal operations. Across the country, less than 50 flights were canceled on Friday. That’s a huge improvement, compared to the more than 15,000 thousand flights grounded since last week. But the airline still faces...
Research shows nearly all New Year's resolutions fail. Why?
INDIANAPOLIS — "The new year symbolizes that opportunity to start fresh so I think it's on everybody's mind," said Jim Richter, the director of clinical services at Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center. Losing weight, exercising more, maybe cutting down on social media — we've all made new year's resolutions...
cbs4indy.com
NYE fireworks to be launched from historic IN grain elevator; ‘definitely a standout’
GREENFIELD, Ind. — If you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve then look no further than Greenfield. City leaders say the city’s planned fireworks show to ring in 2023 will be the only show like it in all central Indiana. They can...
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Missing couple, Alabama fugitives, winter weather: Tracking Indiana’s top stories by month
We’ve taken a look at overall top stories for 2022. They involved an arrest in the Delphi murders, the March fire at a Walmart distribution center on the west side of Indianapolis and Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund. In a similar vein, we took at look back at the top stories for each month of the […]
WISH-TV
CDC drops Indiana one level in flu spread
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released a new map that shows Indiana has moved down one category in flu spread but is still considered “very high.”. Indiana has 73 flu deaths reported this season so far. There are six states,...
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
Indy offers New Year’s Eve events for all ages
INDIANAPOLIS — "Our ticket sales over the past couple days have really skyrocketed,” said Dave Stevens, Vogue director of venues. The Vogue theatre in Broad Ripple hosted a sold-out Shrek Rave Friday night. No ogres are expected Saturday, but another big crowd is for the New Year's Eve party with cover band Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press.
IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
Greenfield woman says she rescued dog abandoned in frigid weather
The high temperature in Greenfield on the day the dog was found was 0°, per AccuWeather.
Another Indianapolis Museum pipe burst, Rhythm! Discovery Center flooded
Another Indianapolis Museum, Rhythm! Discovery Center is now dealing with flooding after a burst pipe.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Utilities issues Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 16 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Thursday, December 29, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main on Walls Dr. Water service was shut off for 16 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 9 a.m. Saturday, December 31. The Indiana...
City of Anderson asking residents to conserve water
The city also blames what they call an aging infrastructure, drought like conditions and the extreme cold weather for their lack of water.
Person found dead on Indy’s near northside, IMPD investigating
IMPD is investigating the death of a person on Indy’s near northside after finding the victim dead with trauma injuries.
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
