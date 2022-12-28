ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: NYE forecast, 2022 weather wrap

INDIANAPOLIS — With today's measurable rain ending in the metro, Indianapolis officially wrapped up 2022 with 34.88" of rainfall which is -8.65" compared to average. That makes this year the driest in 12 years and the second driest since 2000. The sky will clear a bit this afternoon with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Mild and wet weather returns

INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a breezy and mild day. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s this afternoon, with winds gusting out of the south at 25 mph. Patchy drizzle will be around at times today. An area of low pressure will move in late tonight. Rain...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Research shows nearly all New Year's resolutions fail. Why?

INDIANAPOLIS — "The new year symbolizes that opportunity to start fresh so I think it's on everybody's mind," said Jim Richter, the director of clinical services at Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center. Losing weight, exercising more, maybe cutting down on social media — we've all made new year's resolutions...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

CDC drops Indiana one level in flu spread

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released a new map that shows Indiana has moved down one category in flu spread but is still considered “very high.”. Indiana has 73 flu deaths reported this season so far. There are six states,...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild

Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indy offers New Year’s Eve events for all ages

INDIANAPOLIS — "Our ticket sales over the past couple days have really skyrocketed,” said Dave Stevens, Vogue director of venues. The Vogue theatre in Broad Ripple hosted a sold-out Shrek Rave Friday night. No ogres are expected Saturday, but another big crowd is for the New Year's Eve party with cover band Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown

INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
INDIANA STATE

