Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

Ocala Fire Rescue offers tips to help veterans affected by fireworks

As residents and visitors across Marion County prepare to celebrate the new year, Ocala Fire Rescue is offering several tips to help make New Year’s Eve more inclusive for veterans with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder. PTSD can occur after a person experiences trauma including, but not limited to, the stress...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Mobile home destroyed by early morning fire

CHIEFLAND — Chiefland Fire Rescue responded to a fully involved structure fire at 11831 NW 80th Court on Friday at 12:19 a.m. Fire crews worked to extinguish the fire at this single-family home. Engine 71 and Pumper 71 responded to a report from neighbors of a fire in this...
CHIEFLAND, FL
WCJB

Woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in Marion County

BLITCHTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck while walking along US Highway 27 in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the victim is a 44-year-old woman from Broward County. She was hit by a Naples man, driving East on the road.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

2. Chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening haunted by tragedies in 2022

The chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening brought confusion and tragedy in 2022. It was the No. 2 story in The Villages in 2022. The widening project caused huge traffic backups and numerous accidents, with Lady Lake police repeatedly begging drivers to slow down and pay attention to directional signage. The...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

One person killed, another critically injured in crash on CR 326 in Ocala

One person was killed, and another was critically injured, in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on County Road 326 in Ocala on Friday morning. At approximately 9 a.m., a 74-year-old man was traveling in a sedan near the Wandering Oaks RV Resort. As the man approached the intersection of County Road 326 in the sedan, he failed to yield the right of way to a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on County Road 326, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

72-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV at Ocala intersection

A 72-year-old man was killed on Friday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into an SUV at an intersection in southwest Ocala. Shortly before 2 p.m., an 86-year-old woman from Ocala was traveling northbound on SW 80th Avenue in an SUV. As her vehicle approached the intersection of SW 90th Street, she began to make a left turn into the intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Motorcyclist killed in rear-end crash in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a rear-end crash on U.S. 441 late Thursday in Leesburg, according to police. The Leesburg Police Department said the crash happened southbound around 10:30 p.m. when the motorcyclist, identified as 30-year-old James Freeze, struck the back of a vehicle that made a U-turn.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Fig, Gray, and Danish

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a four-year-old who is the ideal companion Fig. She is a Shepherd mix who enjoys the nice quite life. Next up is a kitty...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Doctors and drivers in The Villages

Two words about emergency rooms and traffic: “An ER doc told me they had a saying around the rooms. If it isn’t a knife sticking out of someone we don’t care much, lol.” I put the LOL in just in case someone thought this might be serious. The point is there are very few things working well in our ERs. I spent four and half hours in extreme pain with appendicitis before I saw a doc. This was eleven at night.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Golf cart fatalities in The Villages top story in 2022

Three Villagers died in 2022 as the result of accidents involving their golf carts. It was the No. 1 story of the year. Barbara Joan Lawless, 70, died after a crash which occurred on Morse Boulevard. She was alone in the red 2017 Yamaha golf cart at 3:45 p.m. June...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield trucker seriously injured in fiery crash on I-275

A Summerfield trucker was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 275 in Hillsborough County. The 51-year-old truck driver had been traveling southbound at 9 p.m. when another vehicle was changing lanes and collided with his truck, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

10 stories that shaped Ocala in 2022 (Part 2)

6. March tornado caused $15 million-plus in damages. A line of strong thunderstorms produced an EF-1 tornado that barreled through parts of southwest Ocala and Marion County in the early morning of March 12 causing more than $15 million in damages to buildings, car dealerships and homes in the Country Oaks, Saddleworth Green and El Dorado neighborhoods.
OCALA, FL

