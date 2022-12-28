Robert S. “Bob” Dunker, 83, of Washington, formerly of Crystal City, died Dec. 26, 2022. Mr. Dunker received his education in Crystal City. He was the owner/operator of Dunker Radiator and A/C Repair until retiring in 2006. He was a member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Seisl Council#1121, Sons of the American Legion and the Antique Automobile Club of America. He enjoyed collecting antiques, especially gas station memorabilia, and spending time with family and friends. Born Feb. 7, 1939, in Crystal City, he was the son of the late Richard and Frances (Sagel) Dunker.

