myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro plays Park Hills Central in Sechrest final tonight
After losing to Festus in its first game this season, the Park Hills Central boys basketball team has ripped off nine straight wins and hosts Hillsboro tonight (Dec. 30) in the championship of the 67th annual Bob Sechrest Jr. Christmas Tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Hawks entered...
myleaderpaper.com
LaVerne B. (West) Hoskins, 88, Hillsboro
LaVerne B. (West) Hoskins, 88, of Hillsboro died Dec. 21, 2022. Mrs. Hoskins was a seamstress and a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Hillsboro. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens and collecting dolls. She was born Aug. 31,1934, in Maplewood, the daughter of the Late Fred B. and Blanche (Hendrikson) West. She was preceded in death by her husband: Raymond Hoskins Sr., whom she married Nov. 14, 1953, in Hillsboro.
myleaderpaper.com
Barbara Juenger, 75, Hillsboro
Barbara Juenger, 75, of Hillsboro died Dec. 27, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mrs. Juenger was a retired elementary school teacher with the Hillsboro R-3 School District and had worked with her parents in their chain of pharmacies. She and her husband also performed for many years with the Carita Singers. Born Dec. 15, 1947, in St. Charles, she was the daughter of the late William Hubert and Bettye Jo (Wallace) Davis.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro woman, man hurt in ATV crash near Cedar Hill
Two Hillsboro residents were injured Tuesday evening, Dec. 27, in an ATV accident on Hwy. BB north of 3 B Road just southeast of Cedar Hill, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:24 p.m., Alyssa M. Block, 22, of Hillsboro was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier south on the...
myleaderpaper.com
Robert S. “Bob” Dunker, 83, Washington, formerly of Crystal City
Robert S. “Bob” Dunker, 83, of Washington, formerly of Crystal City, died Dec. 26, 2022. Mr. Dunker received his education in Crystal City. He was the owner/operator of Dunker Radiator and A/C Repair until retiring in 2006. He was a member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Seisl Council#1121, Sons of the American Legion and the Antique Automobile Club of America. He enjoyed collecting antiques, especially gas station memorabilia, and spending time with family and friends. Born Feb. 7, 1939, in Crystal City, he was the son of the late Richard and Frances (Sagel) Dunker.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Bows for Birds helps to enjoy a winter walk
As I sat down to write my annual roundup of places to get the new year off on the right foot, I discovered another reason to encourage people to find their way outside in the early winter days of 2023. Now in their 12th year, the First Day Hikes promoted...
The top five luckiest Missouri lottery winners in 2022
In 2022, millions of Missourians won the lottery, but just a few of them won millions.
kfmo.com
Body Found at St. Joe Park
(Park Hills, MO) The Major Case Squad is being assembled after a body was found in St. Joe State Park at Park Hills. Authorities aren't releasing any details at this time. Park Hills Police Chief, Richard McFarland confirmed the discovery had been made. Stay tuned KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas sees veteran defender enter transfer portal after he played in every game in 2022
Arkansas is dealing with more roster turnover after the bowl game. A veteran linebacker, Jackson Woodard, announced on social media on Friday that he would enter the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore from Little Rock, Arkansas appeared in 28 games for the Hogs over the last 3 seasons, including all 13 in 2022, and had a big game in the Liberty Bowl victory.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Pedestrian Injured In Accident
(Farmington) A Farmington man was seriously injured last night after being hit by a truck while he was walking on Route D in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says Brandon Ruck was walking south, partially in the roadway in front of a GMC Sierra driven by Susan David of Bonne Terre.
KMOV
Missing woman in Warrenton, MO
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was reported missing Friday afternoon in Warrenton, Mo. Officers say Holly Kenoyer, 77, was last seen at the Missouri State Bank in Warrenton on Wednesday, Dec. 28, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. She has gray hair and brown eyes. Officials also said...
myleaderpaper.com
Three from Arnold hurt in crash in Franklin County
Two adults and one 11-year-old girl, all of Arnold, were injured Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 100 and Cromwell Drive in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:17 p.m., Gregory T. Cole, 61, of Washington, Mo., was driving west in a 2013...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
(Farmington) A Farmington man has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence involving the death of 33 year old Kelly Eckoff, who’s body was found Thursday in a remote area of St. Joe State Park. Robert James Clavier was charged on...
Man missing, last seen floating on ice in Missouri River
ST. LOUIS — Volunteers and state troopers were searching for a man last seen standing on ice floating in the Missouri River near Washington, Missouri. Family said they haven't heard from Aaron Duenke since Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said he was seen floating downstream on ice on...
myleaderpaper.com
Zada Ann (Riley) Dwinell, 85, House Springs
Zada Ann (Riley) Dwinell, 85, of House Springs died Dec. 28, 2022, in Fenton. Ms. Dwinell was an accomplished cook and crafter, and enjoyed going thrifting and hitting yard sales. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Born June 21, 1937, in Kuttawa, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Zady (Teague) and James Riley.
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake
A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
mymoinfo.com
Shot fired at a home near Hillsboro
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of a shot being fired into a home near Hillsboro. The incident took place early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell has more. Anyone with information or...
myleaderpaper.com
Sharon Ruth Williams, 89, Crystal City
Sharon Ruth Williams, 89, of Crystal City died Dec. 15, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Williams was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Festus. She was an expert with a sewing machine and knitting needles, and she enjoyed making crafts. She also liked playing games, especially Scrabble, as well as reading and solving puzzles. She will be remembered for her jokes and laugh. Born March 3, 1933, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Almyra Josephine (Denham) and Robert Henry Moeser.
myleaderpaper.com
Stephen Lee Gan, 70, Dittmer
Stephen Lee Gan, 70, of Dittmer died Dec. 25, 2022. Mr. Gan was a production worker. He enjoyed fishing, going on vacation and spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a simple man who was a lot of fun and enjoyed making people laugh. He was a music lover and enjoyed going to concerts with his wife. Born Nov. 2, 1952, in Valley Park, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Shirley Gan.
