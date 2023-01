From left to right: state Rep. Greg VanWoerkem, Grand Haven City Councilman Mike Fritz, Grand Haven Mayor Catherine McNally, state Sen. Roger Victory and state Rep. Jim Lilly during a get-together in Lansing in March. File photo

State lawmakers from Ottawa County missed votes in Lansing during the past year, but they were relatively at the low end of the spectrum, according to the Mackinac Center for Public Policy’s annual Missed Votes report.

State Sen. Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville, missed 37 votes out of the 1,036 total roll calls during the 2022 legislative year. He missed only five votes in 2021.