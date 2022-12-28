Read full article on original website
WSAW
Northwoods Band to perform in Rose Parade
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Tournament of Roses Association President and Chairman of the Board Amy Wainscott is a proud graduate of Eagle River and has been instrumental in representing students from our area in this year’s New Year’s parade. “She wanted to have north central Wisconsin represented...
WSAW
Edgar’s Dahlke talks journey to Boulder, addition of Coach Prime
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Venturing from Edgar to Boulder, Austin Dahlke felt Colorado was a good fit for him in both academics and athletics. The former Wildcat star jumped at the chance to continue his football career as a member of the Buffaloes. “It wasn’t a hard decision to make...
Wausau area obituaries December 28, 2022
Larry D. Johnson, 60, of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 25, 2022. Larry was born on February 11, 1962, to David and Gertrude Johnson in Merrill, WI. He was baptized at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Merrill. The Johnson family moved to Wausau in 1965. Larry was confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and was a 1980 graduate of Wausau West. Larry was united in marriage to Terri Marschall at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau on July 26, 1986.
spmetrowire.com
County’s top attorney to retire
Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
wizmnews.com
Runner-up to Miss Wisconsin now gains that title, following winner’s status as new Miss America
A new Miss Wisconsin has officially been crowned, by the Miss America program. Because Grace Stanke of Wausau won the Miss America title earlier this month, Kylene Spanbauer of Fond du Lac will complete the rest of Stanke’s term as Miss Wisconsin, until next June. Spanbauer was the first-runnerup...
WSAW
Stevens Point, Portage County Tavern League providing safe rides home on New Year’s Eve
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - At Guu’s On Main, it’s a double party on Saturday night with New Year’s Eve and their “Guu’s-aversary.”. “We’ve got a band called Save Point, they’re gonna start at ten o’clock. And we’re also gonna have a little champagne toast at midnight,” said Kellen Ferkey, owner of Guu’s On Main.
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
Wausau area births, Dec. 29
Kurtis Crawford and Micaela Pelot announce the birth of their son Bentley Alan, born at 2:38 a.m. Dec. 25, 2022. Bentley weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
Central Wisconsin ski resort to launch major expansion after state approval of Rib Mountain plan
Wisconsin’s largest ski resort will launch a significant expansion after the state approved a new master plan for Rib Mountain. The plan also calls for the creation of new hiking, climbing and mountain biking trails at the central Wisconsin state park. The ancient quartzite hill outside of Wausau is...
WSAW
Abbotsford native up for Educator Grammy
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A teacher from central Wisconsin could be represented at the Grammys in Los Angeles this February. Abbotsford native Marisa Frank is being celebrated for teaching music. She now lives and teaches in Nashville. Frank is one of 10 finalists for the Grammy’s 2023 Music Educator award.
Cocktail of the Week: Frostbite
This week’s featured cocktail is a delicious treat for an icy winter day. Delicious! As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Cocktail of the Week: Frostbite. 1 1/2 oz Tequila. 3/4 oz. White chocolate. 1/4...
merrillfotonews.com
Merrill Historical Society digitizes Foto News
Thanks to a generous donation by the Ron Nicklaus and Todd Nicklaus families, the Merrill Historical Society recently digitized the paper copies of the Merrill Foto News in their archives, encompassing newspapers from 1969 through 1999. The Nicklaus families were adamant that these papers be made available online to everyone...
spectrumnews1.com
Here’s what Wisconsinites were searching for on Google this year
WISCONSIN — If you had to guess what people are wondering about in Milwaukee, what would it be? If you guessed tree nurseries, you’d be correct. What about in Madison? Green Bay? Wausau? Eau Claire?. Well, depending on the region, it might be pancakes, dogs or used convertibles.
95.5 FM WIFC
UPDATE: Death of 19-Year-Old Portage County Man no Longer Considered Suspicious
HULL, WI (WSAU) — A man found dead in a mobile home park outside Stevens Point may have died from hypothermia. Those are the preliminary findings from an autopsy on 19-year-old Daterrius Coleman, who was found dead at the Recreacres Mobile Home Park in Hull earlier this week. Officers...
wpr.org
This Stevens Point sculptor's medium is snow, and there's plenty of it
When Jef Schobert started making snow sculptures, he faced them toward his house. He'd shape a Mickey Mouse or some other cartoon character for his young daughter. One day, his mail carrier stopped and told him he should make them face the street, for everyone to enjoy. "It kind of...
spmetrowire.com
One injured in Plover Rd. collision on Saturday
One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision on Dec. 31. Plover police and medics responded to Hwy. B/Plover ...
WSAW
Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search
THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
JUST IN: ‘Active situation’ reported on Bus. 51 in Weston
A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area. The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation. As...
merrillfotonews.com
Volunteers ring the bells
Volunteers in the Merrill community were out ringing the bells for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, with bell ringers at County Market and Walmart. The funds collected help individuals and families in our greater community area in their time of need.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Appears in Clark County Court for Church Break-In
A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
