Merrill, WI

WSAW

Northwoods Band to perform in Rose Parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Tournament of Roses Association President and Chairman of the Board Amy Wainscott is a proud graduate of Eagle River and has been instrumental in representing students from our area in this year’s New Year’s parade. “She wanted to have north central Wisconsin represented...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Edgar’s Dahlke talks journey to Boulder, addition of Coach Prime

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Venturing from Edgar to Boulder, Austin Dahlke felt Colorado was a good fit for him in both academics and athletics. The former Wildcat star jumped at the chance to continue his football career as a member of the Buffaloes. “It wasn’t a hard decision to make...
BOULDER, CO
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 28, 2022

Larry D. Johnson, 60, of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 25, 2022. Larry was born on February 11, 1962, to David and Gertrude Johnson in Merrill, WI. He was baptized at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Merrill. The Johnson family moved to Wausau in 1965. Larry was confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and was a 1980 graduate of Wausau West. Larry was united in marriage to Terri Marschall at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau on July 26, 1986.
WAUSAU, WI
spmetrowire.com

County’s top attorney to retire

Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Abbotsford native up for Educator Grammy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A teacher from central Wisconsin could be represented at the Grammys in Los Angeles this February. Abbotsford native Marisa Frank is being celebrated for teaching music. She now lives and teaches in Nashville. Frank is one of 10 finalists for the Grammy’s 2023 Music Educator award.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
WausauPilot

Cocktail of the Week: Frostbite

This week’s featured cocktail is a delicious treat for an icy winter day. Delicious! As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Cocktail of the Week: Frostbite. 1 1/2 oz Tequila. 3/4 oz. White chocolate. 1/4...
WAUSAU, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Merrill Historical Society digitizes Foto News

Thanks to a generous donation by the Ron Nicklaus and Todd Nicklaus families, the Merrill Historical Society recently digitized the paper copies of the Merrill Foto News in their archives, encompassing newspapers from 1969 through 1999. The Nicklaus families were adamant that these papers be made available online to everyone...
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search

THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Volunteers ring the bells

Volunteers in the Merrill community were out ringing the bells for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, with bell ringers at County Market and Walmart. The funds collected help individuals and families in our greater community area in their time of need.
MERRILL, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Appears in Clark County Court for Church Break-In

A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI

