TMZ.com

Drew Gooden Admits '07 Cavs Was 'Least Talented Group' LeBron's Led To Finals

Retired NBA player Drew Gooden says the narrative that LeBron James led a bunch of nobodies to an Eastern Conference title in 2007 isn't entirely wrong ... admitting the King's supporting cast was the "least talented group" he's ever taken to the Finals. TMZ Sports spoke with LBJ's old teammate...
TMZ.com

Mark Jackson Ready To Be An NBA Coach Again, 'I Look Forward To That Day'

Mark Jackson is champing at the bit for another shot at coaching -- the former player/TV analyst tells TMZ Sports that if teams are interested in hiring him, all they have to do is call!!. "I got my phone on," Jackson said when we spoke with him at LAX recently....

