thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Optimistic Lakers Can Build On Hawks Win
LA looks to make it two straight on the road Monday.
LeBron James Unhappy After Ohio State’s Kicker Misses Potential Game-Winner
The Lakers star was not pleased with the ending of the Buckeyes’ game against Georgia.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Female swimmer who tied Lia Thomas slams transgender sports policy: Taking women 'back to the 1970s'
Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines sounded off on the continuance of transgender policy in collegiate sports, joining the Ingraham Angle.
'Imagine a worse first minute of the year for Ohio State fans.' Fans react to Georgia loss
Ohio State football fans will likely remember how 2023 began for a long time. As the clock struck midnight, Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning kick, giving Georgia the 42-41 win in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. From the first moments of 2023,...
Ohio State Falls Agonizingly Short Against Georgia In Playoff Semifinal
Ohio State held a 38-24 lead with 31 seconds left in the third quarter, but the No. 1-ranked and defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs came roaring back to extinguish the Buckeyes' hopes of winning a national championship. The Bulldogs scored a touchdown with 54 seconds left to beat Ohio State...
Georgia beats Ohio State: College Football Playoff game reaction, highlights
At the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve, a last ditch field goal to win the game sailed wide left and Georgia took down Ohio State by a single point in the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl semifinal game. Georgia vs. Ohio State: College Football Playoff game score, highlightsA back-and-forth ...
Ohio State’s Kicker Misses Would-Be Game-Winner vs. Georgia
The Buckeyes’ kicker missed wide left on a last-second field goal that would have lifted the program to the CFP national title game.
Instant Analysis From Ohio State’s 42-41 Loss To Georgia
Ohio State just lost to Georgia in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff, 42-41. The Buckeyes maintained control of the action for much of the game, as C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State passing offense got on the board early and often in the first half. Not only did Stroud throw four touchdown passes, but he made several key plays with his legs when the Buckeye offense needed a conversion or spark.
