ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wautoma, WI

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Belleville community mourns loss of teacher

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
BELLEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville grandmother creates escape room

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
JANESVILLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mom of Pewaukee girl with terminal brain cancer provides update

PEWAUKEE — Delaney Krings is still fighting while enjoying Peppa Pig and having chocolate milk. Delaney turned 5 on Dec. 16 and a birthday parade was held in her honor. The little girl has terminal brain cancer. The family strived to make her final birthday special. Delaney, who loves Disney and Harry Potter, originally had a prognosis of 12 weeks, but a complication shortened it to six. On the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page there are many greetings from people around the country and internationally.
PEWAUKEE, WI
wisfarmer.com

Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins

TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
WATERTOWN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
COLUMBUS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Mile of Music will ring in the New Year - tonight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tonight is the eve to New Year’s Eve. And if that sounds strange, Mile of Music is ok with that - because this is the night of their New Year’s Eve Celebration. The team is bringing back three artists from the summer’s festival...
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
BEAVER DAM, WI
spmetrowire.com

County’s top attorney to retire

Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Hergert’s Sport Center owners retiring

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The owners of an iconic sporting goods shop in Oshkosh are retiring after over 60 years in business. The Hergert family told Local Five News that they have sold the Hergert Sport Center to a Minnesota-based company and the last day under their ownership will be March 1. “Part of it […]
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All southbound lanes reopened on I-41 after crash cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash in Outagamie County has cleared. All lanes are back open on I-41 southbound. All southbound lanes are closed on I-41 in Appleton due to crash. THURSDAY, 12/29/2022, 7:55 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy