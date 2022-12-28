Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
JUST IN: ‘Active situation’ reported on Bus. 51 in Weston
A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area. The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation. As...
nbc15.com
Janesville grandmother creates escape room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
Beloved grocer in Southeast Wisconsin retires after 50 years
From bagger to manager, a beloved grocery worker in Delafield is retiring after 50 years in the business. Tom Bonesho was just 16 years old when he was offered his first job.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mom of Pewaukee girl with terminal brain cancer provides update
PEWAUKEE — Delaney Krings is still fighting while enjoying Peppa Pig and having chocolate milk. Delaney turned 5 on Dec. 16 and a birthday parade was held in her honor. The little girl has terminal brain cancer. The family strived to make her final birthday special. Delaney, who loves Disney and Harry Potter, originally had a prognosis of 12 weeks, but a complication shortened it to six. On the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page there are many greetings from people around the country and internationally.
wisfarmer.com
Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins
TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
nbc15.com
Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
WBAY Green Bay
Mile of Music will ring in the New Year - tonight
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tonight is the eve to New Year’s Eve. And if that sounds strange, Mile of Music is ok with that - because this is the night of their New Year’s Eve Celebration. The team is bringing back three artists from the summer’s festival...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County man killed Wednesday night in head-on crash in Sauk County
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A 20-year-old Washington County man was killed Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, when the vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90/94 near Lake Delton. According to Wisconsin State Patrol...
Woman who died after falling into Rock River identified as UW Health doctor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The person who died after falling into the Rock River last Friday has been identified as a UW Health doctor. Dr. Billie Lin, 54, had worked at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years, according to the healthcare provider. They said that “she touched many lives in our health system and […]
spmetrowire.com
One injured in Plover Rd. collision on Saturday
One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision on Dec. 31. Plover police and medics responded to Hwy. B/Plover ...
Man who died after driving into Yahara River south of Stoughton identified
TOWN OF DUNKIRK, Wis. — A man who died after he drove into the Yahara River on Christmas Eve was identified Wednesday. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Jacob C. Kleven, 45, of Stoughton died of injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred at around 8:05 a.m. in the 2500 block of Hammond Road. Kleven was pronounced dead...
WSAW
Authorities investigate report of stolen vehicle at Weston Kwik Trip, suspect evaluated at health care center
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Heavy police presence was reported early Thursday morning at a Kwik Trip in Weston. Police were called at around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle at the Kwik Trip at 5603 Business Highway 51. According to Marathon County Dispatch, people were asked to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
spmetrowire.com
County’s top attorney to retire
Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
Hergert’s Sport Center owners retiring
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The owners of an iconic sporting goods shop in Oshkosh are retiring after over 60 years in business. The Hergert family told Local Five News that they have sold the Hergert Sport Center to a Minnesota-based company and the last day under their ownership will be March 1. “Part of it […]
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All southbound lanes reopened on I-41 after crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash in Outagamie County has cleared. All lanes are back open on I-41 southbound. All southbound lanes are closed on I-41 in Appleton due to crash. THURSDAY, 12/29/2022, 7:55 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The...
Comments / 0