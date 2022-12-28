Read full article on original website
Police search for suspects, vehicle in DC armed robbery
WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery and assault that happened early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C. According to police, the robbery happened in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest just after 2 a.m. Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department's Second District believe that is when three men in a vehicle pulled up to victims on the street. Police say the men got out of their car and brandished handguns, demanding property from an unknown number of victims.
New report gives more details after man is shot by Fairfax County undercover officer
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Aug. 3, 2022. A new report from Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano reveals new details into an incident where an undercover police officer shot a man in Aug. 2022. The incident unfolded on the night of...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. police find man shot dead in car, investigating as homicide
A man was found shot dead inside a car during the predawn hours Saturday in Prince George’s County, Maryland, authorities said. Officers responded to the report of a shooting at the 20 block of Chamber Avenue in Capitol Heights around 1:25 a.m., Prince George’s County Police Department said.
Suspect arrested in road rage incident in Dumfries, Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a road rage report led to a police pursuit and a driver attempting to hit an officer with his vehicle, according to the Prince William County Police Department. On Thursday at 7:18 p.m., officers were called to the area of...
Christmas Day fire determined to be arson, suspect arrested in Stafford County
Stafford County Sheriff's Office and the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department have arrested a suspect in connection to a Christmas Day fire that has now been deemed arson.
Man found shot dead in Prince George's Co. vehicle
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the 20 block of Chamber Avenue for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
WTOP
1 killed in Fairfax Co. shooting on New Year’s Eve
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said an unidentified man was killed during a shooting on New Year’s Eve. The shooting happened Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton, after receiving reports that a man had been shot. Officers said, in a preliminary...
WTOP
Armored police vehicle used to stop man ‘in crisis’ driving tractor through Frederick
A man “in crisis” was refusing to exit a John Deere tractor that he drove through Frederick, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities said in a statement posted to Facebook. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said they persuaded the man to exit the tractor on Marcies Choice Lane, where deputies used an armored vehicle called a BearCat.
Felonious Fugitive With Warrants Out For Arrest In MD Found In Fredericksburg, Sheriff Says
A fugitive with multiple felony charges out of Anne Arundel County has been found and taken into custody, police say. Melvin Anibal Duran Flores, 35, of Fredericksburg, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 9:25 a.m., according to the Stafford County Sheriff's office. Flores had multiple felony charges including three...
Teen Carjacker Unable To Start Victim's Vehicle In Maryland, Caught Immediately
A Maryland carjacking suspect did not get far after being unable to start his victim's vehicle, authorities say. Messiah Jones, 18, was arrested just minutes after attempting to carjack a victim at gunpoint in the 2700 block of Lorring Drive in District Heights, according to Prince George's County Police. Jones...
WTOP
DC surpasses 200-homicide mark following separate shootings that killed 2
D.C. police are investigating two separate deadly shootings — the first of which marked the department’s 200th homicide investigation on Thursday. The first shooting happened in the 2700 block of 7th Street Northeast before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday. A police union spokesperson was the first to say this shooting marked the 200th homicide in the District this year, which a D.C. police spokesperson later confirmed.
Three Shot, Killed In Eight Hours During Violent Night In DC: Police
A deadly night and morning in Washington DC ended with a hefty body county as the new year comes closer to its conclusion, according to Metropolitan Police officials. Three people were killed in a span of less than eight hours between late on Thursday, Dec. 29, and early on Friday, Dec. 30 across DC, as police are scrambling for answers following the violent night.
Prince William County Police arrest three-time Virginia bank robbery suspect
The Prince William County Police Department has arrested the man suspected of being connected to three bank robberies in northern Virginia in the past few months.
Man found shot to death inside car in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A report of a shooting led police into a death investigation early Saturday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers were on Chamber Avenue in Capitol Heights around 1:25 a.m. after they received a report about gunfire in the area. They found a man […]
WTOP
Man found shot to death in Capitol Hill
A man’s shooting death in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Friday evening is now being investigated by D.C police. Authorities said that officers responded to the 900 block of 12th Street SE around 6:10 p.m. after hearing gunshots in the area. They arrived to find 32-year-old Reekey Garner, of Northeast,...
Barricade, hostage situation in Fairfax ends after 12 hours with suspect in custody
A barricade situation with a hostage in the town of Herndon in Fairfax County ended after several hours with the suspect in custody.
Virginia woman killed in fiery crash in Fauquier County
Police said the woman, 50-year-old Anna M. Frye, of Bealeton, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus west on Route 651 around 11:30 p.m. in Fauquier when the crash occurred. Police say Frye failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree before her car caught fire.
Busted Serial Bank Robber Facing Fresh Charges In Prince William County
Officials say that a Maryland man picked up by police this week for a bank robbery in Fairfax County has been implicated in at least two others in Prince William County as the investigation unfolds. Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, of Landover, is now facing two additional robbery charges in Virginia...
fox5dc.com
4 juveniles who shot 4 men in Southeast shootout wanted by police
WASHINGTON - A fourth victim is now believed to have also been shot Tuesday afternoon during a shootout in Southeast that left three other men injured. D.C. police reported Wednesday that the fourth male victim walked into a local hospital shortly after the incident. Police are now looking for four...
Pedestrian seriously injured in Va. crash
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday. Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the […]
