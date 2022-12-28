ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herndon, VA

WUSA9

Police search for suspects, vehicle in DC armed robbery

WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery and assault that happened early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C. According to police, the robbery happened in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest just after 2 a.m. Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department's Second District believe that is when three men in a vehicle pulled up to victims on the street. Police say the men got out of their car and brandished handguns, demanding property from an unknown number of victims.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man found shot dead in Prince George's Co. vehicle

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the 20 block of Chamber Avenue for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WTOP

1 killed in Fairfax Co. shooting on New Year’s Eve

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said an unidentified man was killed during a shooting on New Year’s Eve. The shooting happened Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton, after receiving reports that a man had been shot. Officers said, in a preliminary...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

DC surpasses 200-homicide mark following separate shootings that killed 2

D.C. police are investigating two separate deadly shootings — the first of which marked the department’s 200th homicide investigation on Thursday. The first shooting happened in the 2700 block of 7th Street Northeast before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday. A police union spokesperson was the first to say this shooting marked the 200th homicide in the District this year, which a D.C. police spokesperson later confirmed.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Three Shot, Killed In Eight Hours During Violent Night In DC: Police

A deadly night and morning in Washington DC ended with a hefty body county as the new year comes closer to its conclusion, according to Metropolitan Police officials. Three people were killed in a span of less than eight hours between late on Thursday, Dec. 29, and early on Friday, Dec. 30 across DC, as police are scrambling for answers following the violent night.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Man found shot to death in Capitol Hill

A man’s shooting death in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Friday evening is now being investigated by D.C police. Authorities said that officers responded to the 900 block of 12th Street SE around 6:10 p.m. after hearing gunshots in the area. They arrived to find 32-year-old Reekey Garner, of Northeast,...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

4 juveniles who shot 4 men in Southeast shootout wanted by police

WASHINGTON - A fourth victim is now believed to have also been shot Tuesday afternoon during a shootout in Southeast that left three other men injured. D.C. police reported Wednesday that the fourth male victim walked into a local hospital shortly after the incident. Police are now looking for four...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Pedestrian seriously injured in Va. crash

ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday. Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the […]
ANNANDALE, VA

