Franklin Street in Belchertown closed Thursday due to tree removal
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin Street will be closed on Thursday due to tree removals.
National Grid will be performing tree removals at 801 Franklin Street on Thursday between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., according to the Department of Public Works.
Franklin Street will be impassable due to the tree removal, and it is asked to seek alternative routes and avoid the area whenever possible. This work will also be weather dependent as well.
