ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belchertown, MA

Franklin Street in Belchertown closed Thursday due to tree removal

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tvwia_0jwXnvwP00

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin Street will be closed on Thursday due to tree removals.

TRAFFIC: Section of Northampton St. in Easthampton reopened

National Grid will be performing tree removals at 801 Franklin Street on Thursday between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., according to the Department of Public Works.

Franklin Street will be impassable due to the tree removal, and it is asked to seek alternative routes and avoid the area whenever possible. This work will also be weather dependent as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

PHOTO: Two Police Cruisers Collide Overnight in RI

Two police cruisers collided in Rhode Island early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Winter Street in Woonsocket. Ryan Taft, who said he did not see the crash take place, took the photo of the aftermath. “The intersection was blocked off to traffic from three directions and bystanders said they...
WOONSOCKET, RI
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

2 Daniels Court: Scott Jacobs of Adams to Anne M. Adamczyk-Read, $180,000 on 12/13/2022. 10 Glendale Drive: Christine M. Nimmons of Adams to Dennis C. Underwood and Nancy J. Underwood, $259,000 on 12/16/2022. 78 Friend Street: Kevin J. Downing and Anna S. Downing of Adams to Zachary D. Stedman, $75,000...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke crews respond to fire at Hamel’s Catering and Summit View Banquet Hall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Hamel’s Creative Catering and Summit View Banquet Hall on Northampton Street Wednesday afternoon for reports of a fire. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, they received the call around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Captain Rex said that they strongly believe...
HOLYOKE, MA
CBS Boston

State police find break-in suspect hiding in tree in middle of night

SOUTHBORO – Troopers in a Massachusetts State Police helicopter used an infrared camera to track down a wanted man hiding in a tree 30 feet off the ground behind a Southboro home early Friday morning. The man was one of four people accused of breaking into a Worcester shoe store hours earlier.The break-in was reported around 2:15 a.m. at Shoe Supply Store on Pleasant Street in Worcester. Worcester police arrested 18-year-old Raffy Santos, 20-year-old Jorge German and another 20-year-old near the scene of the break-in. A fourth man, 24-year-old Yorbis Peguero drove off in a Mercedes-Benz sedan, police said.State and Worcester police chased him for about 20 miles before he hit a spike strip on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Southboro and crashed. Peguero ran into the woods, prompting a large police search.Around 4:20 a.m., a State Police helicopter using an infrared camera spotted Peguero hiding in a tree in the backyard of a home on Cordaville Road. He was taken into custody without incident.All four suspects are facing multiple charges that include felony breaking and entering. 
WORCESTER, MA
WWLP

38th First Night Northampton

First Night in Northampton is just a day away, and if you're headed downtown for New Year's Eve there's tons you need to know. from admission to parking and the huge number of performances happening here in downtown Northampton tomorrow, there's a lot to keep track of.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

38K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy