Buffalo, NY

Thousands ring in 2023 at Times Square

The gloomy and misty weather didn’t deter thousands from flooding Times Square to watch the ball drop for the first unrestricted New Year’s Eve party since 2020. The massive annual extravaganza was the first in two years to have zero COVID-19-related restrictions – no masks, no vaccines and no social distancing. The lift on limited capacity rules meant the popular tourist destination was packed again with revelers eager to get back to normal. Most had packed into the midtown square early Saturday morning to claim their prime spots. Michelle Strunk, 48, of Shickshinny, PA, told The Post she had come prepared for the hours-long...
What we know about the suspect arrested in connection with the Idaho college student killings

The man arrested in connection with the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in November attended a nearby university. Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on Friday on an active arrest warrant for first-dgree murder which was issued by the Moscow, Idaho, Police Department and the Latah County Prosecutor's Office, according to the criminal complaint.
