Clay County, KY

wymt.com

Perry Co. officials put together meal for flood survivors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County and City of Hazard officials put together a New Year’s Eve meal for flood survivors staying at Perry County Park. All of the fixings combined for a holiday gift from officials to survivors. “I mean, people have been displaced for five months, living...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Knott Co. under state of emergency as water outages continue

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson declared a state of emergency for Knott County on Saturday due to water outages. Dobson said people in Mousie have been without water for several days. He said last week’s winter storm wreaked havoc on the region’s water system.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Year In Review: Historic July flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 28, 2022, WYMT’s Brandon Robinson and Cameron Aaron were on the air for several hours as they tracked the latest weather conditions and flooding reports across our region. ”We have literally talked about this all week long,” said Brandon Robinson during our coverage...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

One man dead following Harlan County fire

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed one man died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Bill Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the fire. He was found dead outside his...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Hundreds without water in Harlan County

EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Middlesboro Police Chief retires after 20 years of service

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson announced the retirement of Police Chief Michael Orr. Orr served with the Middlesboro Police Department for 20 years. He was promoted to Chief on July 27, 2020. “Mike Orr has served the city of Middlesboro and its citizens with pride...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
fox56news.com

15-year-old missing in Laurel County

A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. Lexington group, restaurant partner to fight human trafficking. January is human trafficking prevention month and a Lexington organization is partnering with a restaurant to fight human...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Explosion, fire reported at Big Stone Gap apartment complex

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Big Stone Gap Fire Department confirmed they responded to an apartment complex fire. The four-unit complex is located on Wyandotte Avenue. It is across from the PV National Bank. Officials said they got a report of an explosion and fire on...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
wymt.com

Funeral arrangements released for Bill Ellis

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements were announced for Bill Ellis on Saturday. Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed Ellis died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
LEXINGTON, KY
wbontv.com

Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest

Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
RICHMOND, KY
thebig1063.com

KSP: Harlan County missing woman

From KSP Post 10 - Kentucky State Police is needing assistance locating a missing person in Harlan County. KSP was notified Saturday December 24th that Betty Fields (33) walked away from her mothers residence on December 22nd. She was last seen wearing black pants and a neon green jacket walking...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Scattered showers return to close out 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 2022 looks to end on a soggy note, but above-average temperatures will continue into the new year. Enjoy the quiet weather while you can because some changes are on the way! We remain dry through the evening, but clouds will start to increase. Into tonight, scattered showers will be possible, especially late. Overnight lows only fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

