Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
City of Hazard provides water update, boil water advisory in effect for some
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities issued an update on the water situation on Saturday. They said water is being restored to Highway 15 North and Highway 28. Water is also being pushed to Buckhorn. Water is also being restored to Highway 80, Lost Creek,...
wymt.com
Perry Co. officials put together meal for flood survivors
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County and City of Hazard officials put together a New Year’s Eve meal for flood survivors staying at Perry County Park. All of the fixings combined for a holiday gift from officials to survivors. “I mean, people have been displaced for five months, living...
wymt.com
Knott Co. under state of emergency as water outages continue
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson declared a state of emergency for Knott County on Saturday due to water outages. Dobson said people in Mousie have been without water for several days. He said last week’s winter storm wreaked havoc on the region’s water system.
wymt.com
School heavily damaged by July flooding set to re-open to students in January
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some students forced out of their school by a natural disaster this summer will return to it after Christmas break. On Friday, officials with Letcher County Schools announced starting on Monday, January 2nd, Martha Jane Potter Elementary will re-open. In a Facebook post, school system...
WKYT 27
Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of people are still without water in Lincoln County. At the height of the outage, around 500 McKinney Water District customers were without water. Now, that number is down to 200. People on Fairgrounds Road, south of Stanford, are served by the McKinney Water...
wymt.com
Year In Review: Historic July flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 28, 2022, WYMT’s Brandon Robinson and Cameron Aaron were on the air for several hours as they tracked the latest weather conditions and flooding reports across our region. ”We have literally talked about this all week long,” said Brandon Robinson during our coverage...
wymt.com
One man dead following Harlan County fire
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed one man died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Bill Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the fire. He was found dead outside his...
wymt.com
Hundreds without water in Harlan County
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
wymt.com
MSHA report: Safety lapses caused accident that killed Harlan County miner
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER) - A recently released final report from the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) found a series of safety violations at an Eastern Kentucky mine contributed to the death of a coal miner earlier this year. James Brown, 33, of Lynch, was killed in a...
wymt.com
Middlesboro Police Chief retires after 20 years of service
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson announced the retirement of Police Chief Michael Orr. Orr served with the Middlesboro Police Department for 20 years. He was promoted to Chief on July 27, 2020. “Mike Orr has served the city of Middlesboro and its citizens with pride...
fox56news.com
15-year-old missing in Laurel County
A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. Lexington group, restaurant partner to fight human trafficking. January is human trafficking prevention month and a Lexington organization is partnering with a restaurant to fight human...
More than 500 acres of public access added to Kentucky wildlife area
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 500 acres of public access have been added to the Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said. The access in Pulaski County was added following an environmental remediation project that plugged 18 orphaned gas wells, the agency said last week in a […]
wymt.com
Explosion, fire reported at Big Stone Gap apartment complex
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Big Stone Gap Fire Department confirmed they responded to an apartment complex fire. The four-unit complex is located on Wyandotte Avenue. It is across from the PV National Bank. Officials said they got a report of an explosion and fire on...
wymt.com
Funeral arrangements released for Bill Ellis
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements were announced for Bill Ellis on Saturday. Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed Ellis died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the...
wymt.com
‘He’s not a Drago yet, but we’re getting there’: Floyd County welcomes first deputy K9 since Allen ambush
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The six months following the Allen ambush have been met with a lot of rebuilding and a world of remembering for law enforcement officers in Floyd County. Losing a deputy and a K9, as their partners at the Prestonsburg Police Department lost two officers, the Floyd...
WKYT 27
Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
wbontv.com
Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest
Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
wymt.com
Ky. hospital to begin requiring masks again due to high COVID transmission rates
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky hospital is requiring masks again. Clark Regional Medical Center says they are returning to masking starting Thursday because of high transmission rates of COVID. They ask everyone to bring their mask or pick one up at the entry to Clark Regional, Clark...
thebig1063.com
KSP: Harlan County missing woman
From KSP Post 10 - Kentucky State Police is needing assistance locating a missing person in Harlan County. KSP was notified Saturday December 24th that Betty Fields (33) walked away from her mothers residence on December 22nd. She was last seen wearing black pants and a neon green jacket walking...
wymt.com
Scattered showers return to close out 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 2022 looks to end on a soggy note, but above-average temperatures will continue into the new year. Enjoy the quiet weather while you can because some changes are on the way! We remain dry through the evening, but clouds will start to increase. Into tonight, scattered showers will be possible, especially late. Overnight lows only fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Comments / 0