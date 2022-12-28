Read full article on original website
Polk County Sheriff's Office looking for Deputy Sheriff, Detention Officer
(Polk County, IA) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking to fill a few positions--Deputy Sheriff, Detention Officer, and Communications Specialist. Listed salaries for the position vary from 59-thousand to 85-thousand dollars depending on the position. More information on the jobs are on the sheriff's office website.
Wapello County Woman arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Siearre J. Ahea Smith of Agency, Iowa, on six counts of driving while barred. Deputies transported her to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $2,000 bond.
Des Moines woman facing several charges after allegedly driving unlicensed vehicle
A Des Moines woman faces several charges after being observed driving an unlicensed vehicle. Police stopped 22-year-old Jameshia Nevills near the intersection of Highway 965 and Dans Drive in North Liberty just after midnight Saturday for operating a Mitsubishi Galant without front or rear plates. Upon contact, the officer reportedly detected the odor of ingested alcohol and saw that the front passenger was holding an opened can of alcohol. An odor of marijuana was also reportedly detected. Nevills allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and said she was heading towards Des Moines on Interstate 80 when in fact she was heading towards North Liberty on Highway 965. She also provided a different first name when asked.
Man who died unloading handgun near Lucerne identified
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 20-year-old male who died after accidentally shooting himself Thursday afternoon. Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa died after trying to unload a handgun at a residence on Highway 136 near Lucerne. Officers responded to the residence, and Miller was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.
Van Meter man allegedly assaults Van Meter woman
A Van Meter man was arrested Thursday after a domestic dispute that police determined was physical. William Carl Tuma, 74, of 209 S. Hazel St., Van Meter, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 4:45 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of...
DMPD ID’s Officers Involved in Fatal Shooting
(Des Moines, IA) The Des Moines Police Department identifies the officers involved in this week’s fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy. Officers Noah Bollinger, Zachary Duitscher, and Thomas Garcia are on leave. The three senior officers were called to 400 East McKinley Avenue Monday afternoon around 12:30 for a domestic dispute involving a gun. Police say the boy was armed at the scene. They say the boy started raising the handgun toward the officers after several minutes of trying to get the boy to put it down. More than one officer fired at the boy. He died at a local hospital.
Police chase ends with crash into home
DES MOINES, Iowa — A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Des Moines' Beaverdale neighborhood Friday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department said the incident started when an officer tried to pull over the driver of a pickup truck because the license plate did not match the vehicle. The officer said the driver originally stopped, then drove off.
Garwin man arrested, charged following town search Dec. 16
Owen Lyn Collins, 19, of Garwin made an initial appearance in custody in district court on Dec. 17 on charges including two counts of interference with official acts using a firearm (Class D felony) and one count of going armed with intent (Class D felony). Charges stem from an incident...
Two Charged from Ottumwa Face Drug Charges
Two Ottumwa men were arrested in Marion County this week and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree and possession of a controlled substance. According to court documents, Seth Sammons, age 42, and Jason Almy, age 32, were stopped for a traffic violation. A police...
Ottumwa Man Arrested in Connection to Riverside Restaurant Burglary
(Washington County, IA) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office makes an arrest in connection to a restaurant burglary in Riverside earlier this year. Police responded to reports of the burglary on July 17th at La Chiva Loka on West 1st St. Investigators say damage done to the restaurant caused it to close to the public. An investigation led to officers identifying 35 year-old Travis David of Ottumwa as the suspect. David was arrested and taken to the Washington County jail and later released on bond.
Two die in Story County head-on collision
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a head-on crash just East of Nevada Thursday afternoon. At around 3:10 p.m. deputies with the Story County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car accident in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30, about a quarter mile east of 248th Street. A Chevy pick-up operated […]
One injured following early morning Grinnell shooting
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Poweshiek County are investigating following an early morning shooting in Grinnell. It happened at approximately 1:40 am Thursday in the 1000 block of Pearl Street. That’s a residential area just west of downtown. Investigators say several adults were engaged in a verbal argument...
Arrest made in Riverside restaurant burglary case
A suspect is in custody in a Riverside restaurant burglary case. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, last Friday 35-year-old Travis Lennox of Ottumwa was arrested on a Washington County warrant by the Ottumwa Police Department. Investigators say on July 17th Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to...
New Officers to Begin Training for Pella Police in January
A pair of new Pella Police Officers hired in late 2022 will begin working toward hitting the road as full-time officers soon. Mya Irlmeier was sworn in this October and Shawn Mason did so in the final Pella City Council meeting of the year earlier this month. Both look forward to serving the City of Pella and getting to know the community.
Sheriff Warns Drivers about Drinking and Driving
Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt has some advice. “Anytime when we have these holiday seasons, whether it be Christmas into the new year. People get together, family members, friends, everyone else. We just want them to be responsible and reasonable. It’s something that obviously if someone chooses to have a few alcoholic drinks we either want them to be under the limit which is .08 blood alcohol, or get a driver.”
Arrest made in overnight QuikTrip armed robbery
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the armed robbery of a QuikTrip overnight. Marcus Alan Johnson, 33, was arrested for allegedly brandishing a handgun at the QuikTrip cashier as he robbed the store. Johnson has been charged with first degree robbery. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a […]
Three Teens Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash
(Van Meter) Three teenagers suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:47 p.m. on Elm Street and East Street in Van Meter. The injured persons are 16-year-old John Henry Clark, 16-year-old Reagan Groskreutz, and 17-year-old Lily Hughes, all from Norwalk.
Warren County Emergency Management Advises Signing Up for Alert System
The alert system for severe weather, natural disasters, boil orders, and more has been updated for Warren County residents, using the Alert Iowa system. Warren County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Bass tells KNIA News if you were signed up for the old system, you may have to sign up again as the transition wasn’t as smooth as they would have hoped, but the new system will update you on severe weather in different areas of the county, and a lot of other information you may want to know or need to know.
Early morning Grinnell shooting sends one to hospital
GRINNELL, Iowa — Grinnell Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Thursday morning. Officers with the Grinnell Police Department responded to reports of shots fired around 1:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pearl Street. When first responders arrived they discovered an […]
Material witness in death investigation found deceased in suspected suicide in Des Moines
On December 12, the Des Moines Police Department conducted a welfare check at a home in the city and found that Natasha Williams, an employee of the Des Moines Public Schools, had passed away, according to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department on December 28, 2022. In...
